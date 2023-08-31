Advance Tickets for the 39th All American 400 Now Available – November 3rd-5th – Press Release

- Advertisement -

(Nashville, TN) Story By: Koty Geyer – Advance sale discount tickets for the 39th All American 400 weekend at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway are now on sale. The three-day All Amercian 400 weekend will be highlighted by the crowning of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour champion on Sunday, November 5. Two full days of support class racing will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 3-4, followed by one of short track racings crown jewel events for Super Late Models.

Advanced tickets are $3 off for Friday and Saturday, and $5 off for Sunday. An advanced three-day ticket is $50, $20 off the race weekend price. Kids 6-12 are $5 and kids five and under are free each day. Military and senior discounts are available both in advance and at the gate.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Ty Majeski leads the ASA STARS National Tour points standings after seven races over Redbud 400 winner Cole Butcher and Tar Heel 250 winner Gio Ruggiero. Participating in the Truck Series Playoffs, Majeski could very well compete for two different series championships that weekend.

The action starts Friday night, November 3 with championships being decided for all six quarter-mile divisions. Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, US Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros will take to the track to crown 2023 track champions.

Saturday, November 4 will feature a busy day of racing on the big track. The ASA STARS National Tour will qualify for the All American 400 while the CRA Street Stocks and Vores Compact Touring Series will contest their races. New to 2023, the local Pro Late Model division and JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will race on Saturday night, crowning a 2023 Pro Late Model track champion.

The nation’s top Super Late Model stars will have the spotlight all to themselves on Sunday, November 5 for the All American 400. Once again, the Super Late Models will go for 300 laps with a famed Nashville guitar up for grabs. The ASA STARS National Tour will crown an inaugural champion at the conclusion of the race.

Get your tickets for the 39th All American 400 here: https://bit.ly/AA400Tix

Friday Admission Price:

Advance GA – $12.00

Advance Military/Senior – 10.00

Advance Kids 6-12 – $5.00

Kids 5 & Under – FREE

Day of GA – $15.00

Day of Military/Senior – $12.00

Day of Kids 6-12 – $5.00

Kids 5 & Under – FREE

Saturday Admission Prices:

Advance GA – $22.00

Advance Military/Senior – $19.00

Advance Kids 6-12 – $5.00

Kids 5 & Under – FREE

Day of GA – $25.00

Day of Military/ Senior – $22.00

Day of Kids 6-12 – $5.00

Kids 5 & Under – FREE

Sunday Admission Prices:

Advance GA – $25.00

Advance Military/Seniors – $22.00

Advance Kids 6-12 – $5.00

Kids 5 & Under – FREE

Day of GA – $30.00

Day of Senior/Military – $25.00

Day of Kid 6-12 – $5.00

Kids 5 & Under – FREE

Special 3-Day Ticket Price:

3 Day Ticket – $50.00

For more information on Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, go to our website at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

ASA STARS National Tour

The ASA STARS National Tour debuted in March of 2023 for Super Late Model racing in America. Announced last October, many of the best drivers in America will compete in the ten-race national tour with a minimum $100,000 point fund. The championship team will be guaranteed $25,000.

The ASA STARS National Tour is made up of three races from each of the regional pavement Super Late Model Series under the Track Enterprises banner; the ASA CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series.

The Team Construction Winner’s Circle program has been announced as a part of the ASA STARS National Tour for licensed drivers/teams with perfect attendance. The program provides additional financial incentives to those teams who support the Series, thanks to Team Construction.

Track Enterprises, a Racing Promotions Company based in Illinois, will operate the ASA STARS National Tour. It announced the acquisition of the CRA sanctioning body in January and followed that up with the purchase of the Midwest Tour in July. In October, Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series which set the table for the formation of the ASA STARS National Tour.