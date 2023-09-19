HomeMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayInaugural Lucas Oil Speedway Ball Brawl to highlight Late Models, Pure Stocks

Inaugural Lucas Oil Speedway Ball Brawl to highlight Late Models, Pure Stocks

MissouriLucas Oil Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
The Fall Brawl Presented by SMC is coming to Lucas Oil Speedway on Friday and Saturday with the State Tech Hermitage Lumber Late Models and SMSI POWRi Pure Stock Shootout headlining the action. (GS Stanek Racing Photography)
The Fall Brawl Presented by SMC is coming to Lucas Oil Speedway on Friday and Saturday with the State Tech Hermitage Lumber Late Models and SMSI POWRi Pure Stock Shootout headlining the action. (GS Stanek Racing Photography)
- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 19, 2023) – Lucas Oil Speedway continues a busy stretch of special events this weekend with the first Fall Brawl Presented by SMC.

The State Tech Hermitage Lumber Late Models and Springfield Mechanical Services Inc. POWRi Pure Stock Shootout will headline the action with drivers in those classes competing for extra money. Also running will be the Show Me Vintage Racers Series (SMVR) and the American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S).

“We’re looking forward to giving our weekly Late Model drivers a chance to run a special, along with the Pure Stocks getting to compete for extra money,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “It also will be fun to have the Show-Me Vintage Racers back and American Iron Racing Series on hand at Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time.”

Full programs for each class are set for each night with the Late Models running for $2,000 to win on night one and $4,000 to win on night two. Drivers had to enter a minimum of four Weekly Racing Series events to be eligible. The eligible drivers, in order of final points, are:

98 – Justin Wells, Aurora, Mo.

1A – Bryon Allison, Marshall, Mo.

99 – Larry Jones, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

90 – Joe Walkenhorst, Elkton, Mo.

51 – Larry Ferris, Nevada, Mo.

72 – JC Morton, Springfield, Mo.

1T – Tucker Cox, Jefferson City, Mo.

88 – Jimmy Dowell, Boonville, Mo.

0x – Jason Sivils, Bolivar, Mo.

X – Jake Morris, Marshall, Mo.

21 – Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

21p – Darren Phillips, Wheatland, Mo.

5 – Tommy Cordray, Browning, Mo.

6 – Bob Cummins, Sedalia, Mo.

14 – Kyle Graves, Fulton, Mo.

82 – Jace Parmley, Neosho, Mo.

13 – Shawn Whitman, Fair Grove, Mo.

149 – John Rowland, Warsaw, Mo.

73 – Francisco Escamila, Niangua, Mo.

28 – Jim Greenway, Galena, Mo.

21s – Cole Henson, Russellville, Mo.

15 – Bobby Ruff II, Clinton, Mo.

40 – Josh Newman, Fulton, Mo.

The SMSI Pure Stock Shootout was formerly held at Dallas County Speedway, which closed earlier this year. The Shootout will see the Pure Stocks going after $500 to win on Friday and $1,500 on Saturday with $150 to start. The Friday winner will earn a provisional into Saturday night’s feature if the driver does not qualify for the main event otherwise.

POWRi Pure Stock rules will be used and cars must be legal to compete. Entry fee for Late Models is $50 for Friday and $100 for Saturday. Pure Stock entry fee is $50 on Saturday and there is no entry free on Friday.

Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7 p.m.

Friday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $12

Adults (16 and up) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $40

Pit Pass – $35

Saturday admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $17

Adults (16 and up) – $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $17

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $50

Pit Pass – $40

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Central Missouri Speedway

Tosh, Edde, Porter, and Prince Close CMS 2023 Season with Hog Roast Nationals Victories!

Central Missouri SpeedwaySeptember 16, 2023By Sam StoecklinFor Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Saturday...
Dirt Late Model News

All Eyes on Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 12, 2023) – The 19th running of the...
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger takes MARS Series win at Fairbury Speedway!

30 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger;...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Final round of Hockett-McMillin Memorial postponed until Sunday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 16, 2023) - After a heavy round of rain...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 9/17/23

15 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom; 2....
Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Michael Long & Jeremy Nichols take Fairbury Speedway wins!

21 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long;...
Highland Speedway

Jade Avedisian Reflects on First Win at Jacksonville Ahead of Illinois Tripleheader

‘MEANT THE WORLD’: Jade Avedisian Reflects on First Win at Jacksonville...
Indiana

$20 Grand Macho Man! Bacon Hurries to Haubstadt Hustler Win

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (September 16, 2023)………Tri-State Speedway...

RELATED ARTICLES

Lucas Oil Speedway

Ricky Lewis Victorious in Championship Night of Hockett/McMillin Memorial with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (9/17/23) Ricky Lewis would ride the high-side to capture the Jesse Hockett...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Ryan Timms, Ricky Lewis capture Hockett-McMillin Memorial feature victories at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 17, 2023) - Youth was served Sunday night as 17-year-old Ryan Timms...
Central Missouri Speedway

Tosh, Edde, Porter, and Prince Close CMS 2023 Season with Hog Roast Nationals Victories!

Central Missouri SpeedwaySeptember 16, 2023By Sam StoecklinFor Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Saturday night action at...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Dillon McCowan, Dean Hoffman, Joe Rudy, Lee Stuppy & Josh Hawkins take Pepsi Nationals wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

18 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon McCowan; 2. 10K-Daryn Klein;...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Final round of Hockett-McMillin Memorial postponed until Sunday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 16, 2023) - After a heavy round of rain mid-afternoon and another...
©