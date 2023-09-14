HomeRace Track NewsIllinois9th Annual KerbyStrong Foundation Race This Saturday At Macon Speedway

9th Annual KerbyStrong Foundation Race This Saturday At Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway
(Macon, IL) The ninth annual KerbyStrong will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at Macon Speedway, Macon, IL. Hotlaps start at 6 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models, Red’s Place Big 10 Modifieds, and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman will have special events with extra pay. Three other divisions will also race.

This annual fundraiser is held in memory of Kerby Damery, a highly respected, competitive driver who enjoyed life and racing in his hometown track at Macon Speedway. In 2007 at age 42, Kerby was diagnosed with stage 4 appendix cancer. He fought valiantly for eight years and on Feb. 8, 2015, he won the checkered flag of life.

In his memory, a registered 501(c) (3) charitable Foundation was created with proceeds to benefit local cancer patients who need help with transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment, or any other need(s) as deemed necessary.

“The mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation is to inspire others to never give up, provide education about cancer screenings and provide support for cancer patients and their families,” says Nikki Damery, Kerby Damery’s widow, and Executive Director of the KerbyStrong Foundation. “This Saturday night, our Annual KerbyStrong race helps us to remember Kerby and his orange and blue late model car #10 – his passion to always give back to help others.”

This year’s KerbyStrong gold sponsors: Macon Speedway, Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Decatur Memorial Foundation, Phoenix Tile Distributors, Inc., Operators Union 965, the Hayes Family, and Damery Brother Motorsports. Other sponsors include Illini Pharmacy, Dynagraphics, McLeod Trucking, Green Hyundai, Decatur Battery, Carpenters Local 270, as well as many in-kind donations.

Joining the Pro Lates, Mods, and Sportsman will be the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micros, DIRTcar Hornets, and DIRTcar Pro Mods. Not only will fans be watching the tight battles to the checkered, the track, regional, national, and Big 10 point battles are down to the final couple of weeks.

Grandstand admission for Saturday’s race is just $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit gates open at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00.

About Macon Speedway:For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many specials including Lucas Oil Late Models, Summernationals, Corn Field Combat, and Top Gun.

Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

14J

Braden

Johnson

Taylorville

IL

9

3

9

9

520

0

2

11

Ryan

Miller

Lincoln

IL

9

0

8

9

482

38

3

11E

Randy

Eller

Taylorville

IL

7

0

1

7

332

188

4

9B

Brandon

Miller

Lincoln

IL

7

0

2

6

330

190

5

12

Curtis

Eller

Taylorville

IL

6

0

4

6

318

202

6

6P

Jose

Parga

New Berlin

IL

5

5

5

5

300

220

7

25

Dakota

Ewing

Warrensburg

IL

5

1

4

4

272

248

8

10C

Colby

Eller

Taylorville

IL

5

0

4

5

266

254

9

64

Donny

Koehler

Macon

IL

5

0

2

5

242

278

10

77

Blaise

Baker

Clinton

IL

3

0

3

3

166

354

Red’s Place DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

99

Tim

Luttrell

Riverton

IL

10

4

8

9

550

0

2

J24

Jeremy

Nichols

Findlay

IL

10

3

8

9

550

0

3

87C

Alan

Crowder

Elwin

IL

11

1

5

10

540

10

4

71

Jeff

Graham

Stonington

IL

9

0

1

8

428

122

5

72A

Austin

Lynn

Mason City

IL

8

1

5

7

406

144

6

28S

Joe

Strawkas

Buffalo

IL

8

0

1

5

324

226

7

4G

John

Goveia

Riverton

IL

7

0

0

1

278

272

8

11

Zach

Rhodes

Taylorville

IL

5

0

4

5

268

282

9

4M

Clint

Martin

Ramsey

IL

5

0

2

4

258

292

10

36

Nick

Justice

Decatur

IL

5

0

2

5

254

296

Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

21

Ed

Cleeton

Tovey

IL

8

0

5

6

390

0

2

87

Wes

O’Dell

Springfield

IL

7

5

6

6

384

6

3

46

Randy

Huffman

Maroa

IL

7

0

6

7

384

6

4

18

Jeff

Ray

Springfield

IL

8

0

4

6

384

6

5

07

Phil

Moreland

Assumption

IL

8

0

3

5

376

14

6

55

Tim

Riech

Petersburg

IL

8

0

2

6

354

36

7

17

Barry

Bell

Windsor

IL

8

0

1

4

336

54

8

75

Jeff

Gill

Bethany

IL

8

0

0

2

326

64

9

11

Roy

Magee

Springfield

IL

7

0

1

6

324

66

10

5S

Ronald

Bacon

Decatur

IL

8

0

0

3

294

96

DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

27

Dalton

Ewing

Decatur

IL

10

5

8

10

552

0

2

10

Adam

Rhoades

Clinton

IL

10

0

5

8

476

76

3

78

Maxx

Emerson

Taylorville

IL

8

0

6

8

418

134

4

4T

Guy

Taylor

Springfield

IL

7

3

7

7

408

144

5

Z24

Zach

Taylor

Springfield

IL

7

1

6

7

388

164

6

15C

Kevin

Crowder

Argenta

IL

8

0

2

4

354

198

7

8

Brayden

Beiler

Blue Mound

IL

8

0

1

2

322

230

8

24M

Matt

Milner

Chatham

IL

5

0

4

5

278

274

9

360

John

Seets

Brighton

IL

5

0

3

4

244

308

10

7B

Brian

Burns

Bethany

IL

5

0

0

5

234

318

DIRTcar Hornets

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

95Q

Tristin

Quinlan

Decatur

IL

8

2

8

8

454

0

2

357

Billy

Mason

Brownstown

IL

8

3

7

8

450

4

3

7

John

Bright

Long Creek

IL

8

0

4

8

414

40

4

10

Colin

Reed

Decatur

IL

8

0

2

7

362

92

5

37

Lukas

Robison

Sullivan

IL

5

0

2

4

240

214

6

20B

Bridget

Fulton

Marissa

IL

5

0

2

4

236

218

7

98

Ken

Reed

Decatur

IL

5

0

0

3

220

234

8

13G

Gage

Rusher

Stonington

IL

4

0

1

3

188

266

9

41

Jaekob

Durbin

Ramsey

IL

3

0

2

3

160

294

10

37M

Cole

Martz

Findlay

IL

4

0

1

2

154

300
