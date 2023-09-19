Ryan Timms Collects $10,000 in Hockett / McMillin Memorial Finale

- Advertisement -

Gas City I-69 Speedway & Eldora Speedway Up Next



OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (09/19/23) – Ryan Timms banked two American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) victories over the weekend during the 13th annual Jesse Hockett / Daniel McMillin Memorial, including the coveted $10,000 finale aboard his CitGard Engine Oil / driveWFX.com No. 5T CITGO / Hampel Oil / Western Flyer Xpress / Mystik Lubricants / Eagle Chassis Sprint Car.



Earlier in the weekend he claimed $3,000 for a preliminary feature win to bring his weekend win total to $13,000.



“I’m really happy I was able to get this win. This is a bucket-list race to win, and I’m glad I was able to get it done this year. I want to thank the Hockett family for everything they do for this event,” stated Timms in Victory Lane on Sunday evening. “It was rubbered up earlier on today and rubbered up for that non-wing feature, so I was really expecting it to all blow off really fast and go straight to the top and just conserve your tires. The track actually stayed together fairly well.”



Returning to the driver’s seat of his CitGard Engine Oil / driveWFX.com No. 5T Sprint Car, Ryan Timms rolled into Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) on Thursday as 40 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) competitors converged at the 3/8-mile oval for the opening round of the 13th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.



With the field split into five groups, Timms claimed fast time honors in his group before going fourth-to-first in his heat race.



Leading flag-to-flag in the 25-lap opener, Ryan recorded his seventh win of the 2023 season, which was worth $3,000, and claimed stake to a starting spot in Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win finale. He took the checkers 1.217 seconds ahead of Blake Hahn with Jamie Ball, Derek Hagar, and Garet Williamson rounding out the top five.



With Thursday night’s win locking him into the main event, Ryan was able to sit out Friday’s program and prepare for what was ultimately Sunday’s rain-delayed Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial finale.



Starting on the pole, Timms wrestled the lead away from fellow front-row starter Jason Martin on the second circuit and led the remainder of the 30-lapper to secure the $10,000 top prize and his eighth victory of the season.



Martin, Jake Bubak, Tim Estenson, and Hank Davis completed the Top-5 finishers in the 30-lap affair.



Full results from the events are available at www.ASCSRacing.com.



Timms is now set to embark on a busy week, which opens on Thursday at Gas City (Ind.) I-69 Speedway with NOS Energy Drink USAC Midget Series action aboard the Keith Kunz / Curb-Agajanian Motorsports / Mobil 1 No. 67 JBL Audio / Toyota Racing Development / IWX Motor Freight / Bullet by Spike / Speedway Toyota entry.



From there the action shifts to the 41st annual 4-Crown Nationals at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) on Friday and Saturday. Timms will compete with the NOS Energy Drink USAC Midgets each night, while also taking on the World of Outlaws (WoO) NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on Friday and the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars on Saturday.



Ryan currently sits fourth in the latest USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship standings.



Full information on the week’s slate can be found at www.USACracing.com and www.EldoraSpeedway.com.



Ryan Timms Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include CitGard, CITGO, Mystik Lubricants, Hampel Oil, Western Flyer Xpress, driveWFX.com, Xpress Truck Sales, Rider Racing Engines, Griffin Fishing Charters and Lodge, Premier Truck Group, K1 Race Gear, Durst Inc., Factory Kahne by Schure Built, 947-Eyes, Bell Helmets, KR Performance Fuels LLC, Outlaw Wings, Kahne Screen Printing, AFD Graphix, Inefte Sports, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.



For the latest information on Ryan Timms Racing please visit the team website at www.RyanTimmsRacing.com .