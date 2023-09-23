HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisDyson Wins Trans Am Race At World Wide Technology Raceway

Dyson Wins Trans Am Race At World Wide Technology Raceway

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway

AJ Hennriksen in hot pursuit of eventual winner Chris Dyson. Photo by Don Figler
Chris Dyson won TA class Trans Am Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. He was the pole-sitter and led the entire race.

“Sweet St. Louis, man,” said a smiling Dyson. “I grew up a Cardinals Fan and it’s amazing to come back here to see all the folks here with St. Louis Cardinals hats on.”

Dyson born in Poughkeepsie, New York and he said he would wear his Cardinals hat to Mets baseball games growing up.

AJ Hennriksen in hot pursuit of eventual winner Chris Dyson. Photo by Don Figler

This is the first time the Trans Am series returned to World Wide Technology Raceway since 1985, prior to current configuration of the oval and road course.

“This track is really demanding, physically,” said Dyson. “There’s no letup anywhere. The infield has a completely different surface than the oval, so the infield is much more aggressive, much bumpier.”

Dyson’s dominating performance made it look easy with his wire-to-wire finish.

“I’ve got to dedicate this win to my son Nicholas,” said Dyson. “He and I put in a lot of work on the simulator over the last couple weeks. I’m not going to say which one of us was faster, but he knows, and he taught me a lot out here”

Chris Dyson # 16 and AJ Henriksen # 79 lead the field to start the 65 lap feature race on the 1.6 mile road course. Photo by Don Figler

AJ Hennriksen finished second and Tony Dissi finished third in TA. Hennriksen who was born and lives in Chicago, considers World Wide Technology his home track but does not consider himself a Cardinals fan but he did give a Dyson a battle throughout the race but could never pass him.

“He [Hennriksen] was driving like a real champ out there,” said Dyson.

Podium finish with the winner Chris Dyson, AJ Hennriksen, second and Tony Dissi third. Photo by Don Figler

 

Tom Sheehen bounces off the wall. Photo by Don Figler.

Brent Crews (TA2) runs off the track. Photo by Kevin Proot
Thomas Annunziata (TA2) enters into the World Wide Technology Raceway roval. Photo by Kevin Proot

 

 

Like Dyson, Connor Zilisch in TA2 class, won the pole and led every lap to his victory. It is the fourth win of the year.

“It’s really exciting to come to a place that this series hasn’t raced at in 38 years,” said Zilisch “and get the win and just dominate the race.”

Because Zilisch was so dominating, the race for second place was more dramatic. Taylor Gray started third but moved to second but on lap 9 Austin Green got back 2nd where he originally started the race. Then on lap 25 Brent Crews took over second place as was able to hold on to the very end. Austin Green finished in third.

Connor Zilisch T2 winner (center), Brent Crews second place (left) Austin Green (third (right). Photo by Kevin Proot

“We’ve been fast everywhere we’ve gone,” said Zilisch. To come here and capitalize on it and get ourselves our fourth win of the year is really cool. I’m looking forward to moving on to the last two races of the year. Hopefully, we can make that six wins and keep up this momentum.”

 

Race Results (all classes):

Pos No. Class Driver/Hometown
1 16 TA Chris Dyson/Poughkeepsie N.Y.
2 79 TA AJ Henriksen/Dundee IL
3 8 TA Tomy Drissi/Los Angeles CA
4 7 TA2 Connor Zilisch/Mooresville NC
5 70 TA2 Brent Crews/Charlotte NC
6 89 TA2 Austin Green/Concord NC
7 26 TA2 Thomas Merrill/Salinas CA
8 43 TA2 Thad Moﬃtt/Trinity NC
9 90 TA2 Thomas Annunziata/Colts Neck N.J.
10 87 TA2 Jace Denmark/Phoenix AZ
11 3 TA2 Adrian Wlostowski/Maspeth NY
12 51 TA2 Darin Mock/Mooresville NC
13 77 TA2 Josh Sarchet/Scottsdale AR
14 29 TA2 Nathan Herne/Lismore Australia
15 10 TA2 Grant Palmer/St Charles MO
16 32 TA2 Barry Boes/Austin TX
17 48 TA2 Jade Buford/Nashville TN
18 25 TA2 Chris Durbin/Cameron W.Va.
19 30 TA2 Michele Abbate/Las Vegas Nev.
20 58 SGT Richard Forsythe/Cresson TX
21 80 TA2 Dean Thompson/Mooresville NC
22 55 SGT Milton Grant/Germantown Tenn.
23 83 TA2 Boris Said Jr/Escondido CA
24 60 TA2 Taylor Gray/Mooresville N.C.
25 52 TA2 Travis Cope/Weeki Wachee FL
26 17 TA2 Dillon Machavern/Charlotte VT
27 88 TA2 Rafa Matos/Boca Raton FL
28 97 TA2 Tom Sheehan/Auburn NH

Dyson and Zilisch Polesitters for TA and TA2 class Races

Chris Dyson in the No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang took the Motul Pole Award for the TA class with the fastest time overall (57.459). Connor Zilisch in the No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro earned the pole for the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series with a time of 59.057, and Milton Grant in the No. 55 Springhill Suites/Sentry Self Storage Porsche 991.1 GT3 Cup was fastest in the SGT class with a 1:05.730.

Story by Kevin Proot

Photos by Don Figler and Kevin Proot

