Braden Chiaramonte Clinches in Micro Mania KKM Challenge Preliminary Night Two Win with POWRi Outlaw Micros

Belleville, IL. (9/22/23) Braden Chiaramonte would sweep the night to win Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night Two of the Lil’ Texas Micro Mania KKM Challenge with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Gear to claim his first seasonal league victory after leading the final eight laps.

Entering a stout field of forty-two entries in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro split-field division preliminary night two would find Braden Chiaramonte setting the quickest qualifying lap with a time of 12.304-seconds. Heat Race Winners would include Braden Chiaramonte, Justis Sokol, Kaden Weger, Nikko Panella, and Justin Robison. Qualifier Winners would be Braden Chiaramonte, Chase Cabre, Sam Johnson, and Justis Sokol with Robby Brockman and Johnny Boland gaining the hard-fought semi-feature victories.

Flying onto the track for Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night Two feature racing for the Micro Mania KKM Challenge would see nightly High Point Qualifier earner Braden Chiaramonte and outside front-row contender Sam Johnson leading the field to green as Sam Johnson would hold the front of the field for the first few fast-paced laps around Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway as Braden Chiaramonte, Austin Saunders, Steven Snyder Jr, and Justis Sokol all battled inside the early contending top five with Chase Cabre, Kaden Weger, Jett Nunley, Justin Robison, and Eric Braundmeier running in the top-ten as a caution would bunch the field back together on the second lap.

Solidifying the lead through early race restarts would find Sam Johnson protecting the front of the field through the opening stages of the feature event from Braden Chiaramonte as mechanical issues would take the Sweet Springs event winner and third place contender Steven Snyder Jr. from competition on lap five with Justis Sokol, Austin Saunders, and Jett Nunley moving into the top-five pack.

Setting a blistering pace around the finely prepared Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway would find Sam Johnson separating from the field by nearly a two-second advantage over a smooth-running Chiaramonte with Justis Sokol and Austin Saunders wheel-to-wheel for third and fourth as Isaiah Garcia quickly moved into the contending top-five.

Using precision and patience on lap seventeen, Braden Chiaramonte would overtake for the lead off turn four after Sam Johnson would misjudged the exit and jumped the cushion with caution waving right as the lap clicked away to set the stages for late-race dramatics.

Perfecting the choose-cone restart as well as the preliminary night, Braden Chiaramonte would defend the top spot for the final seven laps to earn his first career POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro victory as Isaiah Garcia would use the late restart to finish in the closely guarded second spot with leader of seventeen laps Sam Johnson finalizing the podium placements.

“It was a great night and we should be sitting good in point for Saturday, I knew Sam was better in the beginning but I was there when he made a mistake to capitalize,” said a celebratory Braden Chiaramonte in the Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway victory lane for Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night Two of the Micro Mania KKM Challenge. Adding, “Big win for Hyper they built a great car and I can’t thank everyone on my team enough for this great win”.

Keeping a solid showing all night, Austin Saunders would place fourth in the final lock-in spot for Saturday as hard-charger Jadan Bowling advanced sixteen spots to round out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Products feature in Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night Two of the Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Micro Mania KKM Challenge.

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | Micro Mania | 9/22/23:

Dirt2Media Quick-Time Qualifying: 73B-Braden Chiaramonte(12.304)

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race One Winner: 73B-Braden Chiaramonte

Sawyer Chassis Heat Race Two Winner: 25S-Justis Sokol

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race Three Winner: 01KW-Kaden Weger

Walker Filtration Heat Race Four Winner: 73-Nikko Panella

HOSS Media Heat Race Five Winner: 19J-Justin Robison

Rush Race Gear Qualifier One Winner: 73B-Braden Chiaramonte

Dirt2Media Qualifier Two Winner: 29-Chase Cabre

Sawyer Chassis Qualifier Three Winner: 19-Sam Johnson

Eibach Qualifier Four Winner: 25S-Justis Sokol

Eibach Semi-Feature One Winner: 74R-Robby Brockman

Engler Machine and Tool Semi-Feature Two Winner: 1V-Johnny Boland

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 73B-Braden Chiaramonte

Super Clean Hard Charger: 21-Jadan Bowling(+16)

Rush Race Gear Feature Winner: 73B-Braden Chiaramonte

Rush Race Gear A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[1]; 2. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[16]; 3. 19-Sam Johnson[2]; 4. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 5. 21-Jadan Bowling[21]; 6. 29-Chase Cabre[5]; 7. 5M-Ryder McCutcheon[11]; 8. 1V-Johnny Boland[18]; 9. 99K-Seth Stenzel[12]; 10. 51G-Grant Schaadt[22]; 11. 01KW-Kaden Weger[8]; 12. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[7]; 13. 25S-Justis Sokol[6]; 14. 938-Bradley Fezard[20]; 15. 19J-Justin Robison[14]; 16. 15-Brody Brown[13]; 17. 14J-Jett Nunley[10]; 18. 44-Cory Kelley[19]; 19. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[3]; 20. 11-Laydon Pearson[15]; 21. 74R-Robby Brockman[17]; 22. 73-Nikko Panella[9].

Eibach B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 74R-Robby Brockman[2]; 2. 44-Cory Kelley[1]; 3. 21-Jadan Bowling[3]; 4. 5X-Reece Shelton[5]; 5. 52JR-Conner Long[6]; 6. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[4]; 7. 297-Dillon Berglan[9]; 8. 6-John Kilmer[7]; 9. 00M-Shane Marquez Jr[8]; 10. 15K-Kendall Battarbee[11]; 11. (DNS) 04-Dillon Sampson; 12. (DNS) 5-Axton Romero; 13. (DNS) 11X-Joey Starnes.

Engler Machine Tool B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[3]; 2. 938-Bradley Fezard[4]; 3. 51G-Grant Schaadt[6]; 4. 24-Ryker Pace[1]; 5. 29M-Lawrence Mann[9]; 6. 15D-Dylan Schaadt[2]; 7. 9L-Deagen Lelsz[5]; 8. 95-Deuce Chamberlain[7]; 9. 21B-Justin Bates[11]; 10. 5T-Oscar Aguilera[10]; 11. 16B-Brady Amos[8]; 12. (DNS) 5P-Patrick Bailey; 13. (DNS) 51J-Joshua Shipley.

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 2. 44-Cory Kelley[2]; 3. 15-Brody Brown[1]; 4. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[5]; 5. 99K-Seth Stenzel[3]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]; 7. 297-Dillon Berglan[8]; 8. 5-Axton Romero[7]; 9. 21B-Justin Bates[9].

Sawyer Chassis Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25S-Justis Sokol[1]; 2. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 3. 11-Laydon Pearson[3]; 4. 21-Jadan Bowling[6]; 5. 74R-Robby Brockman[2]; 6. 51G-Grant Schaadt[5]; 7. 29M-Lawrence Mann[8]; 8. 15K-Kendall Battarbee[7]; 9. (DNS) 51J-Joshua Shipley.

Engler Machine Tool Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 01KW-Kaden Weger[2]; 2. 19-Sam Johnson[4]; 3. 24-Ryker Pace[3]; 4. 15D-Dylan Schaadt[5]; 5. 00M-Shane Marquez Jr[1]; 6. 52JR-Conner Long[8]; 7. 6-John Kilmer[7]; 8. (DNS) 11X-Joey Starnes.

Walker Filtration Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 2. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[3]; 3. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 4. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[2]; 5. 5X-Reece Shelton[5]; 6. 16B-Brady Amos[7]; 7. 95-Deuce Chamberlain[6]; 8. 5P-Patrick Bailey[8].

Hoss Media Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 19J-Justin Robison[1]; 2. 5M-Ryder McCutcheon[5]; 3. 14J-Jett Nunley[3]; 4. 29-Chase Cabre[4]; 5. 1V-Johnny Boland[6]; 6. 9L-Deagen Lelsz[2]; 7. 04-Dillon Sampson[7]; 8. 5T-Oscar Aguilera[8].

Rush Race Gear Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 2. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 3. 15-Brody Brown[5]; 4. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[3]; 5. 15D-Dylan Schaadt[6]; 6. 5X-Reece Shelton[7]; 7. 24-Ryker Pace[2]; 8. 16B-Brady Amos[8]; 9. 297-Dillon Berglan[9]; 10. 15K-Kendall Battarbee[10].

Dirt2Media Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 29-Chase Cabre[2]; 2. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 3. 19J-Justin Robison[1]; 4. 01KW-Kaden Weger[3]; 5. 21-Jadan Bowling[6]; 6. 52JR-Conner Long[8]; 7. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[5]; 8. 51G-Grant Schaadt[7]; 9. 29M-Lawrence Mann[9]; 10. (DNS) 5P-Patrick Bailey.

Sawyer Chassis Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 19-Sam Johnson[4]; 2. 5M-Ryder McCutcheon[1]; 3. 14J-Jett Nunley[2]; 4. 1V-Johnny Boland[7]; 5. 74R-Robby Brockman[5]; 6. 11-Laydon Pearson[3]; 7. 95-Deuce Chamberlain[8]; 8. 5T-Oscar Aguilera[10]; 9. 04-Dillon Sampson[9]; 10. 00M-Shane Marquez Jr[6].

Eibach Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 25S-Justis Sokol[2]; 2. 99K-Seth Stenzel[1]; 3. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 4. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[5]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]; 6. 6-John Kilmer[8]; 7. 44-Cory Kelley[3]; 8. 9L-Deagen Lelsz[6]; 9. 21B-Justin Bates[10]; 10. (DNS) 5-Axton Romero.

Dirt2Media Qualifying 1: 1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:12.304[14]; 2. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:12.516[11]; 3. 19-Sam Johnson, 00:12.597[37]; 4. 82S-Austin Saunders, 00:12.620[19]; 5. 29-Chase Cabre, 00:12.697[23]; 6. 99K-Seth Stenzel, 00:12.705[10]; 7. 11-Laydon Pearson, 00:12.728[41]; 8. 24-Ryker Pace, 00:12.734[1]; 9. 1E-Eric Braundmeier, 00:12.742[34]; 10. 14J-Jett Nunley, 00:12.792[17]; 11. 44-Cory Kelley, 00:12.854[4]; 12. 74R-Robby Brockman, 00:12.887[6]; 13. 01KW-Kaden Weger, 00:12.893[32]; 14. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh, 00:12.914[2]; 15. 9L-Deagen Lelsz, 00:12.952[33]; 16. 15-Brody Brown, 00:12.952[24]; 17. 25S-Justis Sokol, 00:12.959[28]; 18. 00M-Shane Marquez Jr, 00:12.984[16]; 19. 73-Nikko Panella, 00:13.006[22]; 20. 19J-Justin Robison, 00:13.016[35]; 21. 17G-Isaiah Garcia, 00:13.036[15]; 22. 51G-Grant Schaadt, 00:13.053[8]; 23. 15D-Dylan Schaadt, 00:13.149[9]; 24. 5X-Reece Shelton, 00:13.155[27]; 25. 5M-Ryder McCutcheon, 00:13.159[3]; 26. 938-Bradley Fezard, 00:13.167[30]; 27. 21-Jadan Bowling, 00:13.191[39]; 28. 11X-Joey Starnes, 00:13.210[7]; 29. 95-Deuce Chamberlain, 00:13.213[26]; 30. 1V-Johnny Boland, 00:13.219[42]; 31. 5-Axton Romero, 00:13.222[12]; 32. 15K-Kendall Battarbee, 00:13.228[29]; 33. 6-John Kilmer, 00:13.296[38]; 34. 16B-Brady Amos, 00:13.326[13]; 35. 04-Dillon Sampson, 00:13.359[25]; 36. 297-Dillon Berglan, 00:13.465[18]; 37. 29M-Lawrence Mann, 00:13.513[36]; 38. 52JR-Conner Long, 00:13.539[20]; 39. 5P-Patrick Bailey, 00:13.581[31]; 40. 5T-Oscar Aguilera, 00:13.617[21]; 41. 21B-Justin Bates, 00:13.633[40]; 42. 51J-Joshua Shipley, 01:00.000[5].

Next up the POWRi Outlaw Micro League will be returning to action at Lil Texas Motor Speedway for Micro Mania KKM Challenge on Saturday, September 23 for Eibach Championship Night.

Winners of each $10K to win finale events at the Sweet Springs’ KKM Challenge Race and the TMS Micro Mania will each receive automatic entry into Saturday’s Dash in the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 21st. The overall event winner at Port City Raceway will get the decision of the $15,000 lump sum prize or a ride in a Keith Kunz Motorsports entry at the Chili Bowl along with $7,500 cash from KKM and FloRacing.

All the action is available LIVE or On-Demand through www.Dirt2Media.TV.

Additional Micro Mania information and further details about Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway can be found online at www.powri.com/micromania.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.