Chelby Hinton Captures Checkers in Micro Mania KKM Challenge Championship Night Win with POWRi Outlaw Micros

Belleville, IL. (9/23/23) Chelby Hinton would lead twenty-two of the thirty-lap feature event to win Eibach Championship Night of the Lil’ Texas Micro Mania KKM Challenge with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Gear to claim his third seasonal league victory after an intense and incredibly impressive star-studded event.

Entering a stout field of combined preliminary night eighty-five entries in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division on Eibach Championship Night of the Micro Mania KKM Challenge would find Darren Brown and Steven Snyder Jr. gaining the hard-fought semi-feature victories.

Automatically locking into the Eibach Championship Night through preliminary event top-four placements on each night, Chelby Hinton, Braden Chiaramonte, Frank Flud, Isaiah Garcia, Colby Sokol, Sam Johnson, Sheldon Creed, and Austin Saunders would all contend in a four-lap pole shuffle ‘King of Texas’ single-elimination dash with Branden Chiaramonte gaining the win and first position grid for the feature event.

Flying onto the track for Eibach Championship Night feature racing for the Micro Mania KKM Challenge would see Night Two and ‘King of Texas’ dash winner Braden Chiaramonte battle outside front-row contender and Night One winner Chelby Hinton as the green flew with Braden Chiaramonte holding the front of the field for the first pair of fast-paced laps around Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway as Chelby Hinton, Sam Johnson, Sheldon Creed, and Colby Sokol all battled inside the early contending top five as an early caution would wave.

Restarting with the choose-cone in play would find Braden Chiaramonte protecting the front of the field as Steven Snyder Jr. would blast to the lead pack and into the runner-up spot with Chelby Hinton staying close in third as Darren Brown and Sheldon Creed battled within the top five. Sam Johnson, Justis Sokol, Isaiah Garcia, Colby Sokol, and Jadan Bowling would run inside the contending top ten.

Overtaking for the lead by using a perfect restart would find Steven Snyder Jr. taking the top spot on the field briefly as Chelby Hinton would drive to the point placement with Chiaramonte recovering to run third in a barrage of battles around Lil Texas Motor Speedway.

Sticking to the fastest low-line path, Chelby Hinton would hold steady up front while guarding the constant pressure from Braden Chiaramonte as well as Steven Snyder Jr. as Darren Brown and Sheldon Creed both battled behind the lead pack with the laps ticking away at a rapid rate.

Adding even more intrigue to an already instant classic of a feature event would see a caution displayed with two laps remaining to bunch the field back together for a shoot-out to determine the victor as Chelby Hinton would defend the top spot for the final laps to earn his third career POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro victory as Braden Chiaramonte would finish in the closely guarded second spot with Steven Snyder Jr finalizing the podium placements.

“I noticed on the last restart that the rubber was coming in on the bottom and when I saw Snyder get on the top I knew I had to get up on the wheel through one and two and I got really lucky with lap traffic too,” said Chelby Hinton in the Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway victory lane for Eibach Championship Night of the Micro Mania KKM Challenge. Adding, “This win means a lot for our team moving into Port with a lot of momentum”.

Keeping a solid showing all night, Darren Brown would place fourth as Sheldon Creed rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Products feature in Eibach Championship Night of the Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway Micro Mania KKM Challenge.

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | Micro Mania | 9/23/23:

Dirt2Media Quick Non-Lock-in Hot-Lap Time: 22M-Sammy McNabb(12.633)

Engler Machine and Tool C-Feature One Winner: 24-Ryker Pace

Walker Filtration C-Feature Two Winner: 82-Seth Shebester

Dirt2Media Semi-Feature One Winner: 11C-Darren Brown

Sawyer Chassis Semi-Feature Two Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr.

Rush Race Gear High Point Qualifier: 73B-Braden Chiaramonte

Super Clean Hard Charger: 22M-Sammy McNabb

Rush Race Gear Feature Winner: 28-Chelby Hinton

Rush Race Gear A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[2]; 2. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[1]; 3. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[10]; 4. 11C-Darren Brown[9]; 5. 74-Sheldon Creed[5]; 6. 82S-Austin Saunders[8]; 7. 24S-Colby Sokol[7]; 8. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 9. 29-Chase Cabre[11]; 10. 20Q-Brecken Reese[13]; 11. 12C-Chase Spicola[16]; 12. 51-Kyle Busch[14]; 13. 25S-Justis Sokol[12]; 14. 22M-Sammy McNabb[22]; 15. 14-Harley Hollan[20]; 16. 19J-Justin Robison[21]; 17. 80N-Shawn Jones[24]; 18. 21-Jadan Bowling[17]; 19. 110-Karter Battarbee[18]; 20. 50-Jacob Severn[23]; 21. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[6]; 22. 19-Sam Johnson[3]; 23. 44C-Cameron Paul[15]; 24. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[19].

Dirt2Media B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 11C-Darren Brown[1]; 2. 29-Chase Cabre[2]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 4. 44C-Cameron Paul[8]; 5. 21-Jadan Bowling[12]; 6. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[7]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison[10]; 8. 50-Jacob Severn[15]; 9. 21X-Brant Woods[16]; 10. 5M-Ryder McCutcheon[6]; 11. 24-Ryker Pace[17]; 12. 44-Cory Kelley[14]; 13. 73-Nikko Panella[11]; 14. 5X-Reece Shelton[20]; 15. 14J-Jett Nunley[9]; 16. 1V-Johnny Boland[13]; 17. 3T-Trevor McIntire[18]; 18. 31BW-Braxton Weger[21]; 19. 57-Jacob Lucas[19]; 20. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[22]; 21. 11J-Jett Hays[3]; 22. 61C-Ryan Winter[4].

Sawyer Chassis B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 25S-Justis Sokol[4]; 3. 51-Kyle Busch[5]; 4. 12C-Chase Spicola[2]; 5. 110-Karter Battarbee[8]; 6. 14-Harley Hollan[3]; 7. 22M-Sammy McNabb[12]; 8. 80N-Shawn Jones[14]; 9. 15-Brody Brown[9]; 10. 93-Matt Carr[11]; 11. 99K-Seth Stenzel[7]; 12. 938-Bradley Fezard[16]; 13. 2-Koen Crawford[18]; 14. 51G-Grant Schaadt[19]; 15. 62-Rachel Zabawa[21]; 16. 02-Kelvin Lewis[22]; 17. 11-Laydon Pearson[13]; 18. 01KW-Kaden Weger[6]; 19. 82-Seth Shebester[17]; 20. 52JR-Conner Long[20]; 21. 74R-Robby Brockman[15]; 22. 01-Weldon Buford[10].

Engler Machine Tool C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 24-Ryker Pace[1]; 2. 3T-Trevor McIntire[2]; 3. 57-Jacob Lucas[8]; 4. 5X-Reece Shelton[5]; 5. 31BW-Braxton Weger[12]; 6. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[6]; 7. 5P-Luke Porter[11]; 8. 11M-Lawrence Mann Jr[19]; 9. 95-Deuce Chamberlain[10]; 10. 16B-Brady Amos[13]; 11. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[4]; 12. 8B-Mickey Bullock[9]; 13. 15K-Kendall Battarbee[17]; 14. 24K-Kendyl Guillot[15]; 15. 9L-Deagen Lelsz[7]; 16. 7P-Taylor Hart[20]; 17. 15D-Dylan Schaadt[3]; 18. 44M-Matt Ebarb[14]; 19. 171-Alex Caldwell[16]; 20. 21B-Justin Bates[18].

Walker Filtration C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 82-Seth Shebester[2]; 2. 2-Koen Crawford[5]; 3. 51G-Grant Schaadt[3]; 4. 52JR-Conner Long[6]; 5. 62-Rachel Zabawa[7]; 6. 02-Kelvin Lewis[4]; 7. 98-Ed Libonati[12]; 8. 6-John Kilmer[8]; 9. 51J-Joshua Shipley[20]; 10. 28P-Fredrick Fezard[15]; 11. 297-Dillon Berglan[14]; 12. 6K-Brylee Kilmer[10]; 13. 55X-Connor Chamberlain[17]; 14. 29M-Lawrence Mann[13]; 15. 5T-Oscar Aguilera[16]; 16. 00-JUSTUS INESS[19]; 17. 224-Harley Whatley[18]; 18. 8P-Caleb Pence[1]; 19. 5C-Cooper Miller[9]; 20. (DNS) 00M-Shane Marquez Jr.

King of Texas: 1. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[2]; 2. 28-Chelby Hinton[1]; 3. 19-Sam Johnson[6]; 4. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 5. 74-Sheldon Creed[7]; 6. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[4]; 7. 24S-Colby Sokol[5]; 8. 82S-Austin Saunders[8].

Winners of each $10K to win finale events at the Sweet Springs’ KKM Challenge Race and the TMS Micro Mania will each receive automatic entry into Saturday’s Dash in the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 21st. The overall event winner at Port City Raceway will get the decision of the $15,000 lump sum prize or a ride in a Keith Kunz Motorsports entry at the Chili Bowl along with $7,500 cash from KKM and FloRacing.

Additional Micro Mania information and further details about Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway can be found online at www.powri.com/micromania.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.