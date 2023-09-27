HomeDirt Late Model NewsOhio-Pennsylvania Doubleheader Next for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Ohio-Pennsylvania Doubleheader Next for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Raceway 7 - Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
BATAVIA, Ohio (September 26, 2023) – As the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season nears a close, another exciting doubleheader is on deck this weekend.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, September 29 at Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio with the running of the Great Lakes 50 – a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

The Econo Modifieds will join the program on Friday at Raceway 7, which kicks off with Hot Laps at 7:30 PM. The Pit Gates will open at 2:30 PM and General Admission Gates at 5:00 PM. All times are Eastern Time.

For more information, please visit www.raceway7.com.

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway will close out the weekend with the 35th Annual Pittsburgher – Presented by Big River Steel on Saturday, September 30. Along with a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – highlighted by a 75-lap, $30,000-to-win A-Main – the RUSH Dirt Late Model Series will also be in competition.

Northeast Paving & Sealcoat has introduced the Front Row Challenge for Saturday’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series A-Main at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. Northeast Paving & Sealcoat will present a $1,000 cash bonus to the two drivers starting on the front row of the 30th Annual Pittsburgher – Presented by Big River Steel.

The Pit Gates will open at 12:00 PM (noon), followed by General Admission Gates at 3:00 PM. A driver autograph session will take place from 4:40 PM to 5:15 PM. The on-track action at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway is set to begin at 6:00 PM. All times are Eastern Time.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.ppms.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. padded his lead in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP and has clinched his spot in the final four. Hudson O’Neal remains second, with Jonathan Davenport and Brandon Overton completing the top four. Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie, Daulton Wilson, and Tyler Erb round out the top eight in the current standings.

The 35th Annual Pittsburgher will be the final bonus round in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – Presented by ARP. The Big River Steel Big Four drivers – who will each have an equal opportunity to with the 2023 National Championship – will be determined following Saturday’s main event at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Great Lakes 50 (Friday): 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

35th Annual Pittsburgher – Presented by Big River Steel (Saturday): 1. $30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $5,500, 5. $4,500, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,100, 13. $2,000, 14. $1,900, 15. $1,800, 16. $1,750, 17. $1,700, 18. $1,650, 19. $1,600, 20. $1,550, 21. $1,550, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = Total $100,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races

About Big River Steel a U.S. Steel Company:

Big River Steel started in 2014 in an area of northeast Arkansas that has been called “steel mill heaven.” They’ve we’ve always been about more than just building a steel mill. In fact, they’ve always been about more than just building a steel company. Big River takes a visionary, entrepreneurial approach to the ever-changing American manufacturing industry. They’re reimagining what it means to be a steel company in the global marketplace.

 

To keep pace with evolving and emerging industries, they’ve attracted and trained the best steel technicians in the business. They’ve equipped them with the most advanced technology to make the steels customers need today and a decade from now. All while creating minimal impact on the environment. From their Flex Mill® equipment to AI technology to their partnerships with academic research institutes, they’re daring to be more than what you’d expect from a steel company.

 

To learn more visit www.bigriversteel.com.
