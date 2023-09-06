HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsBig Game Motorsports and Gravel Garner Four Top 10s During Weekend in...

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Garner Four Top 10s During Weekend in Washington State

Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News

Published on

By jdearing
David Gravel
David Gravel
- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – ELMA, Wash. (Sept. 6, 2023) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel produced a pair of top fives and four top 10s during four World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races in Washington State last weekend.

Gravel kicked off the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway in Alger last Thursday by qualifying third quickest. He finished second in a heat race and third in the dash before closing the night with an eighth-place finish in the A Main.

Friday featured improvement as Gravel set quick time during qualifying before winning both a heat race and the dash. He finished the feature fifth.

The event concluded on Saturday with Gravel timing in ninth quickest. He ended third in a heat race before maneuvering from ninth to fifth place in main event.

A tough pill draw hampered the Big Game Motorsports driver on Monday at Grays Harbor Raceway, where he timed in 22 nd quickest. However, a charge from eighth to fourth place in a heat race started him 10 th in the feature. A strong opening lap gained Gravel multiple positions before he worked his way to a sixth-place result.

Next up is the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. Gravel’s preliminary night is Friday before the event finale on Saturday. He won a World of Outlaws race at the track in September 2021.

He enters the event ranked second in the World of Outlaws championship standings – only 82 points out of the lead.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 31 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 2 (1); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 8 (3).

Sept. 1 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 5 (1).

Sept. 2 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 9; Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 5 (9).

Sept. 4 – Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. – Qualifying: 22; Heat race: 4 (8); Feature: 6 (10).

SEASON STATS –

63 races, 10 wins, 42 top fives, 53 top 10s, 59 top 15s, 59 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., for the Gold Cup Race of Champions with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigGameMotorspt

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs. For more information, visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through August, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

TICKET LINK –

To purchase online tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP , contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTO BY TRENT GOWER PHOTOGRAPHY*

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Circle City Raceway

Circle City Raceway Results – 9/1/23

35 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 11-Josh...
Central Missouri Speedway

Saturday Victories at Central Missouri Speedway go to Keeter, Poe, Clancy, Kade, Eickleberry, and Kreisel 

Central Missouri SpeedwaySeptember 2, 2023By Sam StoecklinFor Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Night...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Another Strong Entry List Set For DuQuoin IL USAC Saturday

FIELD OF 36 SET FOR SATURDAY’S TED HORN 100 AT Du...
Dirt Late Model News

TOTAL DOMINATION–PIERCE SCORES $10,000 WIN IN 3RD ANNUAL WIENER NATIONALS

Moberly, MO (September 3, 2023) – Bobby Pierce showed total dominance...
Open Wheel Modified News

Wolff wins Ronnie Sigman Memorial

Four night of racing at four dirt ovals in Arkansas and...
Open Wheel Modified News

Sanders snags third ARMS win in Hunt County Raceway nail-biter

On an August-ending Thursday night, the Hunt County Raceway in Greenville,...
Benton Racepark

Benton Speedway Results – 9/2/23

14 entries B MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 19-Trey Harris; 2....
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Doubles Down in Portsmouth Victory Lane

53rd Annual World 100 at Eldora Speedway Up NextMARTINSVILLE, Ind. (09/04/23) –...

RELATED ARTICLES

Benton Racepark

Hagar Ties Season-Best Win Mark With 16 th Triumph After Benton Speedway Sweep

Inside Line Promotions - BENTON, Mo. (Sept. 6, 2023) - Derek Hagar swept the...
Illinois

MOWA Sprints Return to Macon Speedway Saturday

MACON, IL (September 6, 2023) Following a three-week hiatus, the Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint...
Sprint Car & Midget News

2023 National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame Class Revealed

Sun Prairie, Wis., Sept 6, 2023---Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Larry Howard, Gene Pastor, Stevie...
Indiana

Bacon, C.J. & KTJ Push BC39 Entries Past 40!

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 5, 2023)………Inaugural race winner Brady Bacon,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Seavey Stays Hot, Extinguishes Firemen’s Nationals Field at Angell Park

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (September 4, 2023)………One night after his...
©