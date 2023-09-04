Sunday Wins go to Sheets, Henson, Kade, Porter, Thorne, and Roden!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

September 3, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release



(Warrensburg, Missouri) The Labor Day Weekend of Special events concluded Sunday evening at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) with 83 race teams on hand in six divisions. There were 27 B-Mods competing for a $2,000 top prize, 21 Super Stocks competing for a $1,000-to-win, 13 Midwest Mods, 9 Pure Stocks, 5 Lightning Sprints, and 9 Vintage Racers.



Drivers raced in 14 preliminary heat races and six main events. Taking wins at the end of the night were Jon Sheets for the B-Mods, Derek Henson in Super Stocks, Tanner Kade for a weekend sweep in Midwest Mods, Darin Porter in Pure Stocks, Jim Thorne in the Vintage Racers, and Trice Roden in Lightning Sprints!



POWRi B-Mods – 27 Entries

Heat 1 – 10 Laps – 4:34.737: 1. 6T-Michael Taylor III[1]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[2]; 3. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[3]; 4. 17-Mike Striegel[7]; 5. 9-Dave Meyer[6]; 6. 34-Weston Holman[4]; 7. (DNF) 22C-Cole Campbell[5]



Heat 2 – 10 Laps – 4:08.634: 1. 8S-Jon Sheets[3]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[1]; 3. 90M-Jessie Mulich[4]; 4. 99S-Brad Smith[6]; 5. 7J-Jake Richards[5]; 6. R33-Austen Raybourn[7]; 7. (DNS) 87-Tyler Cochran



Heat 3 – 10 Laps – 4:00.497: 1. 1K-Tim Karrick[1]; 2. 94-Jacob Ebert[3]; 3. 61-Sturgis Streeter[7]; 4. 51M-Mike Ryun[4]; 5. 7-Colson Kirk[2]; 6. 29-Bronson Wicker[6]; 7. (DNF) 2-Brayden Bohn[5]



Heat 4 – 10 Laps – 5:02.736: 1. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 15-Colin Pierce[1]; 3. 57-Chad Clancy[4]; 4. 14B-Brayden Bennett[6]; 5. 14-Wayne Stevens[3]; 6. (DNF) 99-Danny McKenzie[5]



Jon Sheets and Terry Schultz led the field to the green for the $2,000-to-win, 30-lap main event. Sheets led Schultz, Michael Taylor, Tim Karrick, and Sturgis Streeter in the opening circuits until caution slowed the race at lap five. Behind Sheets and Schultz at the front, Karrick advanced to third with Taylor, Stephen Clancy, and Streeter sorting out the next positions. Caution appeared again on lap seven with Sheets leading Schultz and a fast-rising Clancy to third by lap ten. Clancy and Schultz ran several laps side-by-side for the second spot behind Sheets through lap 14 when racing slowed for a caution and restart. By lap 16, Sheets led Schultz, Clancy, Karrick. Clancy moved to second ahead of Schultz at lap 17 just before caution slowed the field at lap 18. For the restart, Sheets led Clancy, Schultz, Karrick, and Taylor. By lap 20, Clancy closed in on Sheets at the top of the order as the top five changed behind the leaders when Taylor slipped over the berm to draw a caution on lap 23. For the restart, Clancy again put heavy pressure on Clancy for the top spot and by lap 25, the pair made it apparent it would be a two-man race to the finish. Schultz had a rare slip over the berm in turn four to draw a caution at lap 28, which set up a two-lap dash to the finish. With Sheets leading the way once green-flag racing resumed, Clancy stayed right with the leader all the way to the finish; however, Sheets was able to seal the deal and claim the top prize with Clancy settling for second place a half car-length back. Karrick scored his best finish of the year at CMS with a third place run with Jacob Ebert advancing late in the race to claim fourth. Chad Clancy advanced from eleventh to round out the top five as Mike Ryun moved up ten spots to claim sixth at the finish.





A Feature – 30 Laps – 30:00.249: 1. 8S-Jon Sheets[1]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[7]; 3. 1K-Tim Karrick[4]; 4. 94-Jacob Ebert[6]; 5. 57-Chad Clancy[11]; 6. 51M-Mike Ryun[16]; 7. 99S-Brad Smith[14]; 8. 90M-Jessie Mulich[10]; 9. 05-Jeremy Lile[8]; 10. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[13]; 11. 7J-Jake Richards[18]; 12. 15-Colin Pierce[9]; 13. 34-Weston Holman[22]; 14. 9-Dave Meyer[17]; 15. 29-Bronson Wicker[23]; 16. R33-Austen Raybourn[21]; 17. 14B-Brayden Bennett[15]; 18. (DNF) 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 19. (DNF) 6T-Michael Taylor III[3]; 20. (DNF) 7-Colson Kirk[19]; 21. (DNF) 14-Wayne Stevens[20]; 22. (DNF) 17-Mike Striegel[12]; 23. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Streeter[5]; 24. (DNF) 87-Tyler Cochran[27]; 25. (DNF) 22C-Cole Campbell[25]; 26. (DNS) 99-Danny McKenzie; 27. (DNS) 2-Brayden Bohn



POWRi Super Stocks – 21 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 6:29.142: 1. 27D-Derek Henson[4]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[6]; 3. 67-Devin Irvin[5]; 4. 25-Brett Wood[2]; 5. 12-Jody Romig[3]; 6. (DNF) 9R-Jay Lamons[7]; 7. (DNS) 12V-Nathan Vaughn



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 2:53.759

1. 3P-Tyler Perryman[4]; 2. 26M-Donnie Miller[5]; 3. 164-Michael Muskrat[1]; 4. 45-Aaron Poe[7]; 5. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[2]; 6. 99S-Brandon Dunham[3]; 7. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[6]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 5:37.846: 1. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[2]; 2. 14-Larry Ferris[4]; 3. 04-Blaine Ewing[6]; 4. GO-Jimmy Ngo[1]; 5. 3J-Jerett Evans[5]; 6. 25M-Aaron Murry[7]; 7. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[3]



For the 25-lap Super Stock main, Derek Henson and Tyler Perryman began the race from the front row in another solid outing from this growing in popularity division. Henson powered his way to the top of the rundown from the onset with Perryman holding steady in second staying right with the leader. At lap five, Henson led Perryman, Ted Welschmeyer, Marc Carter, and Blaine Ewing on the racy track. Welschmeyer moved to second ahead of Perryman at lap eight as Henson put distance on the field behind him up front with a 1.7-second lead. At lap 13, Henson began maneuvering his way through lapped cars to continue the torrid pace of the race. The race for third was fierce and close with Perryman, Carter, Ewing, and now Aaron Poe joining in the battle. Ewing went to fourth on lap 17 and third at lap 18. Carter and Poe ran several close laps for the fifth spot with West Plains driver Donnie Miller joining the battle by lap 20. In heavy lapped traffic and with a caution-free 25-lap race in his crosshairs, Henson went on to collect the victory, his first of the year at CMS and second-career track win. Welschmeyer rand a strong second the entire distance with Ewing third. Carter, Poe, and Miller rounded out the top six in the stellar race.



A Feature – 25 Laps – 8:40.643: 1. 27D-Derek Henson[1]; 2. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[4]; 3. 04-Blaine Ewing[7]; 4. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 5. 45-Aaron Poe[9]; 6. 26M-Donnie Miller[5]; 7. 67-Devin Irvin[8]; 8. 3P-Tyler Perryman[2]; 9. 14-Larry Ferris[6]; 10. 164-Michael Muskrat[10]; 11. 25-Brett Wood[11]; 12. GO-Jimmy Ngo[12]; 13. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[14]; 14. 12-Jody Romig[13]; 15. 9R-Jay Lamons[18]; 16. 25M-Aaron Murry[16]; 17. 99S-Brandon Dunham[17]; 18. (DNF) 3J-Jerett Evans[15]; 19. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[20]; 20. (DNS) 30K-Cameron Kelly; 21. (DNS) 12V-Nathan Vaughn



POWRi Midwest Mods – 13 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 6:31.097: 1. 16D-Dalton Dultmeier[2]; 2. 99-Dylon Smith[6]; 3. 447-Kenny Prince[4]; 4. 8-Devin Dultmeier[5]; 5. 9-Brian Meyer[7]; 6. 08X-Draven Wright[1]; 7. (DNF) 26-Devin Wetzel[3]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 2:49.345: 1. 19-Tanner Kade[3]; 2. 10-Johnny McGinnis[1]; 3. 96SR-Todd Brill[4]; 4. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[5]; 5. (DNF) 6R-Shawn Russell[2]; 6. (DNF) 41-Ashlyn Piburn[6]



Tanner Kade of Hermitage and Dylon Smith of Belton took top honors to start the 20-lap Midwest Mods main event. Kade immediately took command of the race to leave Smith, Kenny Prince, Dalton Dultmeier, Johnny McGinnis, and tail-starting Devin Wetzel to settle for spots inside the top five. The first of several cautions reset the field on lap one and again on laps five and six. Kade held the top spot each time leading Prince and Dultmeier through the restarts. The spins and incidents unfortunately continued for the next several laps and led to the race being shortened in the distance. In the end, Kade collected the victory, his second in as many nights. Prince finished second with thirteenth-starting Wetzel rebounding with a solid drive all the way to third. Dylan Smith finished fourth with Johnny McGinnis and Brian Meyer completing the top six.



A Feature – 20 Laps – 14:35.671: 1. 19-Tanner Kade[1]; 2. 447-Kenny Prince[5]; 3. 26-Devin Wetzel[13]; 4. 99-Dylon Smith[2]; 5. 10-Johnny McGinnis[4]; 6. 9-Brian Meyer[9]; 7. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[8]; 8. 96SR-Todd Brill[6]; 9. (DNF) 41-Ashlyn Piburn[12]; 10. (DNF) 16D-Dalton Dultmeier[3]; 11. (DNF) 08X-Draven Wright[10]; 12. (DNF) 6R-Shawn Russell[11]; 13. (DNF) 8-Devin Dultmeier[7]



POWRi Pure Stocks – 9 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps – 2:21.781: 1. 21-Darin Porter[2]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 3. M87-Mallory Stiffler[4]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 5. F86-Jim Nolker[5]



Heat 2 – 6 Laps – 2:22.811: 1. 12W-Aaron Welschmeyer[2]; 2. 216-Payton McDowell[4]; 3. 5-Justin McDowell[1]; 4. 20G-Gage Wright[3]



Darin Porter and Aaro Welschmeyer began the night’s 15-lap Pure Stock feature from row one. Porter took command early with Welschmeyer close in second until he spun in turn four to draw a yellow. When racing resumed, Porter led Justin McDowell and Spencer Reiff. Porter began to distance himself from second by lap eight, leaving a tremendous battle for second, third, and fourth behind him. The race ended under a long stretch of green-flag racing with Porter showing the way to the finish. In the closing laps, Reiff, Justin and Payton McDowell put on a clinic for the next finishing positions. As Porter cruised to his second win of the season, Justin McDowell claimed second with Reiff rebounding for third. Payton McDowell was fourth followed by Mallory Stiffler in fifth.



A Feature – 15 Laps – 7:23.593: 1. 21-Darin Porter[1]; 2. 5-Justin McDowell[6]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[4]; 4. 216-Payton McDowell[3]; 5. M87-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 6. 4D-David Doelz[7]; 7. 12W-Aaron Welschmeyer[2]; 8. (DNF) F86-Jim Nolker[9]; 9. (DNF) 20G-Gage Wright[8]



POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints – 5 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps – 6:49.728: 1. 49B-Kenny Bowers[2]; 2. 27R-Trice Roden[5]; 3. 10-Chasity Younger[1]; 4. 74C-Jeff Bard[4]; 5. (DNF) 47W-Michael Wagner[3]



Jeff Bard and Chasity Younger began the night’s 12-lap Lightning Sprint main event from row one. Bard took command early in the race with Rice Roden in second. The racing got close between the top two by lap four as Roden began to pressure the leader. At lap six, Roden chose the high side and took the lead and quickly began to pull away from Bard and Michael Wagner, who made repairs from his heat race to make the field. At the conclusion of the race, Roden built up a full straight lead and went on to collect his third win of the season at CMS. Bard was second, followed by Wagner, Chasity Younger, and Kenny Bowers.



A Feature – 15 Laps – 4:20.177: 1. 27R-Trice Roden[3]; 2. 74C-Jeff Bard[1]; 3. 47W-Michael Wagner[5]; 4. 10-Chasity Younger[2]; 5. (DNF) 49B-Kenny Bowers[4]



Vintage Racers – 9 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps – 5:01.105: 1. 113-Jim Thorne[1]; 2. 09D-Chad Eickleberry[3]; 3. 6-Damon Clevenger[2]; 4. 2B-Brian Cox[4]; 5. 42-Rob Brash[5]



Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 8X-Brandon Jordan[1]; 2. 9D-Bryant Moyer[3]; 3. 9-Dan Schmidt[2]; 4. (DNF) 8BALL-Rocky Rhodes[4]



The 15-lap Vintage Racers main event began with Jim Thorne and Brandon Jordan leading the field to green. Moyer led the field at the lap one marker over Thorne, but the roles reversed by lap two as Thorne took command of the race. By lap five, previous night winner Chad Eickleberry moved from tail back on the field to the fifth position. Through lap five, Thorne led Moyer and Brandon Jordan. Thorne distanced himself from Moyer by lap nine with Eickleberry continuing to climb the order by advancing to fourth by lap nine. Close racing continued inside the top four through lap 13 between Moyer, Brian Cox, and Eickleberry. Thorne kept his machine out front the entire caution-free distance and collected his first-ever CMS victory. Eickleberry snuck by Moyer in the late stages to take the runner-up spot with Moyer solidly finishing third. Cox recorded a strong finish in fourth followed by Jordan and Dan Schmidt.



A Feature – 15 Laps – 6:03.244: 1. 113-Jim Thorne[1]; 2. 09D-Chad Eickleberry[8]; 3. 9D-Bryant Moyer[3]; 4. 2B-Brian Cox[5]; 5. 8X-Brandon Jordan[2]; 6. 9-Dan Schmidt[4]; 7. 8BALL-Rocky Rhodes[7]; 8. 42-Rob Brash[6]; 9. 6-Damon Clevenger[9]



Just one event remains for the 2023 race season, which is the return of the Hog Roast Nationals. This year’s version features the POWRi Super Stocks competing for a $3,000-to-win, 35-lap top prize! B-Mods will also be a part of the program with a $1,000-to-win main event. Additional classes include Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks. Following the race night, a hog roast will take place honoring the drivers on the Patio of Pub 13 with a late-night karaoke party to follow.



Please note for the Hog Roast event, the start times will be one hour earlier than normal. The timeline is as follows: The Pit Gate opens at 3:30, with grandstand admission beginning at 4, driver pill draw cutoff is 5:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), hot laps will roll off at 6, with racing to follow, approximately 6:30.



For complete details, visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.



Remaining 2023 Schedule:

September 16 – Race #22 – 3rd Annual Hog Roast Nationals, $3,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks! Plus, $1,000-to-win POWRi B-Mods, also running POWRi Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks. The Top Ten in points awards after the races on the Patio on the Pub side of the speedway. The meal is free to drivers, spouses, and kids. All others can leave a donation in the jar for the meal with sides. We will have a mini bar set up with canned beer.