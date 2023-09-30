Kalitta, Tasca, Enders, and Herrera Lead At WWT Raceway NHRA Event

- Advertisement -

Doug Kalitta in Top Fuel and Bob Tasca III in Funny Car had the best runs Friday night and are leading their respective classes and look to defend their times on Saturday. Erica Enders in Pro Stock’s continued to make World Wide Technology Raceway her favorite race and Gaige Herrera in Pro Stock Bike have the provisional poles. This is weekend is race three of six in the Countdown to the Championship.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series delivers the world’s biggest names in professional drag racing to the St. Louis-Metro East region, including 16-time Funny Car champion John Force, five-time WWTR Top Fuel Dragster winner Antron Brown, Robert Hight, and four-time WWTR Funny Car winner Ron Capps.

Every ticket is a pit pass: You can walk right up to the haulers to watch your favorite drivers work on their cars at no extra charge. Fans are invited to victory lane celebrations and track walks too.

Kids 12 and under a free with a paid adult.

Purchase tickets in advance for Saturday. Saturday traditionally sells out.

Five-time NHRA Pro Stock champion Erica Enders is the all-time winner at WWTR, with six final-round victories.

Home team: NHRA Funny Car driver Tim Wilkerson hails from Springfield, Illinois.

Everything matters: The NHRA Midwest Nationals is an NHRA Countdown to the Championship event and drivers and riders are battling for the title. A win here is crucial if you want the championship.

12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals fan schedule

Saturday, September 30 – Two rounds of Nitro qualifying.

8 a.m. — Sportsman eliminations.

10:30 a.m. — Midway open (suggested time of arrival).

12 p.m. — Nitro School presented by Total Seal (at the Nitro Alley Stage).

12: 30 p.m. — Pro Mod autograph session (at the Nitro Alley Stage).

1:20 p.m. — Budweiser Challenge Round 1.

1:30 p.m. — Pro Stock qualifying session (Car and Motorcycle).

2:30 p.m. — Nitro qualifying session (Top Fuel and Funny Car).

3:30 p.m. — Pro Mod qualifying session.

3:50 p.m. — Budweiser Challenge Round 2.

4:05 p.m. — Factory X qualifying session.

4:15 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown qualifying session.

4:28 p.m. — Budweiser Challenge Round 3.4:30 p.m. — Pro Stock qualifying session (Car and Motorcycle).

5:30 p.m. — Nitro qualifying session (Top Fuel and Funny Car).

6:30 p.m. — Pro Mod qualifying session.

7 p.m. — Factory X qualifying session.

7:15 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations Round 1.

7:30 p.m. — Sportsman eliminations.

Sunday, October 1 – Eliminations.

9 a.m. — Sportsman eliminations.

9 a.m. — Midway open (suggested time of arrival.

10 a.m. — SealMaster Track Walk and pre-race ceremonies.

11 a.m. — Nitro eliminations (Top Fuel and Funny Car) Round 1.

12 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Car and Motorcycle) Round 1.

12:40 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations Round 1.

1 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations Round 2.

1:10 p.m. — Factory X eliminations Round 1.

1:30 p.m. — Nitro eliminations (Top Fuel and Funny Car) Round 2.

2 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Car and Motorcycle) Round 2.

2:20 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations Round 2.

2:30 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations Round 3.

2:35 p.m. — Factory X eliminations Round 2.

2:40 p.m. — Sportsman eliminations semi-finals.

3:10 p.m. — Nitro Eliminations (Top Fuel and Funny Car) semi-finals.

3:25 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Car and Motorcycle) semi-finals.

3:35 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations semi-finals.

3:40 p.m. — Summit Jr Dragster Shootout eliminations finals.

3:45 p.m. — Sportsman eliminations finals.

4:15 p.m. — Factory X eliminations finals.

4:20 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations finals.

4:25 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations finals.

4:30 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Motorcycle and Car) finals.

4:40 p.m. — Nitro eliminations (Funny Car and Top Fuel) finals.

Winners’ Circle on the starting line.

Schedule subject to change.

For tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTRaceway on social media.