Sammy Swindell to compete in 15th Annual USCS Flip Flop 50 at Riverside on October 13th and 14th

Sammy Swindell
Atlanta, GA – October 5, 2023 –  Three-time World of Outlaws Champion, Five-time Chili Bowl Midget Nationals Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Sammy Swindell from Germantown, Tennessee has entered the 15th Annual USCS Flip Flop 50 sprint car speed spectacular at Riverside International Speedway on Friday and Saturday. October 13th and 14th.Swindell participated in the inaugural USCS Flip Flop 50, when his  brother Jeff Swindell won the first half of the twin 25’s. Sammy won the second half of the 25-lap contests with Jeff starting in 22nd position and  racing all the way back to the runner-up spot.He has been back several times since that inaugural event to compete in the USCS FlipFlop 50, but hasn’t been able to reach the USCS Victory Lane again. He says “That’s not the plan this time”.He will be driving a team car to two-time USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series Champion and three-time 2023 USCS winber Dale Howard’s #47 sprint car. Sammy will be in the #47s team car for the weekend’s action.He warmed up for balance of the  upcoming 2023 events he has on his schedule last Saturday night (9/30) at Riverside by winning his heat race, then leading the majority of the 25-lap Riverside 360 Fall Nationals main event before finishing third after getting caught up in lapped traffic in the closing laps.Although his schedule has slowed down from those WOO touring days, he has raced seventeen times this year and has four wins to show for it in Winged 360 Sprint Cars. Those wins came at two Colorado track’s and, two at Arizona’s Vado Speedway just a couple of weeks ago.Swindell is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel at one of the track’s he competed at weekly as a young driver and seeing his fans. Those were in the days before he  hit the road to track’s all across the Nation and  became one of sprint car racing’s all-time greats.To follow Sammy Swindell, go to his Facebook page SammySwindellRacing and/or follow him on Twitter (X) @1sam91For more USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters info please visit www.uscsracing.comFor Riverside International Speedway information please go to www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com

