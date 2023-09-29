HomeRace Track NewsIndianaBC39 Stoops Pursuit Rescheduled for Friday Night at IMS

BC39 Stoops Pursuit Rescheduled for Friday Night at IMS

IndianaSprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News

Published on

By jdearing
The annual running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Stoops Pursuit has been rescheduled for this Friday, September 29, following the night’s preliminary feature event at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (DB3, Inc. Photo)
- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (September 28, 2023)………The annual running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Stoops Pursuit has been rescheduled for this Friday, September 29, following the night’s preliminary feature event at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers eligible for the event include all individuals who currently stand inside the top-10 of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship point standings, plus all of Thursday’s and Friday’s heat race winners and qualifying race winners. Promoters options will start at the rear of the 24-car field.

The Stoops Pursuit race will consist of 25 laps split into five-lap segments with the starting lineup being inverted based on each driver’s hot lap times during Thursday and Friday’s programs. Any car involved in a caution is eliminated. Every five laps, a competition yellow flag will be displayed, and cars with a net loss in position will be called to exit the track.

A checkered flag ends the final segment with the winner earning $1,500 plus $100 for each position gained. All race participants will receive a free right rear tire courtesy of Hoosier.

The BC39 will resume on Thursday night, September 28 at IMS with the first of two preliminary night events featuring a split field with one half of the field competing on Thursday and the other half competing on Friday.

Thursday’s event will have a bit of an earlier start than initially scheduled. The front gates will open at 4pm Eastern followed by practice at 5pm. The regularly scheduled program will begin with hot laps at 6pm and finish off with the first full night of racing action, consisting of heat races, qualifiers and the main events, concluding with a $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

The racing program on Friday, September 29, will resemble much the same as Thursday’s event with hot laps followed by heat races, qualifiers and the main events, concluding with a $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

The BC39 finale, on Saturday, September 30, will have the public gates opening at 4pm with a driver meet and greet scheduled for 4pm in the midway and a public driver’s meeting at the USAC merchandise trailer at 4:45pm. Cars hit the track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.

Spectator tickets are also available at www.IMS.com/BC39. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021) and Buddy Kofoid (2022) have captured victories in the first four editions of the BC39. Zeb Wise (2018), Kyle Larson (2019 & 2021) and Dominic Gorden (2022) have won the four previous runnings of the Stoops Pursuit.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Billy Moyer Jr. Victorious in CCSDS Cotton Pickin’ Opening Night Win

$12,000-To-Win Cotton Pickin’ Finale Set for SaturdayCOLUMBUS, Miss. (09/22/23) – The...
34 Raceway

Zane DeVault Caps Weekend with Second Win and $5,000 Fall Haul; Ryan Bunton is Sprint Invaders Champ!

(Bill W) West Burlington, IA, September 23, 2023 – Zane DeVault...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Cannon Resets, Joins CB Industries for Rest of 2023 USAC Midget Season

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 25, 2023)………Cannon McIntosh...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Record Pair of Podiums in Ohio

Inside Line Promotions - HARTFORD, Ohio (Sept. 25, 2023) - David...
Sprint Car & Midget News

61st National Open Raises the Stakes in World of Outlaws vs. PA Posse Battle

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 61st National Open Raises the Stakes in...
Dirt Late Model News

Lincoln Speedway Hosts 28th DIRTcar Fall Nationals This Weekend

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 28th DIRTcar Fall Nationals Features Five Divisions...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Three Past Winners Among Early Crop of STN Entries!

Lonnie Wheatley, TEXARKANA, Ark. (September 25, 2023) – A trio of...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Billy Moyer Jr. Collects $4,000 CCSDS Cotton Pickin’ Opener Win

Extends Advantage Atop COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Batesville, Arkansas (09/25/23) –...

RELATED ARTICLES

Indiana

Steven Snyder, Jr. Tops Non-Wing Opener At The Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout

Bryan Hulbert – LOGANSPORT, Ind. (September 28, 2023) Going up against a field of...
Indiana

Wednesday’s BC39 Opener Rained Out, USAC Midgets Resume Thursday at IMS

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 27, 2023)………Wednesday night’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 opening...
High Limit Series

David Gravel grabs $50,000 High Limit Sprint win at Lernerville SPeedway

58 entries PEOPLES SPRINTS A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel; 2. 24-Rico Abreu; 3....
Sprint Car & Midget News

61st National Open Raises the Stakes in World of Outlaws vs. PA Posse Battle

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 61st National Open Raises the Stakes in World of Outlaws...
Indiana

72 USAC Midgets Set for BC39 at The Dirt Track at IMS

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (September 26, 2023)………The fifth running of the...
©