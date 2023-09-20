Lucas Oil Late Models Set for Record Paying Jackson 100 Weekend

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 20, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will converge in Brownstown, Ind. this Friday, and Saturday for one of the biggest weekends in Brownstown Speedway’s storied history.
The festivities will kick off on Friday, September 22 with the 2nd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial – featuring a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win A-Main.
On Saturday, September 23 another complete show of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains is on tap. Saturday’s 44th Annual Jackson 100 will be highlighted by a 100-lap, $30,000-to-win finale for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.
All gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon) each day with on track action set to begin at 6:00 PM both days. All times are Eastern Time. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is joined by the Indiana Pro Late Models on Friday; with Modifieds and Super Stocks on the card for Saturday.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.brownstownspeedway.com.
Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead the Big River Steel Chases for the Championship – Presented by ARP. Hudson O’Neal is second followed by Jonathan Davenport and Brandon Overton. Completing the top eight are Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran, Daulton Wilson, and Tyler Erb.
For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:
2nd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial (Friday): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = Total $48,575
44th Annual Jackson 100 (Saturday): 1. $30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $5,500, 5. $4,500, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,100, 13. $2,000, 14. $1,900, 15. $1,800, 16. $1,750, 17. $1,700, 18. $1,650, 19. $1,600, 20. $1,550, 21. $1,550, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = Total $100,000
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races
Previous Jackson 100 Winners:
2022 – Tim McCreadie
2021 – Jimmy Owens
2020 – Tim McCreadie
2019 – Hudson O’Neal
2018 – Bobby Pierce
2017 – Scott Bloomquist
2016 – Scott Bloomquist
2015 – Jonathan Davenport
2014 – Scott Bloomquist
2013 – Don O’Neal
2012 – Jimmy Owens
2011 – Scott Bloomquist
2010 – Scott Bloomquist
2009 – Earl Pearson Jr.
2008 – Tim McCreadie
2007 – Matt Miller
2006 – Don O’Neal
2005 – Billy Drake
2004 – Don O’Neal
2003 – Jim Curry
2002 – Billy Drake
2001 – Brian Brikhofer
2000 – Don O’Neal
1999 – Billy Moyer
1998 – Jim Curry
1997 – Rick Aukland
1996 – John Gill
1995 – Jack Boggs
1994 – John Gill
1993 – Davey Johnson
1992 – Billy Moyer
1991 – Scott Bloomquist
1990 – Scott Bloomquist
1989 – Jeff Purvis
1988 – Jim Curry
1987 – Billy Moyer
1986 – Jack Boggs
1985 – Kenny Brightbill
1984 – Kenny Simpson
1983 – Russ Petro
1982 – Russ Petro
1981 – Paul Crockett
1980 – Charlie Swartz