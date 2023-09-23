HomeDirt Late Model NewsMod Mania & MARS Late Model Series Championship tonight at Tri-City Speedway!

Mod Mania & MARS Late Model Series Championship tonight at Tri-City Speedway!

Tri-City Speedway
Granite City, IL – 9/23/23 — Mother Nature has played havoc with the first two nights of Tri-City Speedway’s Mod Mania with rain moving in late in the afternoon causing the track to have to cancel both the Thursday & Friday portion of the show.

The weather is looking great for today, with a high near 90 degrees and no rain in the forecast all evening.

The 19th Annual Mod Mania is reduced to a one day show today paying $5,000 to the winner. Modifieds will qualify, run heat races, B-Mains and a $5,000 to win A-Main. There will also be a non-qualifier feature paying $500 to the winner. Twenty-five cars will start the A-Main with the non-qualifier feature winner also getting a chance to become the twenty-sixth starter instead of taking the $500 non-qualifier winner’s purse.

The MARS Racing Series Late Models will also be battling for $5,000 to win in their season finale Championship event. A solid field of drivers from the Midwest will be on hand including Jason Feger who looks to wrap up the MARS Championship.

The Tri-City Speedway B-Mods will also be in competition as they will battle for the $1,000 to win top prize.

Pits open at 1pm with the grandstands opening at 5:30pm. Hotlaps kick off at 6:30pm.

Visit Tri-City Speedway on Facebook for all the details!

