Castrol FloRacing Night in America Tire Rule Update for Tyler Co. Speedway

TECH BULLETIN: Castrol FloRacing Night in America Tire Rule Update for Tyler County Speedway

Miniseries Invades West Virginia Oval on Wednesday, Sept. 27



AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 20, 2023) — Competitors please note the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America’s tire rule for the Wednesday, Sept. 27 event at Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.).



Front Tires: Hoosier NLMT2

Left Rear Tire: Hoosier NLMT2

Right Rear Tire: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier NLMT3



The ninth round of the 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America will see a trip to Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.) on Wednesday, Sept. 27 with the $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start event. Joining the night’s action will be a $1,500-to-win DIRTcar Modified program.



Bobby Pierce currently holds a nine-point advantage atop the series standings over Hudson O’Neal with Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton Jr., Tim McCreadie, Brandon Sheppard, Dennis Erb Jr., Mike Marlar, Tanner English, and Devin Moran rounding out the current Top 10 in the latest series standings.



With a driver’s best 10 finishes counting toward the miniseries championship which posts a $75,000 top prize with perfect attendance and a $50,000 top prize without perfect attendance, the remaining four events beginning with Tyler County Speedway will be crucial. In total over $137,000 is on the line for the Top-10 drivers in the final standings.



The inaugural event for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America was held at the West Virginia bullring on April 15, 2021, with inaugural season champion, Jonathan Davenport taking the $10,000 win over Tyler Erb and Kyle Larson.



Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $30 with kids (ages 10-and-under) free with paying adult. Pit passes are $40 with kids.



Gates open at 3 p.m. ET with the driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. hot laps at 6:00 p.m. and racing action to follow.



For more information on the facility, please visit www.TylerCountySpeedwayOnline.com .



Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.) – Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

1)$23,023 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $68,573



Entry Fee: $50

Non-Qualifier Money: $50



Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .



Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .



Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.



For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.springrithm.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.eibach.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.



For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.