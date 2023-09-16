Bubak, Schudy make late moves for Night Two feature wins at Hockett-McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 15, 2023) – Jake Bubak made the most of a late-race restart and grabbed the American Sprint Car feature win on Night Two of the 13th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Bubak earned $3,000 for the victory along with valuable points toward a prime starting position for Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win ASCS finale.

In the co-feature with the wingless sprints, Kory Schudy of Battlefield, Mo., captured the POWRi WAR main event to take home $2,000 and also set himself up nicely for the finale.

Drivers in both divisions the first two nights earned points toward starting positions for Saturday night’s program with bigger money on the line. The POWRi WAR winner on the final night will take home $4,077.

The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Mo., who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

Bubak of Arvada, Colo., grabbed the lead on lap 21 from Jason Martin two laps after a restart and held off Martin for the ASCS feature win. Before a lap19 caution, it appeared that Martin, the ASCS championship points leader, was on his way to victory lane.

“We obviosuly didn’t have anything for Jason there before the rubber came in. Their car was so good in the slick,” Bubak said. “But that’s the fortunate part about running second. I could smell (the rubber) before the last yellow and I just cheated my entry on both ends and it stuck, so I went in there a little harder the next time and was able to clear him.”

Martin, the ASCS season points leader, started up front and set a blistering pace from the start, roaring to a three-second lead just five laps into the 25-lap feature. Kaleb Johnson moved into second on lap three with Wayne Johnson running third and Kyle Bellm fourth.

Martin’s lead began to shrink as he caught lapped traffic on lap nine, with Kaleb Johnson cutting the gap to 1.4 seconds. The race’s first caution flew on lap 12 as a lapped car spun right in front of Kaleb Johnson and Wayne Johnson, collecting them in turn four.

Bubak restarted in second and Bellm third, but Martin quickly was able to open a 2.9-second lead by lap 15. Martin poured it on from there, cruising to a 4.4-second lead by lap 19 and it was clear that only a caution would prevent Martin from winning – and that’s what happen when Andrew Deal spun in turn three.

Bubak got a good run on the restart and then sailed around the outside of Martin entering turn three on lap 21 for the race’s first lead change. Bubak rolled from there for his 10th overall victory of 2023, beating Martin by about six car lengths.

“I definitely love racing with Jason,” Bubak said. “He’s had an unbelievable year. For us to come here and beat him, it’s a big accomplishment. We had a really good car tonight and hopefully we can be just as good tomorrow.”

Martin said he felt like a sitting duck on the restart, with Bubak able to watch from close behind and take advantage of any mistake he made in the changing track conditions after the restart.

“Jake is really, really good. He’s a super good dude and a really good race-car driver,” Martin said. “I knew if I slid across the race track and it wasn’t there yet, he was gonna either drive by me on the bottom or run the top and drive around me, too. I wish I could have done something different.

“We just didn’t get it done, but we should be pretty high in the points and start up front for the $10,000-to-win and that’s what we’re here for.”

Sean McClelland finished third with Jace Park fourth and Miles Paulus fifth.

Schudy earns WAR Sprint win: Kory Schudy of Battlefield, Mo., took the lead with three laps remaining after race-long leader Xavier Doney had misfortune and Schudy held on from there for the POWRi WAR victory.

Doney set the early pace from his starting position on the pole. Action ground to a half when Riley Kreisel flipped his car down the front stretch after tangling with Landon Simon to bring out the red flag. Kreisel climbed out of the wrecked machine under his own power.

As action resumed, Wesley Smith moved into second on lap six with Doney leading him by just over a second with Blake Vermillion falling two seconds back of Smith. As the extended green-flag run continued, Doney stretched his margin to 2.5 seconds over Smith by lap 13.

As the leaders caught lapped traffic, Smith’s chances went up in smoke as his car rolled to a stop going down the backstretch on lap 14 with an expired motor. That elevated Samuel Wagner to second with Schudy third and Vermillion fourth with 11 to go. But before the race could go back to green, Wagner needed to pull into the pits to replace a flat tire.

Schudy took advantage of the restart to go around Doney on the inside for the lead on lap 15, but Doney quickly regained the top spot the next time around. Those two broke away from the field by seven seconds and appeared ready to battle it out for the win.

But with three to go, Doney suddenly slowed coming off turn two with Schudy, who was applying pressure, inheriting the lead. The resulting caution led to a three-lap shootout following the restart, with Doney and ninth-place Paul White part of a multi-car melee in turn one, rolling their cars, to bring out another red flag.

“It’s been run racing with him, it seems like the last month we’ve been going back and forth,” Schudy said of Doney. “He was way better than us at the start and I was kind of hung up in the slime. After one of those reds, we kind of got going. Once we got up on the top, that thing was lights out.”

Schudy had a flawless final restart and drove away to finish 1.6 seconds in front of Matt Sherrell for the win.

“We’ve won a prelim night before and kind of choked on Saturday, so we’re not gonna celebrate too much tonight,” Schudy said of looking ahead to the big finale.

Sherrell had an impressive run, going from 19th to second to become the clear hard-charger of the race.

“This feels good,” Sherrell said. “The start of the night, it wasn’t going our way, but we rallied and came back. We fought a little bit in the B and just kept tuning on it the whole night. That was a lot of fun.”

Vermillion finished third with Caleb Stelzig fourth and Rob Caho Jr. fifth.

Schudy and Thursday night preliminary feature winner Isaac Chappel will start on the front row on Saturday night. Other lock-in drivers are Mario Clouser and Matt Sherrell (row 2), Rylan Gray and Blake Vermillion (row 3) and Wyatt Burks and Caleb Stelzig (row 4).

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (Sept. 15, 2023)

13th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial

ASCS Sprints

A Feature – 1. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[1]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland[7]; 4. 87J-Jace Park[12]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[17]; 6. 12-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 7. 1H-Hank Davis[11]; 8. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 9. 41H-Colton Hardy[21]; 10. 95-Matt Covington[10]; 11. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[9]; 12. 187-Landon Crawley[22]; 13. 47-Dale Howard[14]; 14. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]; 15. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[4]; 16. 18-Ryan Roberts[13]; 17. 4X-Brad Bowden[19]; 18. 122-Lane Warner[16]; 19. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6]; 20. 15D-Andrew Deal[18]; 21. 4M-Cameron Martin[15]; 22. 14-Jordon Mallett[20]

B Feature 1 – 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 2. 4X-Brad Bowden[4]; 3. 41H-Colton Hardy[6]; 4. 74-Tucker Boulton[3]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]; 6. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 7. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 8. 55-Chase Howard[14]; 9. 18X-Nathan Ryun[8]; 10. 2X-Tony Rustad[12]; 11. 9C-Tony Crank[9]; 12. 4-Chase Richards[11]; 13. 32D-Daryn Langford[10]; 14. 22S-Slater Helt[13]; 15. 52D-Skyler Daly[15]

B Feature 2 – 1. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[5]; 4. 21-Kameron Key[2]; 5. 16S-Steven Howell[8]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton[9]; 7. 12M-Greg Merritt[11]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran[12]; 9. 37-Ayden Gatewood[13]; 10. 83-Kurt Mueller[6]; 11. 96-Brandon Sampson[14]; 12. 33-Alan Zoutte[10]; 13. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 14. 71B-Brady Baker[7]

Heat 1 – 1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3]; 3. 18-Ryan Roberts[6]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[1]; 5. 122-Lane Warner[4]; 6. 83-Kurt Mueller[5]; 7. 9C-Tony Crank[8]; 8. 12M-Greg Merritt[7]; 9. 52D-Skyler Daly[9]

Heat 2 – 1. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[5]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]; 7. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]; 8. 33-Alan Zoutte[9]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[8]

Heat 3 – 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[6]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 6. 4X-Brad Bowden[7]; 7. 96-Brandon Sampson[9]; 8. 4-Chase Richards[8]; 9. 55-Chase Howard[5]

Heat 4 – 1. 87J-Jace Park[1]; 2. 1H-Hank Davis[2]; 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[4]; 4. 4M-Cameron Martin[3]; 5. 74-Tucker Boulton[6]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard[5]; 7. 18X-Nathan Ryun[8]; 8. 32D-Daryn Langford[9]; 9. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

Heat 5 – 1. 1X-Jake Bubak[3]; 2. 12-Jeffrey Newell[6]; 3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[4]; 4. 41H-Colton Hardy[1]; 5. 21-Kameron Key[7]; 6. 71B-Brady Baker[5]; 7. 16S-Steven Howell[8]; 8. 37-Ayden Gatewood[2]; 9. 2X-Tony Rustad[9]

Qualifying 1 – 1. 122-Lane Warner, 00:13.689[4]; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 00:13.765[2]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland, 00:13.776[5]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:13.786[9]; 5. 83-Kurt Mueller, 00:13.901[1]; 6. 18-Ryan Roberts, 00:14.194[6]; 7. 12M-Greg Merritt, 00:14.214[8]; 8. 9C-Tony Crank, 00:14.943[7]; 9. (DNS) 52D-Skyler Daly, 00:14.943

Qualifying 2 – 1. 36-Jason Martin, 00:13.545[8]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:13.761[4]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, 00:13.781[1]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett, 00:13.784[3]; 5. 47-Dale Howard, 00:13.942[5]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 00:13.998[7]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:14.189[9]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.211[2]; 9. 33-Alan Zoutte, 00:14.968[6]

Qualifying 3 – 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 00:13.825[2]; 2. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.877[3]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley, 00:13.911[8]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal, 00:13.991[5]; 5. 55-Chase Howard, 00:14.089[1]; 6. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:14.136[6]; 7. 4X-Brad Bowden, 00:14.355[4]; 8. 4-Chase Richards, 00:14.651[7]; 9. (DNS) 96-Brandon Sampson, 00:14.651

Qualifying 4 – 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.858[6]; 2. 4M-Cameron Martin, 00:13.902[5]; 3. 1H-Hank Davis, 00:13.989[3]; 4. 87J-Jace Park, 00:14.018[4]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard, 00:14.090[7]; 6. 74-Tucker Boulton, 00:14.347[8]; 7. 22S-Slater Helt, 00:14.465[2]; 8. 18X-Nathan Ryun, 00:14.548[1]; 9. 32D-Daryn Langford, 00:14.548[9]

Qualifying 5 – 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:14.052[4]; 2. 1X-Jake Bubak, 00:14.295[1]; 3. 37-Ayden Gatewood, 00:14.328[5]; 4. 41H-Colton Hardy, 00:14.334[6]; 5. 71B-Brady Baker, 00:14.357[2]; 6. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 00:14.473[3]; 7. 21-Kameron Key, 00:14.493[8]; 8. 16S-Steven Howell, 00:14.878[9]; 9. 2X-Tony Rustad, 00:15.332[7]

POWRi WAR Sprints

A Feature – 1. 28-Kory Schudy[2]; 2. 15-Matt Sherrell[19]; 3. 73V-Blake Vermillion[3]; 4. 21-Caleb Stelzig[5]; 5. 78-Rob Caho Jr[9]; 6. 41-Brad Wyatt[13]; 7. 8D-Colten Cottle[7]; 8. 71W-Weston Gorham[15]; 9. 34-RJ Miller[21]; 10. 75-Tyler Blank[16]; 11. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 12. 26-Zachary Clark[20]; 13. 38-Travis Oldfield[18]; 14. 87-Jason Billups[22]; 15. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 16. 1P-Paul White[8]; 17. 00-Broc Elliott[12]; 18. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 19. 24-Landon Simon[10]; 20. 91-Riley Kreisel[11]; 21. 33W-Rece Wommack[17]; 22. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[14]

B Feature – 1. 33W-Rece Wommack[3]; 2. 38-Travis Oldfield[1]; 3. 15-Matt Sherrell[4]; 4. 26-Zachary Clark[2]; 5. 34-RJ Miller[7]; 6. 87-Jason Billups[6]; 7. 1T-Joshua Tyre[11]; 8. 7S-Wade Seiler[9]; 9. 39-Kimberly Tyre[5]; 10. 52-Dean Bowers[8]; 11. 45-Jesse Bebee[10]; 12. (DNS) 2-Kyle Lewis

Heat 1 – 1. 28-Kory Schudy[4]; 2. 8D-Colten Cottle[2]; 3. 24-Landon Simon[3]; 4. 26-Zachary Clark[1]; 5. 38-Travis Oldfield[6]; 6. 39-Kimberly Tyre[7]; 7. 2-Kyle Lewis[5]

Heat 2 – 1. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 2. 1P-Paul White[2]; 3. 00-Broc Elliott[1]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]; 5. 15-Matt Sherrell[5]; 6. 34-RJ Miller[6]; 7. 7S-Wade Seiler[7]

Heat 3 – 1. 73V-Blake Vermillion[5]; 2. 21-Caleb Stelzig[3]; 3. 41-Brad Wyatt[1]; 4. 71W-Weston Gorham[2]; 5. 75-Tyler Blank[7]; 6. 33W-Rece Wommack[4]; 7. 1T-Joshua Tyre[6]

Heat 4 – 1. 44-Wesley Smith[3]; 2. 78-Rob Caho Jr[2]; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]; 4. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[5]; 5. 87-Jason Billups[1]; 6. 52-Dean Bowers[6]; 7. 45-Jesse Bebee[7]

Qualifying 1 – 1. 28-Kory Schudy, 00:14.953[3]; 2. 24-Landon Simon, 00:15.231[1]; 3. 8D-Colten Cottle, 00:15.232[6]; 4. 26-Zachary Clark, 00:15.394[7]; 5. 2-Kyle Lewis, 00:15.520[2]; 6. 38-Travis Oldfield, 00:15.719[4]; 7. 39-Kimberly Tyre, 00:16.876[5]

Qualifying 2 – 1. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:14.764[7]; 2. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:14.908[4]; 3. 1P-Paul White, 00:15.239[1]; 4. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:15.411[5]; 5. 15-Matt Sherrell, 00:15.495[6]; 6. 34-RJ Miller, 00:15.656[2]; 7. 7S-Wade Seiler, 00:15.728[3]

Qualifying 3 – 1. 33W-Rece Wommack, 00:14.980[1]; 2. 21-Caleb Stelzig, 00:15.241[5]; 3. 71W-Weston Gorham, 00:15.346[2]; 4. 41-Brad Wyatt, 00:15.473[7]; 5. 73V-Blake Vermillion, 00:15.546[3]; 6. 1T-Joshua Tyre, 00:16.079[4]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank, 00:16.177[6]

Qualifying 4 – 1. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:15.094[4]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith, 00:15.204[6]; 3. 78-Rob Caho Jr, 00:15.499[1]; 4. 87-Jason Billups, 00:15.805[5]; 5. 24LCR-Chris Morgan, 00:15.933[3]; 6. 52-Dean Bowers, 00:16.291[7]; 7. 45-Jesse Bebee, 00:16.511[2]

Action concludes Saturday night: The event concludes on Saturday night with last-chance qualifiers and B-Mains leading to the A Features. The ASCS winner will earn $10,000 and the WAR Sprint first-place finisher will collect $4,077.

Pit gates open 3 p.m. and grandstands at 4 with hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6:35.

Saturday admission

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $32

Adults (16 and up) – $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $32

Youth (6 to 15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $80

Pit Pass – $45

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com