Peoria Speedway Results – 9/2/23

IllinoisPeoria Speedway

Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Brayton Wallace (H6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 40
2
5
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 38
3
1
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 37
4
14
 Daniel Adam (75)
Wade, Nc.		 36
5
8
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
6
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.		 34
7
7
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 33
8
3
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 32
9
12
 Tony Thoennes (32T)
Bloomington, Il.		 31
10
11
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
13
 Robert Thoennes (32)
Bloomington, Il.		 29
12
15
 John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.		 28
13
16
 Robert Cowell (25C)
East Peoria, Il.		 27
14
10
 Michael Guldenpfennig (91)
Eldridge, Ia.		 26
15
4
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 25
DNS
9
 Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
6
 Mason Duncan (32) 38
3
8
 Alan Stipp (88S)
Chatsworth, Il.		 37
4
2
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
5
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 35
6
17
 Chasten Boen (21)
Park Hills, Mo.		 34
7
18
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 33
8
7
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 32
9
11
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 31
10
19
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 30
11
13
 Michael Vanderiet Jr (17 V)
Laddonia, Mo.		 29
12
9
 Butch Weisser (25) 28
13
14
 Mark Rhoades (73) 27
14
12
 Tim Carpenter(r) (23)
Peoria, Il.		 26
15
3
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 25
16
1
 Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.		 24
17
20
 Rick Conoyer (14C)
Wentzville, Mo.		 23
18
15
 Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.		 22
19
10
 Chris Osborne (61)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 21
20
16
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
10
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 38
3
5
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 37
4
1
 Will Heitman (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 36
5
13
 Austin Simpson (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
2
 Todd Oneil (10)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
9
 Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.		 33
8
6
 Caleb Siegel (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
12
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 31
10
8
 Jared Kelly (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 30
11
7
 Buddy Randle (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 29
12
16
 Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.		 28
13
15
 Leland Nimrick(r) (91) 27
14
11
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 26
15
19
 Hunter Grampp (155)
Pekin, Il.		 25
16
14
 Colton Owens (22C)
Avon, Il.		 24
17
3
 William Bahnfleth (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 23
18
18
 Coulter Pierson (216)
Ellisville, Il.		 22
DNS
17
 Jeremy Pierson (16J)
Ellisville, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
2
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
4
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 37
4
5
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
3
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 35
6
10
 Daniel Terrell(r) (11)
Pekin, Il.		 34
7
13
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
11
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 32
9
12
 James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
6
 Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.		 30
11
9
 Cole Williams(r) (31)
Princeton, Il.		 29
12
14
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 28
13
16
 Ethin Brown (14B) 27
14
7
 David Laritson (15)
Normal, Il.		 26
DNS
8
 Brandon Justice (111)
Niantic, Il.		 0
DNS
15
 Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.		 0
DNS
17
 Spencer Coats (7C)
Lagrange, Mo.		 0
DNS
18
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 0
DNS
19
 Bill Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Gavyn Parmele (75) 40
2
1
 Blake Crebo (24) 38
3
6
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 37
4
4
 Kendyl Faw (89) 36
5
5
 Zeke Williamson (3W) 35
6
3
 Mason Bruley (10-4) 34
7
7
 Kaden Breymeir (25K) 33
8
9
 Isaac Flora (84) 32
9
8
 Caiden Miller (13M) 31
10
10
 Paislie McKenrick (50) 30

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.		 40
2
5
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 38
3
4
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 37
4
6
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 36
5
3
 Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.		 35
6
2
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 34
7
7
 Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.		 33
