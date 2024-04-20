Dennis Erb, Jr. Comes into Alabama Gang 100 Sixth in Latest WOOLMS Point Standings

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing is currently in the pit area at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama for the second edition of the ‘Alabama Gang 100.’ The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series will once again preside over the two-day extravaganza, which kicks off later this evening, April 19 with twin $4,000 to win feature events. Saturday’s 75-lap headliner at TST will then boast a hefty $35,000 winner’s check. Dennis Erb, Jr. currently finds himself sixth in the latest version of the heated WOOLMS point standings heading into action at the track deemed as the “Hornets Nest.” More information on the ‘Alabama Gang 100’ weekend can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Last weekend saw Dennis and his #28 team compete much closer to home in the annual running of the ‘Illini 100’ on April 12-13 at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois. The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series sanctioned that doubleheader weekend as well, which started last Friday with a $10,000 to win opener that drew 45 competitors. Dennis timed in second quickest in Group B during the qualifying session prior to picking up a victory in heat race action. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout eventually wound up eighth in the final rundown after forty green flag circuits in the main event.

A whopping $20,000 first place prize was then on the line last Saturday evening at the 1/4-mile fairgrounds facility. Dennis knocked down the fourth fastest lap in Group A during time trials prior to finishing third in his heat race and fifteenth in the 60-lapper. In the six WOOLMS events that have escaped the wrath of Mother Nature so far in 2024, Dennis has landed inside of the top ten on two occasions. Complete results from both weekend battles in the Land of Lincoln can be viewed online at www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com