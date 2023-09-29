BC39 Stoops Pursuit Rescheduled for Friday Night at IMS

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (September 28, 2023)………The annual running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Stoops Pursuit has been rescheduled for this Friday, September 29, following the night’s preliminary feature event at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers eligible for the event include all individuals who currently stand inside the top-10 of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship point standings, plus all of Thursday’s and Friday’s heat race winners and qualifying race winners. Promoters options will start at the rear of the 24-car field.

The Stoops Pursuit race will consist of 25 laps split into five-lap segments with the starting lineup being inverted based on each driver’s hot lap times during Thursday and Friday’s programs. Any car involved in a caution is eliminated. Every five laps, a competition yellow flag will be displayed, and cars with a net loss in position will be called to exit the track.

A checkered flag ends the final segment with the winner earning $1,500 plus $100 for each position gained. All race participants will receive a free right rear tire courtesy of Hoosier.

The BC39 will resume on Thursday night, September 28 at IMS with the first of two preliminary night events featuring a split field with one half of the field competing on Thursday and the other half competing on Friday.

Thursday’s event will have a bit of an earlier start than initially scheduled. The front gates will open at 4pm Eastern followed by practice at 5pm. The regularly scheduled program will begin with hot laps at 6pm and finish off with the first full night of racing action, consisting of heat races, qualifiers and the main events, concluding with a $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

The racing program on Friday, September 29, will resemble much the same as Thursday’s event with hot laps followed by heat races, qualifiers and the main events, concluding with a $5,000-to-win, 30-lap feature.

The BC39 finale, on Saturday, September 30, will have the public gates opening at 4pm with a driver meet and greet scheduled for 4pm in the midway and a public driver’s meeting at the USAC merchandise trailer at 4:45pm. Cars hit the track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.

Spectator tickets are also available at www.IMS.com/BC39. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021) and Buddy Kofoid (2022) have captured victories in the first four editions of the BC39. Zeb Wise (2018), Kyle Larson (2019 & 2021) and Dominic Gorden (2022) have won the four previous runnings of the Stoops Pursuit.