Inaugural Lucas Oil Speedway Ball Brawl to highlight Late Models, Pure Stocks

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 19, 2023) – Lucas Oil Speedway continues a busy stretch of special events this weekend with the first Fall Brawl Presented by SMC.

The State Tech Hermitage Lumber Late Models and Springfield Mechanical Services Inc. POWRi Pure Stock Shootout will headline the action with drivers in those classes competing for extra money. Also running will be the Show Me Vintage Racers Series (SMVR) and the American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S).

“We’re looking forward to giving our weekly Late Model drivers a chance to run a special, along with the Pure Stocks getting to compete for extra money,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “It also will be fun to have the Show-Me Vintage Racers back and American Iron Racing Series on hand at Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time.”

Full programs for each class are set for each night with the Late Models running for $2,000 to win on night one and $4,000 to win on night two. Drivers had to enter a minimum of four Weekly Racing Series events to be eligible. The eligible drivers, in order of final points, are:

98 – Justin Wells, Aurora, Mo.

1A – Bryon Allison, Marshall, Mo.

99 – Larry Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

90 – Joe Walkenhorst, Elkton, Mo.

51 – Larry Ferris, Nevada, Mo.

72 – JC Morton, Springfield, Mo.

1T – Tucker Cox, Jefferson City, Mo.

88 – Jimmy Dowell, Boonville, Mo.

0x – Jason Sivils, Bolivar, Mo.

X – Jake Morris, Marshall, Mo.

21 – Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

21p – Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

5 – Tommy Cordray, Browning, Mo.

6 – Bob Cummins, Sedalia, Mo.

14 – Kyle Graves, Fulton, Mo.

82 – Jace Parmley, Neosho, Mo.

13 – Shawn Whitman, Fair Grove, Mo.

149 – John Rowland, Warsaw, Mo.

73 – Francisco Escamila, Niangua, Mo.

28 – Jim Greenway, Galena, Mo.

21s – Cole Henson, Russellville, Mo.

15 – Bobby Ruff II, Clinton, Mo.

40 – Josh Newman, Fulton, Mo.

The SMSI Pure Stock Shootout was formerly held at Dallas County Speedway, which closed earlier this year. The Shootout will see the Pure Stocks going after $500 to win on Friday and $1,500 on Saturday with $150 to start. The Friday winner will earn a provisional into Saturday night’s feature if the driver does not qualify for the main event otherwise.

POWRi Pure Stock rules will be used and cars must be legal to compete. Entry fee for Late Models is $50 for Friday and $100 for Saturday. Pure Stock entry fee is $50 on Saturday and there is no entry free on Friday.

Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7 p.m.

Friday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $12

Adults (16 and up) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $40

Pit Pass – $35

Saturday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $17

Adults (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $17

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $50

Pit Pass – $40

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com