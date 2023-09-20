Win a New Longhorn Modified Chassis in Raffle to Benefit Frankie Rawlings

- Advertisement -

(GRANITE CITY, ILLINOIS) Tri-City Speedway, in collaboration with Longhorn Chassis, Kenny Wallace Racing, and Gundaker Racing, will be raffling off a brand-new 2023 Longhorn Modified Chassis this weekend during the 19th Annual Modified Mania at the Granite City, Illinois oval! All proceeds from this raffle will be donated to Frankie Rawlings AKA “Jughead” who is battling serious health issues and trying to get seen at the Mayo Clinic. The racing community has been awesome in supporting Frankie and his family through a GoFundMe campaign and the hope is that even more money can be raised through this raffle.



Raffle tickets will be sold both at Tri-City Speedway throughout the weekend and online at https://jugheadraffle.myshopify.com. Tickets are 1 for $20.00 and 6 for $100.00. There is no limit to the amount of tickets that you can purchase either at the track or online. Ticket sales will be cut off on Saturday night, September 23 at 5:00pm CST and the winner of the brand-new 2023 Longhorn Modified Chassis will be announced following opening ceremonies for the Modified Mania spectacular. If you can’t make it to Tri-City Speedway, the event and the raffle drawing will also be shown LIVE on FloRacing!



A huge thank you to Kenny Wallace, Steve Arpin and Justin Labonte at Longhorn Chassis, Kevin, Tammy, Gordy, and Trevor Gundaker, along with everyone associated with Tri-City Speedway for putting this raffle together to help raise money and give-a-way a racecar.



Once again, raffle tickets can either be purchased at Tri-City Speedway this weekend or you can buy them online at https://jugheadraffle.myshopify.com. You can also donate directly to the GoFundMe campaign and learn more about the medical issues that “Jughead” has been facing by clicking on https://www.gofundme.com/f/frankie-rawlins. Thanks once again to all who have donated to this great cause!!!



