Lucas Oil Late Models Set for Record Paying Jackson 100 Weekend

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 20, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will converge in Brownstown, Ind. this Friday, and Saturday for one of the biggest weekends in Brownstown Speedway’s storied history.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, September 22 with the 2nd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial – featuring a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win A-Main.

On Saturday, September 23 another complete show of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains is on tap. Saturday’s 44th Annual Jackson 100 will be highlighted by a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

All gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon) each day with on track action set to begin at 6:00 PM both days. All times are Eastern Time. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is joined by the Indiana Pro Late Models on Friday; with Modifieds and Super Stocks on the card for Saturday.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.brownstownspeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead the Big River Steel Chases for the Championship – Presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is second followed by Jonathan Davenport and Brandon Overton. Completing the top eight are Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Daulton Wilson, and Tyler Erb.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

2nd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial (Friday): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = Total $48,575

44th Annual Jackson 100 (Saturday): 1. $30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $5,500, 5. $4,500, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,100, 13. $2,000, 14. $1,900, 15. $1,800, 16. $1,750, 17. $1,700, 18. $1,650, 19. $1,600, 20. $1,550, 21. $1,550, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = Total $100,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

Previous Jackson 100 Winners:

2022 – Tim McCreadie

2021 – Jimmy Owens

2020 – Tim McCreadie

2019 – Hudson O’Neal

2018 – Bobby Pierce

2017 – Scott Bloomquist

2016 – Scott Bloomquist

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2013 – Don O’Neal

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2011 – Scott Bloomquist

2010 – Scott Bloomquist

2009 – Earl Pearson Jr.

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2007 – Matt Miller

2006 – Don O’Neal

2005 – Billy Drake

2004 – Don O’Neal

2003 – Jim Curry

2002 – Billy Drake

2001 – Brian Brikhofer

2000 – Don O’Neal

1999 – Billy Moyer

1998 – Jim Curry

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – John Gill

1995 – Jack Boggs

1994 – John Gill

1993 – Davey Johnson

1992 – Billy Moyer

1991 – Scott Bloomquist

1990 – Scott Bloomquist

1989 – Jeff Purvis

1988 – Jim Curry

1987 – Billy Moyer

1986 – Jack Boggs

1985 – Kenny Brightbill

1984 – Kenny Simpson

1983 – Russ Petro

1982 – Russ Petro

1981 – Paul Crockett

1980 – Charlie Swartz