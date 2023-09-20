HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisWin a New Longhorn Modified Chassis in Raffle to Benefit Frankie Rawlings

Win a New Longhorn Modified Chassis in Raffle to Benefit Frankie Rawlings

IllinoisTri-City Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

(GRANITE CITY, ILLINOIS)  Tri-City Speedway, in collaboration with Longhorn Chassis, Kenny Wallace Racing, and Gundaker Racing, will be raffling off a brand-new 2023 Longhorn Modified Chassis this weekend during the 19th Annual Modified Mania at the Granite City, Illinois oval!  All proceeds from this raffle will be donated to Frankie Rawlings AKA “Jughead” who is battling serious health issues and trying to get seen at the Mayo Clinic.  The racing community has been awesome in supporting Frankie and his family through a GoFundMe campaign and the hope is that even more money can be raised through this raffle.Raffle tickets will be sold both at Tri-City Speedway throughout the weekend and online at https://jugheadraffle.myshopify.com.  Tickets are 1 for $20.00 and 6 for $100.00.  There is no limit to the amount of tickets that you can purchase either at the track or online.  Ticket sales will be cut off on Saturday night, September 23 at 5:00pm CST and the winner of the brand-new 2023 Longhorn Modified Chassis will be announced following opening ceremonies for the Modified Mania spectacular.  If you can’t make it to Tri-City Speedway, the event and the raffle drawing will also be shown LIVE on FloRacing!A huge thank you to Kenny Wallace, Steve Arpin and Justin Labonte at Longhorn Chassis, Kevin, Tammy, Gordy, and Trevor Gundaker, along with everyone associated with Tri-City Speedway for putting this raffle together to help raise money and give-a-way a racecar.Once again, raffle tickets can either be purchased at Tri-City Speedway this weekend or you can buy them online at https://jugheadraffle.myshopify.com.  You can also donate directly to the GoFundMe campaign and learn more about the medical issues that “Jughead” has been facing by clicking on https://www.gofundme.com/f/frankie-rawlins.  Thanks once again to all who have donated to this great cause!!!Media Contact:  Ryan Delph – Delph Communicationswww.DelphCommunications.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 9/17/23

15 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom; 2....
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Makes it a Clean Sweep with $50,000 Late Model Nationals Crown!

Justin Zeitner Wins $4,000 Bob Maschmann Memorial with SLMR by Bill Wright KNOXVILLE,...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Final round of Hockett-McMillin Memorial postponed until Sunday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 16, 2023) - After a heavy round of rain...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Ricky Lewis Victorious in Championship Night of Hockett/McMillin Memorial with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (9/17/23) Ricky Lewis would ride the high-side to capture...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Buddy Kofoid Outduels Teammate for Victory in World of Outlaws Placerville Return

ROTH WAR: Buddy Kofoid Outduels Teammate for Victory in World of...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Ryan Timms Collects $10,000 in Hockett / McMillin Memorial Finale

Gas City I-69 Speedway & Eldora Speedway Up NextOKLAHOMA CITY, Okla....
Eldora Speedway

Biggest Field Ever for USAC Silver Crown at Eldora This Weekend!

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Rossburg, Ohio (September 19, 2023)………A record-high...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Kory Schudy Successful in JHDMM Night Two Win with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (9/15/23) Kory Schudy would establish a winning streak and...

RELATED ARTICLES

Illinois

Thousands of Extra Dollars Await Macon Speedway Drivers for Final Race

(Macon, IL) Over $15,000 in additional bonus money is on the line this coming...
Illinois

Chase McDermand Wins with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets at Red Hill Raceway

TRIPLE DOUBLE: McDermand Wins at Red Hill, Third Back-to-Back Win of 2023 Avedisian takes points...
Illinois

Red Hill Raceway Results – 9/17/23

20 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 95-Ed Roley; 2. 50-Tyler Weiss;...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 9/17/23

15 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom; 2. 0-Jake Powers; 3....
Highland Speedway

Chase McDermand’s Perfect Night at Highland Nets Mounce/Stout Fifth Win of 2023

CLEAN SWEEP: McDermand’s Perfect Night at Highland Nets Mounce/Stout Fifth Win of 2023 Avedisian drives...
©