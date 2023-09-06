Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Garner Four Top 10s During Weekend in Washington State

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – ELMA, Wash. (Sept. 6, 2023) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel produced a pair of top fives and four top 10s during four World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races in Washington State last weekend.

Gravel kicked off the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway in Alger last Thursday by qualifying third quickest. He finished second in a heat race and third in the dash before closing the night with an eighth-place finish in the A Main.

Friday featured improvement as Gravel set quick time during qualifying before winning both a heat race and the dash. He finished the feature fifth.

The event concluded on Saturday with Gravel timing in ninth quickest. He ended third in a heat race before maneuvering from ninth to fifth place in main event.

A tough pill draw hampered the Big Game Motorsports driver on Monday at Grays Harbor Raceway, where he timed in 22 nd quickest. However, a charge from eighth to fourth place in a heat race started him 10 th in the feature. A strong opening lap gained Gravel multiple positions before he worked his way to a sixth-place result.

Next up is the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. Gravel’s preliminary night is Friday before the event finale on Saturday. He won a World of Outlaws race at the track in September 2021.

He enters the event ranked second in the World of Outlaws championship standings – only 82 points out of the lead.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 31 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 2 (1); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 8 (3).

Sept. 1 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 5 (1).

Sept. 2 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 9; Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 5 (9).

Sept. 4 – Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. – Qualifying: 22; Heat race: 4 (8); Feature: 6 (10).

SEASON STATS –

63 races, 10 wins, 42 top fives, 53 top 10s, 59 top 15s, 59 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., for the Gold Cup Race of Champions with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

