Peoria Speedway Results – 9/2/23

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Brayton Wallace (H6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|37
|4
|
14
|Daniel Adam (75)
Wade, Nc.
|36
|5
|
8
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|33
|8
|
3
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Tony Thoennes (32T)
Bloomington, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.
|29
|12
|
15
|John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.
|28
|13
|
16
|Robert Cowell (25C)
East Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
10
|Michael Guldenpfennig (91)
Eldridge, Ia.
|26
|15
|
4
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|25
|DNS
|
9
|Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Mason Duncan (32)
|38
|3
|
8
|Alan Stipp (88S)
Chatsworth, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|35
|6
|
17
|Chasten Boen (21)
Park Hills, Mo.
|34
|7
|
18
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|31
|10
|
19
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Michael Vanderiet Jr (17 V)
Laddonia, Mo.
|29
|12
|
9
|Butch Weisser (25)
|28
|13
|
14
|Mark Rhoades (73)
|27
|14
|
12
|Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
3
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|25
|16
|
1
|Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.
|24
|17
|
20
|Rick Conoyer (14C)
Wentzville, Mo.
|23
|18
|
15
|Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
|22
|19
|
10
|Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|21
|20
|
16
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|20
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
10
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|36
|5
|
13
|Austin Simpson (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Todd Oneil (10)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Caleb Siegel (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|30
|11
|
7
|Buddy Randle (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|29
|12
|
16
|Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
15
|Leland Nimrick(r) (91)
|27
|14
|
11
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|26
|15
|
19
|Hunter Grampp (155)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|16
|
14
|Colton Owens (22C)
Avon, Il.
|24
|17
|
3
|William Bahnfleth (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|23
|18
|
18
|Coulter Pierson (216)
Ellisville, Il.
|22
|DNS
|
17
|Jeremy Pierson (16J)
Ellisville, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.
|34
|7
|
13
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
6
|Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.
|30
|11
|
9
|Cole Williams(r) (31)
Princeton, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|28
|13
|
16
|Ethin Brown (14B)
|27
|14
|
7
|David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.
|26
|DNS
|
8
|Brandon Justice (111)
Niantic, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
15
|Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
17
|Spencer Coats (7C)
Lagrange, Mo.
|0
|DNS
|
18
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
19
|Bill Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|40
|2
|
1
|Blake Crebo (24)
|38
|3
|
6
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|37
|4
|
4
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|36
|5
|
5
|Zeke Williamson (3W)
|35
|6
|
3
|Mason Bruley (10-4)
|34
|7
|
7
|Kaden Breymeir (25K)
|33
|8
|
9
|Isaac Flora (84)
|32
|9
|
8
|Caiden Miller (13M)
|31
|10
|
10
|Paislie McKenrick (50)
|30
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.
|33
