Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Resumes '23 Campaign at Fairbury on Sept. 12

$23,023-To-Win Super Late Models Takes Center Stage at Illinois OvalAUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 5, 2023) — The Castrol® FloRacing Night in America’s summer break ends one week from today on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with the fourth annual One for The Road presented by I-Beam Sliding Doors at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway.The eighth round of the 2023 miniseries campaign posts a $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start main event.With seven of 13 scheduled events in the history books this season, Hudson O’Neal holds a 24-point advantage atop the standings over Bobby Pierce. Tim McCreadie and Jonathan Davenport are tied for third, 63 markers removed from the lead. Ricky Thornton Jr. is 79 points out of the top spot in fifth Brandon Sheppard 81 markers out of the point lead in sixth. Dennis Erb Jr., Mike Marlar, Devin Moran, Tanner English, Brandon Overton, Spencer Hughes, Tyler Erb, Daulton Wilson, Earl Pearson Jr., and Garrett Alberson round out the Top 16 in the latest standings.A driver’s best 10 finishes in the 13-race miniseries count toward the 2023 title, which posts a $75,000 prize with perfect attendance or a $50,000 champion’s take without perfect attendance.In total over $137,000 is up for grabs in the 2023 point fund, which pays 10 places.Next up fort Castrol® FloRacing Night in America is a visit to the Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on Tuesday, Sept. 12 with the $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start event fourth running of the One For the Road. Joining the night’s action will be a $1,500-to-win DIRTcar Modified program.Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $30 with kids (ages 12-and-under) free with paying adult. Pit passes (ages 13-and-up) are $40 with kids (ages 12-and-under) $15.Gates open at 2 p.m. CT with the driver’s meeting at 5:45 p.m. hot laps at 6:15 p.m. and racing action to follow.For more information on the facility, please visit www.FairburySpeedway.com.The tire rule for the event is as follows:Front Tires & Left Rear Tire: NLMT2, NLMT3Right Rear Tire: NLMT3, NLMT4Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway – Sept. 12, 2023Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse1)$23,023 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000TOTAL – $68,573Entry Fee: $100Non-Qualifier Money: $140Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.comwww.integrashocksandsprings.comwww.k1racegear.com;  www.buzzeracing.comwww.eibach.comwww.sweetmanufacturing.comwww.springrithm.comwww.sunocoracefuels.comwww.eibach.comwww.coltmanfarms.comwww.poske.comwww.rocketchassis.comwww.dirtdraft.comwww.hoosiertire.comwww.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.comFor other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

