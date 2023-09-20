HomeIndianaBrownstown SpeedwayLucas Oil Late Models Set for Record Paying Jackson 100 Weekend

Lucas Oil Late Models Set for Record Paying Jackson 100 Weekend

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsIndianaBrownstown Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Brownstown Speedway
- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 20, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will converge in Brownstown, Ind. this Friday, and Saturday for one of the biggest weekends in Brownstown Speedway’s storied history.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, September 22 with the 2nd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial – featuring a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win A-Main.

On Saturday, September 23 another complete show of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains is on tap. Saturday’s 44th Annual Jackson 100 will be highlighted by a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

All gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon) each day with on track action set to begin at 6:00 PM both days. All times are Eastern Time. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is joined by the Indiana Pro Late Models on Friday; with Modifieds and Super Stocks on the card for Saturday.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.brownstownspeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead the Big River Steel Chases for the Championship – Presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is second followed by Jonathan Davenport and Brandon Overton. Completing the top eight are Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Daulton Wilson, and Tyler Erb.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

2nd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial (Friday): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = Total $48,575

44th Annual Jackson 100 (Saturday): 1. $30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $5,500, 5. $4,500, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,100, 13. $2,000, 14. $1,900, 15. $1,800, 16. $1,750, 17. $1,700, 18. $1,650, 19. $1,600, 20. $1,550, 21. $1,550, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = Total $100,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

 

Previous Jackson 100 Winners:

2022 – Tim McCreadie

2021 – Jimmy Owens

2020 – Tim McCreadie

2019 – Hudson O’Neal

2018 – Bobby Pierce

2017 – Scott Bloomquist

2016 – Scott Bloomquist

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2013 – Don O’Neal

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2011 – Scott Bloomquist

2010 – Scott Bloomquist

2009 – Earl Pearson Jr.

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2007 – Matt Miller

2006 – Don O’Neal

2005 – Billy Drake

2004 – Don O’Neal

2003 – Jim Curry

2002 – Billy Drake

2001 – Brian Brikhofer

2000 – Don O’Neal

1999 – Billy Moyer

1998 – Jim Curry

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – John Gill

1995 – Jack Boggs

1994 – John Gill

1993 – Davey Johnson

1992 – Billy Moyer

1991 – Scott Bloomquist

1990 – Scott Bloomquist

1989 – Jeff Purvis

1988 – Jim Curry

1987 – Billy Moyer

1986 – Jack Boggs

1985 – Kenny Brightbill

1984 – Kenny Simpson

1983 – Russ Petro

1982 – Russ Petro

1981 – Paul Crockett

1980 – Charlie Swartz

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Eldora Speedway

Biggest Field Ever for USAC Silver Crown at Eldora This Weekend!

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Rossburg, Ohio (September 19, 2023)………A record-high...
Illinois

Jacksonville Speedway Results – 9/15/23

35 entries 410 WING SPRINTS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser;...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Short Track Nationals Lives on With Huge Texarkana 67 Payout!

Lonnie Wheatley, TEXARKANA, Ark. (September 18, 2023) – The storied Short...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Makes it a Clean Sweep with $50,000 Late Model Nationals Crown!

Justin Zeitner Wins $4,000 Bob Maschmann Memorial with SLMR by Bill Wright KNOXVILLE,...
Illinois

KerbyStrong Night at Macon Speedway

By BZ (Macon, IL) Nine years ago, Macon Speedway’s racing community was...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Completes Sweep of Knoxville Late Model Nationals

LOLMDS Action Continues this Weekend at Brownstown SpeedwayMARTINSVILLE, Ind. (09/19/23) –...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Brad Sweet Survives Wild Feature to Top Tom Tarlton Classic

KINGS CALIFORNIA CLASH: Brad Sweet Survives Wild Feature to Top Tom...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Inaugural Lucas Oil Speedway Ball Brawl to highlight Late Models, Pure Stocks

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 19, 2023) - Lucas Oil Speedway continues a busy...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Looks to Join Elite Group in First World of Outlaws Title Chase

A CHANCE AT HISTORY: Bobby Pierce Looks To Join Elite Group In First World...
Gas City I-69 Speedway

Rock On! James Dean Classic Storylines for Thursday’s USAC Double at Gas City

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Gas City, Indiana (September 19, 2023)………Double the series. Double the...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Racing Finish Third in Knoxville Finale

Brownstown Speedway LOLMDS Doubleheader on DeckSHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/19/23) – Hudson O’Neal piloted the Rocket1 Racing /...
411 Motor Speedway

411 Motor Speedway Castrol FloRacing Night in America Visit Canceled

Miniseries Invades Tyler County Speedway on Wednesday, Sept. 27AUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 19, 2023) —...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Completes Sweep of Knoxville Late Model Nationals

LOLMDS Action Continues this Weekend at Brownstown SpeedwayMARTINSVILLE, Ind. (09/19/23) – Joining Billy Moyer...
©