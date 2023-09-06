Hagar Ties Season-Best Win Mark With 16 th Triumph After Benton Speedway Sweep

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BENTON, Mo. (Sept. 6, 2023) – Derek Hagar swept the 410ci winged sprint car program last Saturday at Benton Speedway to capture his 16 th feature victory of the season.

That is tied for his most wins in a single season, which he also produced in 2014 and in 2016.

“We have plenty of room still left to get more wins,” he said. “It’s getting tougher racing the Hockett/McMillin Memorial, Short Track Nationals and other tough races. We’ve raced with the best of them this year and beat some of the best so I’m hoping we can get at least one more and my goal is to hit that 20-win mark.”

The efficient night behind the wheel of Paul Hart’s No. 44 began with a charge from fourth to win a heat race. Hagar then claimed the dash and the feature from the pole position.

“We got there and had a decent pill draw,” he said. “We won the heat race and that put us in a four-car dash. We led every lap of it and started on the pole of the feature and led every lap of the 25-lap feature. It was a good night. We had some good, consistent laps. We got to traffic with about three or four laps to go. I really couldn’t move around and Brad Bowden showed me his nose in turn two. It got tight there for a minute, but I was able to get past lapped cars to secure a win.”

The weekend began on Friday at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark., where Hagar drove the McCord Farms 305ci winged sprint car. He advanced from fourth to second place in a heat race to earn the third starting position in the A Main.

“We had a stellar run going,” Hagar said. “Mr. McCord did a heck of a job getting the race car together and able to contend for the win. We took the lead on the first lap and led three or four laps. Going down the back straightaway it was like I hit the kill switch. Come to find out the rotor button in the magneto exploded. If you race often enough stuff like that will happen.”

Hagar was unable to finish the race and he was credited with a 14th-place result.

Next up will be double duty this Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., where Hagar will pilot his 360ci winged sprint car and the McCord Farms 305 winged sprint car.

“The way I mentally prepare myself is to do the same thing every week,” he said. “I try to have a game plan for a situation that hasn’t even happened yet and I think that gets me prepared for race day on top of working out. It makes Saturday where I can just think about the race night with a good peace of mind and I think that plays into the success we’ve had.”

Sept. 1 – Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. – Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 14 (3).

Sept. 2 – Benton Speedway in Benton, Mo. – Heat race: 1 (4); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

20 races, 16 wins, 18 top fives, 18 top 10s, 19 top 15s, 20 top 20s

Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – DynoTech Performance Race Engines

DynoTech Performance Race Engines is an engine building and performance shop based in Memphis, Tenn., and operated by Ricky Stenhouse Sr.

“Ricky has been doing our engines since the beginning,” Hagar said. “We’ve had great success. Every time we get something from him it’s reliable. It makes it easy on the pocket book knowing you have something that will last.”

Hagar would like to thank Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64 and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.

