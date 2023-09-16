Final round of Hockett-McMillin Memorial postponed until Sunday at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 16, 2023) – After a heavy round of rain mid-afternoon and another one Saturday evening, officials have postponed the final day of the 13th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial until Sunday.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. Sunday with hot laps scheduled to start at 2 p.m. with racing at 3.

All tickets and wrist bands purchased for Saturday can be used on Sunday.

The American Sprint Car Series feature winner will earn $10,000 with $4,077 set to go to the POWRi WAR Sprint winner.

Winners of the preliminary features on Thursday and Friday have locked in front-row starting spots for the main events. Those are Ryan Timms and Jake Bubak in the ASCS and Kory Schudy and Isaac Chapple for the POWRi Sprints.

Others with their spots set for the top eight in the ASCS feature are Jason Martin and Blake Hahn (row 2), Jamie Ball and Sean McClelland (row 3) and Jack Park and Garet Williamson (row 4). Lining up behind Schudy and Chapple in the POWRi feature will be Mario Clouser and Matt Sherrell (row 2), Rylan Gray and Blake Vermillion (row 3) and Wyatt Burks and Caleb Stelzig (row 4).

The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Mo., who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

Sunday admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $32

Youth (6 to 15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $80

Pit Pass – $45

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

