The Finale: Seavey & Swanson Decide USAC Silver Crown Title on Saturday at IRP

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Brownsburg, Indiana (October 11, 2023)………This is it. This is the one. This is the finale. The stage is set for this Saturday’s USAC Silver Crown National Championship season closer on the .686-mile paved oval of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Ind. on October 14 during Howard Companies Championship Saturday. A championship is on the line between Logan Seavey and Kody Swanson. Seavey’s bid for a first career USAC Silver Crown championship comes down to the wire for the third year in a row. Meanwhile, Swanson’s goal of an unprecedented eighth career USAC Silver Crown title, and third in a row, is on the line. Some nerves are wracked but confident. Some nerves are calm but sleep leading into race day may not come as easy as it once did. Who will thrive and who will shine? This season goes to 11 and race number 11 of the 2023 campaign will answer all our lingering questions. For now, all we can do is speculate, pontificate and await. Here’s six storylines leading into the 2023 USAC Silver Crown championship finale on Saturday at IRP. SEAVEY VS. SWANSON – ROUND THREE Just 16 points separate Logan Seavey and Kody Swanson heading into the final bout of the USAC Silver Crown championship season this Saturday at IRP. Regardless of what Swanson accomplishes throughout the day, if Seavey finishes fourth or better in the main event, the title is his. A maximum of 76 points are up for grabs with three points apiece available for the fastest qualifier and the driver leading the most laps. The feature winner takes 70. It’s the third consecutive season the championship race has come down to the fellow Californians on the pavement. Entering 2021’s finale, Swanson held a one-point lead over Seavey. Swanson proceeded to win while Seavey finished 10th with Swanson claiming the title by 34 markers. At the 2022 closer, Seavey entered with a one-point lead, but was plagued by mechanical issues that caused his ride to drop out with a broken oil pump belt while running third. Swanson’s fourth place result coupled with Seavey’s 20th gave Swanson a 41-point edge in the final tally. TAKING OWNERSHIP OF THE TITLE Not only is the driver championship up for grabs, so too are each driver’s respective teams. Seavey’s Rice Motorsports team captured the USAC Silver Crown entrant title in 2021 and finished as the runner-up with Seavey in 2022. Once again, this pairing is on top entering Saturday’s finale. This year, the team has a bit of a different makeup than usual. Abacus Racing, who Seavey currently drives for in USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship competition, partnered with Rice Motorsports on the Silver Crown side this year. Abacus is seeking its first USAC National entrant championship and could double up with multiple championships alongside Seavey in 2023. Doran Racing will attempt to defend its Silver Crown entrant championship from a year ago as Doran-Dyson Racing. The Doran team also found a new partner for 2023 in Dan Binks to form the Doran-Binks Racing outfit. For Binks, it’s his first attempt at Silver Crown glory after previously serving as the crew chief for Corvette Racing’s factory sports car team throughout a nearly two decade span. Under Binks’ direction, the team won the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times and numerous IMSA championships. Doran, meanwhile, has won the Rolex 24 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway as a crew chief, a team member, a team manager, a car owner and even as a car manufacturer. THE IRP STRANGLEHOLD IS MAKING HISTORY Three names synonymous with success at IRP over much of the past two decades are, without a doubt, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson and Bobby Santos. All three could also find themselves at the top of the IRP USAC record book on Saturday. Kody Swanson and Tanner Swanson share many distinctions throughout their USAC Silver Crown careers. Among the brothers’ claims to fame are their share of the all-time lead in Silver Crown race victories at IRP with seven apiece. Tanner evened the score on this weekend a year ago, passing Kody with 36 laps to go to grab the victory. Furthermore, the two Swansons also hold the top-two spots in terms of Silver Crown poles at IRP with Kody at eight and Tanner at seven. Santos (Franklin, Mass.) owns 15 victories under the USAC banner at IRP, and with a 16th on Saturday, would become the all-time winningest driver with the series at IRP, a spot he’s currently tied for with Tracy Hines. Santos’ sixth career USAC Silver Crown victory came at IRP this past spring, and a seventh on Saturday would tie him for the all-time lead on the list. GAMESTER BACK TO #1 ALL-TIME In the grand ol’ 53-year history of USAC Silver Crown competition, no driver owns more career series starts than Russ Gamester and Brian Tyler. After Saturday’s race at IRP, that distinction could involve just Gamester (Peru, Ind.) who is primed to take over the lead in the category as he prepares to make his 213th career series start since making his series debut in 1989. Saturday would also mark his 30th career IRP Silver Crown start dating back to 1991, making him the first driver to reach that mark at the west side Indy oval. Among the 1989 USAC National Midget champion’s six career USAC Silver Crown wins is a daytime victory on a Sunday afternoon at IRP in 2000. LAST CHANCE TO DANCE IN ‘23 For many outside the title fight, Saturday’s IRP 100-lapper presents one final opportunity to make a lasting mark on the 2023 season. Several consistent frontrunners have yet to win on the trail this year, but you can fully expect them to be in contention when the time comes to get down to business this weekend. C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) stands fourth in points and owns a pair of runner-up results this year, including on the pavement of Ohio’s Toledo Speedway and on the dirt at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Illinois. In fact, Leary finished second at IRP on this weekend in 2022. Derek Bischak (Angola, Ind.) has taken it to a whole new level on the Silver Crown circuit in 2023, already grabbing four top-five finishes (all on the pavement) as he searches for his first career series triumph. This year alone, he can count a pair of third-place results at Winchester and Toledo, plus a fourth at IRP and a 5th at WWT. In three career IRP Silver Crown starts, Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.) hasn’t finished outside the top-nine. His best result of the 2023 season came on the pavement at Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway with a fourth. Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, Mich.) earned a career-best finish of third at IRP in 2022. Her best result of the 2023 campaign also came at IRP when she garnered a fifth in May. Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) looks to cement her status as the series’ Rookie of the Year as she aims to best her top season finishes of 6th at Toledo, 7th at Winchester and 7th at WWT Raceway. Fellow Rookie Trey Burke (Alvin, Texas) will aim to finish a solid first series season inside the top-10 of the standings with a nice run on Saturday at IRP following a recent sixth place result at WWT. DOUBLE & TRIPLE-DIPPERS AT IRP Saturday will be a madhouse with three divisions all competing in full programs at IRP – USAC Silver Crown, the 500 Sprint Car tour and the Browns Oil Service Champion Midget Twin 25s. Not only will the pits be spilling over with cars, it’ll be bustling with drivers pulling double and even triple duty as they constantly jump from one car to another throughout the day. Four drivers will be competing in on all three divisions on Saturday: Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Bobby Santos and Kyle O’Gara, all of whom already find themselves in the win column at IRP. Meanwhile, 11 more drivers in the Silver Crown lineup will be in the seat of at least one other car at IRP. The list includes Trey Burke (Sprint), Nathan Byrd (Midget), Mario Clouser (Midget), Dakoda Armstrong (Sprint), Taylor Ferns (Sprint), Bryan Gossel (Sprint), Justin Grant (Midget), Tom Paterson (Sprint), Kyle Robbins (Sprint), Logan Seavey (Midget) and Travis Welpott (Sprint). RACE DETAILS Championship Saturday features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, the 500 Sprint Car Tour and Pavement Midgets. Spectator gates open at noon eastern, followed by 500 Sprint Car Tour Practice at 12:30, Pavement Midget Practice at 12:55, USAC Silver Crown Practice at 1:20, 500 Sprint Car Tour Practice at 1:50, Pavement Midget Practice at 2:15, USAC Silver Crown Practice at 2:40, 500 Sprint Car Tour Qualifying at 3:10, Pavement Midget Qualifying at 3:40, USAC Silver Crown Qualifying at 4:10, Opening Ceremonies at 4:45, 500 Sprint Car Tour Feature at 5:05, Pavement Midget Feature at 6:05 and the USAC Silver Crown Feature at 7:05. Times are subject to change. All times are eastern. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.raceIRP.com. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on race day. Saturday’s event will be aired live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/40w7aPg. ==================== SATURDAY’S IRP USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: 02 TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman Racing) 06 BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel) 08 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Gordon Steffens) 2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson) 5 (R) DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (C & A Motorsports) 6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises) 7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing) 11 (R) TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG) 14 (R) TANNER BERRYHILL/Bixby, OK (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG) 18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing) 19 DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Legacy Autosport) 22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing) 26 (R) KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce Racing) 31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Dave Berkheimer) 32 (R) GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams Racing) 51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing) 60 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Robert Wilson Racing) 67 KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFHR Development) 77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing) 81 (R) TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (BCR Group) 91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing) 92 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports) 94 MIKE McVETTA/Grafton, OH (Ram Engineering) 98 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing) 111 TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson) 131 DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak) 555 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing) (R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-621, 2-Kody Swanson-605, 3-Justin Grant-497, 4-C.J. Leary-404, 5-Mario Clouser-395, 6-Kaylee Bryson-395, 7-Taylor Ferns-389, 8-Matt Westfall-382, 9-Bobby Santos-315, 10-Trey Burke-307. TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK: 1 Lap – 5/20/2000 – Jason Leffler – 20.298 – 121.667 mph 10 Laps – 8/2/2001 – Derek Davidson – 3:35.06 – 104.789 mph 15 Laps – 5/22/2003 – Chet Fillip – 5:16.38 – 117.087 mph 20 Laps – 8/2/1995 – Eric Gordon – 7:14.71 – 113.621 mph 25 Laps – 7/11/1987 – Jim Childers – 9:51.91 – 104.306 mph 100 Laps – 5/12/2001 – Mike Bliss – 35:41.40 – 115.326 mph 146 Laps – 5/26/2023 – Bobby Santos – 1:13:52.03 – 81.354 mph 150 Laps – 7/11/1987 – Jeff Bloom – 1:02:32.109 – 98.728 mph USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT IRP: 7-Kody Swanson & Tanner Swanson 6-Bobby Santos 5-Mike Bliss 3-Bobby East 2-Kenny Irwin Jr., Jim Keeker, Jason Leffler & Ken Schrader 1-Pat Abold, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Bob Cicconi, Jay Drake, Bruce Field, Russ Gamester, Kyle Hamilton, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Kasey Kahne, Jason McCord, Ryan Newman, Johnny Parsons, George Snider, Dave Steele, Tony Stewart, Brian Tyler & J.J. Yeley USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT IRP: 1985: Rick Hood (7/13) 1986: Ken Schrader (7/13) 1987: Jeff Bloom (7/11) 1988: Bruce Field (7/9) 1989: Bob Cicconi (7/8) & Ken Schrader (7/8) 1990: George Snider (6/30) 1991: Johnny Parsons (6/29) 1992: Jim Keeker (6/27) 1993: Mike Bliss (6/26) 1994: Mike Bliss (8/4) 1995: Jim Keeker (8/2) 1996: Mike Bliss (5/18) & Kenny Irwin Jr. (7/31) 1997: Pat Abold (5/17) & Kenny Irwin Jr. (7/30) 1998: Tony Stewart (5/16) & Jason Leffler (7/29) 1999: Ryan Newman (5/22) & Dave Steele (8/4) 2000: Jason Leffler (5/20) & Russ Gamester (8/6) 2001: Mike Bliss (5/12) & Kasey Kahne (8/2) 2002: Mike Bliss (8/1) 2003: J.J. Yeley (5/22) & Jason McCord (7/31) 2004: Jay Drake (8/5) 2005: Bobby East (8/4) 2006: Brian Tyler (8/3) 2007: Bobby East (7/26) 2008: Bobby East (7/24) 2009: Bobby Santos (7/23) 2010: Tracy Hines (7/22) 2011: Kody Swanson (7/28) 2012: Bobby Santos (5/19) & Bobby Santos (7/26) 2013: Tanner Swanson (7/27) 2014: Tanner Swanson (5/17) & David Byrne (7/24) 2015: Tanner Swanson (5/23) & Tanner Swanson (7/23) 2016: Tanner Swanson (5/27) & Kody Swanson (7/21) 2017: Kody Swanson (5/26) & Bobby Santos (7/20) 2018: Kody Swanson (5/25) 2019: Kyle Hamilton (5/24) & Kody Swanson (9/7) 2020: Tanner Swanson (8/21) 2021: Kody Swanson (5/29) & Kody Swanson (8/14) 2022: Bobby Santos (5/27) & Tanner Swanson (10/22) 2023: Bobby Santos (5/26) USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS AT INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK: JULY 13, 1985 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Rick Hood (5), 2. Ken Schrader (2), 3. Dave Blaney (4), 4. Larry Rice (21), 5. Gary Bettenhausen (13), 6. Joe Saldana (18), 7. Bruce Field (6), 8. John Andretti (12), 9. Rich Vogler (1), 10. Sheldon Kinser (3), 11. John Batts Jr. (24), 12. Jac Haudenschild (16), 13. Tom Bigelow (7), 14. Jerry Nemire (10), 15. Kramer Williamson (22), 16. Ken Hamilton (8), 17. Billy Engelhart (11), 18. Mark Alderson (23), 19. George Snider (9), 20. Gary Irvin (15), 21. Steve Chassey (17), 22. Doug Saunier (20), 23. Danny Milburn (19), 24. Johnny Parsons (14). 1:07:16.06 JULY 13, 1986 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ken Schrader (2), 2. Steve Butler (15), 3. Rick Hood (9), 4. Dave Blaney (7), 5. Billy Engelhart (3), 6. Jack Hewitt (21), 7. George Snider (5), 8. Gary Bettenhausen (1), 9. Warren Mockler (16), 10. Bob Frey (12), 11. Tom Bigelow (10), 12. Larry Dickson (13), 13. Jeff Bloom (20), 14. Manny Rockhold (23), 15. Greg Staab (19), 16. Steve Chassey (18), 17. Duke Cook (17), 18. Taylor Andrews (24), 19. Larry Rice (4), 20. Nick Fornoro Jr. (11), 21. Bruce Field (6), 22. Gary Irvin (8), 23. Johnny Parsons (22), 24. Mark Alderson (14). 1:03:15.05 JULY 11, 1987 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jeff Bloom (3), 2. Jack Hewitt (17), 3. Steve Butler (2), 4. Rick Hood (16), 5. Jeff Swindell (14), 6. Bruce Field (12), 7. Steve Chassey (13), 8. Warren Mockler (19), 9. Mark Alderson (7), 10. Tony Elliott (26), 11. Kenny Jacobs (9), 12. Duke Cook/Ken Schrader (18), 13. Larry Rice (21), 14. Jim Childers (15), 15. Terry Kawell (24), 16. Manny Rockhold (20), 17. Gary Bettenhausen (11), 18. Bob Frey (8), 19. Bob Cicconi (6), 20. Rich Vogler (1), 21. Andy Hillenburg (10), 22. Ron Dunstan (23), 23. Kelly Kinser (22), 24. Mike Bliss (25), 25. Ken Schrader (4), 26. Dave Blaney (5). 1:02:32.109 JULY 9, 1988 FEATURE: (150 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bruce Field (6), 2. Steve Butler (17), 3. Bob Frey (16), 4. George Snider (15), 5. Steve Chassey (9), 6. Tray House (14), 7. Billy Vukovich III (3), 8. Gene Lee Gibson (1), 9. Jack Hewitt (19), 10. Jerry Russell (23), 11. Larry Rice (10), 12. Jim Keeker (21), 13. Kenny Jacobs (11), 14. Palmer Crowell (5), 15. Gary Bettenhausen (4), 16. Andy Hillenburg (8), 17. Ray Joe Fager (25), 18. Mark Alderson (13), 19. Ken Schrader (7), 20. Johnny Parsons (2), 21. Gary Irvin (18), 22. Gary Hieber (22), 23. Tony Elliott (24), 24. Bob Cicconi (20), 25. Rich Vogler (26), 26. Jeff Bloom (12). NT JULY 8, 1989 FEATURE: (75 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Bob Cicconi (6), 2. Ken Schrader (2), 3. Bruce Field (9), 4. Gary Bettenhausen (12), 5. Mark Alderson (4), 6. Johnny Parsons (13), 7. Bob Frey (3), 8. Larry Rice (14), 9. Rusty Rasmussen (8), 10. Walt Kennedy (23), 11. George Snider (19), 12. Andy Hillenburg (15), 13. Tony Elliott (10), 14. Tom Bigelow (21), 15. Wayne Hammond (11), 16. Warren Mockler (22), 17. Gene Lee Gibson (20), 18. Gary Hieber (17), 19. Steve Butler (5), 20. Manny Rockhold (7), 21. Jim Mahoney (16), 22. Steve Chassey (18), 23. Rich Vogler (1), 24. Jeff Bloom (24). NT JULY 8, 1989 FEATURE: (75 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Ken Schrader (2), 2. Gary Bettenhausen (4), 3. Bob Cicconi (1), 4. Andy Hillenburg (12), 5. Bruce Field (3), 6. Wayne Hammond (15), 7. Mark Alderson (5), 8. Rusty Rasmussen (9), 9. Johnny Parsons (6), 10. Jeff Bloom (20), 11. George Snider (11), 12. Larry Rice (8), 13. Warren Mockler (16), 14. Tom Bigelow (14), 15. Rick Tomasik (24), 16. Gary Hieber (18), 17. Danny Milburn (21), 18. Tony Elliott (13), 19. Mike Thomas (23), 20. Lyn McIntosh (22), 21. Bob Frey (7), 22. Gene Lee Gibson (17), 23. Walt Kennedy (10), 24. Jim Mahoney (19). NT JUNE 30, 1990 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. George Snider (16), 2. Ken Schrader (11), 3. Eric Gordon (2), 4. Bob Frey (10), 5. Brent Kaeding (3), 6. Jeff Gordon (6), 7. Jack Hewitt (15), 8. Davey Hamilton (9), 9. Wally Pankratz (7), 10. Andy Hillenburg (17), 11. Bob Cicconi (5), 12. Warren Mockler (1), 13. Chuck Gurney (13), 14. Roy Caruthers (14), 15. Rusty McClure (23), 16. Wayne Hammond (12), 17. Jimmy Sills (18), 18. Steve Butler (19), 19. Tray House (20), 20. Gary Hieber (21), 21. Rich Vogler (8), 22. Stan Fox (4), 23. Tony Elliott (22), 24. Bentley Warren (25), 25. Manny Rockhold (24). NT JUNE 29, 1991 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Johnny Parsons (1), 2. Eric Gordon (6), 3. Jim Keeker (15), 4. Steve Butler (16), 5. Wally Pankratz (5), 6. Russ Gamester (8), 7. Chuck Gurney (9), 8. Steve Chassey (11), 9. Larry Dickson (14), 10. Tony Elliott (21), 11. Tray House (20), 12. Gary Hieber (18), 13. Andy Hillenburg (13), 14. Mike Fedorcak (22), 15. Greg Staab (19), 16. Jerry Nemire (23), 17. Gene Lee Gibson (10), 18. Jeff Gordon (3), 19. Brad Marvel (24), 20. Robbie Stanley (12), 21. Stan Fox (4), 22. Bob Cicconi (17), 23. Jimmy Sills (2), 24. George Snider (7). 42:09.55 JUNE 27, 1992 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jim Keeker (1), 2. Johnny Parsons (2), 3. Jimmy Sills (7), 4. Mike Bliss (4), 5. Jim Mahoney (11), 6. Tony Stewart (5), 7. Steve Butler (8), 8. Stevie Reeves (17), 9. Chip Thomas (9), 10. Russ Gamester (6), 11. Eric Gordon (13), 12. Joe Gaerte (10), 13. Wally Pankratz (3), 14. Tony Elliott (20), 15. Larry Dickson (23), 16. Tray House (22), 17. Greg Staab (24), 18. Cary Faas (18), 19. Page Jones (14), 20. Jack Hewitt (15), 21. Tyce Carlson (16), 22. Mike Fedorcak (19), 23. Davey Hamilton (12), 24. Warren Mockler (21). NT JUNE 26, 1993 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (3), 2. Johnny Parsons (2), 3. George Snider (4), 4. Stevie Reeves (9), 5. Eric Gordon (16), 6. Ron Shuman (14), 7. Jim Keeker (11), 8. Steve Butler (6), 9. Tony Elliott (10), 10. Jim Mahoney (8), 11. Gary Hieber (12), 12. Bob Cicconi (21), 13. Ronnie Burke (19), 14. Bob Frey (20), 15. Greg Staab (18), 16. Wally Pankratz (5), 17. Bill Baue (24), 18. Jimmy Sills (1), 19. Tray House (22), 20. Larry Dickson (13), 21. Tyce Carlson (15), 22. Chip Thomas (17), 23. Tony Stewart (7), 24. Gary Cameron II (23). NT AUGUST 4, 1994 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (4), 2. P.J. Jones (1), 3. Johnny Parsons (3), 4. Kenny Irwin Jr. (8), 5. Jimmy Sills (12), 6. Tony Elliott (6), 7. Ron Shuman (15), 8. George Snider (20), 9. Randy Tolsma (14), 10. Chuck Gurney (17), 11. Jack Runyon (19), 12. Wally Pankratz (13), 13. Kenneth Nichols (24), 14. Rocky Hodges (23), 15. Bentley Warren (10), 16. Jack Hewitt (21), 17. Chuck Leary (16), 18. Rusty McClure (11), 19. Andy Michner (2), 20. Gary Hieber (18), 21. Page Jones (5), 22. Eric Gordon (7), 23. Russ Gamester (9), 24. Dave Steele (22). NT AUGUST 2, 1995 FEATURE: (60 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Jim Keeker (1), 2. Tony Stewart (2), 3. Kenny Irwin Jr. (11), 4. Mike Bliss (3), 5. Davey Hamilton (12), 6. Dave Darland (7), 7. Eric Gordon (5), 8. Dave Steele (13), 9. Johnny Parsons (9), 10. Dan Drinan (15), 11. Bentley Warren (22), 12. Jack Runyon (14), 13. Lee Brewer Jr. (24), 14. Gary Hieber (17), 15. Jimmy Sills (8), 16. Jack Hewitt (4), 17. Chuck Gurney (6), 18. Tyce Carlson (20), 19. Randy Tolsma (18), 20. Jimmy Kite (23), 21. Kevin Doty (19), 22. Andy Michner (16), 23. Chuck Leary (21), 24. Rocky Hodges (10). NT MAY 18, 1996 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (7), 2. Kenny Irwin Jr. (4), 3. Dave Blaney (2), 4. Kevin Doty (5), 5. Dave Steele (3), 6. Jim Keeker (6), 7. Johnny Parsons (17), 8. Chuck Gurney (8), 9. Chet Fillip (22), 10. Dave Darland (24), 11. Jack Hewitt (9), 12. Russ Gamester (13), 13. Wally Pankratz (14), 14. Chip Thomas (27), 15. Jimmy Sills (29), 16. Sammy Swindell (11), 17. Ryan Newman (12), 18. Pat Abold (16), 19. Robby Flock (1), 20. Tony Elliott (26), 21. Jim Mahoney (19), 22. Frankie Kerr (10), 23. Jackie Burke (23), 24. Chuck Leary (15), 25. John Heydenreich (20), 26. Bill Baue (21), 27. Kenneth Nichols (25), 28. Bill Rose (30), 29. Eric Gordon (18), 30. Bentley Warren (28). NT JULY 31, 1996 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kenny Irwin Jr. (1), 2. Jimmy Sills (2), 3. Mike Bliss (11), 4. Robby Flock (8), 5. Eric Gordon (24), 6. Davey Hamilton (7), 7. Jack Hewitt (14), 8. Dave Darland (15), 9. Andy Michner (13), 10. Pat Abold (10), 11. Donnie Beechler (23), 12. Paul Durant (27), 13. Kenneth Nichols (29), 14. Steve Barth (12), 15. Chuck Gurney (20), 16. Randy Tolsma (21), 17. Gary Hieber (30), 18. Rocky Hodges (5), 19. Tracy Hines (19), 20. Tony Stewart (3), 21. Ryan Newman (9), 22. Dan Drinan (6), 23. Jackie Burke (18), 24. Bill Baue (28), 25. Gary Irvin (17), 26. Brian Tyler (22), 27. Dave Steele (4), 28. Tony Elliott (26), 29. Jim Keeker (16), 30. Bill Rose (25). NT MAY 17, 1997 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Pat Abold (4), 2. Jimmy Kite (8), 3. Jack Hewitt (6), 4. Donnie Beechler (28), 5. Jim Keeker (1), 6. Davey Hamilton (2), 7. Kenny Irwin Jr. (7), 8. Chuck Leary (9), 9. Andy Michner (11), 10. Russ Gamester (16), 11. Chuck Gurney (13), 12. Bentley Warren (12), 13. Brian Tyler (23), 14. Eric Gordon (29), 15. Dave Darland (27), 16. Ronnie Burke (26), 17. Rocky Hodges (19), 18. Joe Gosek (30), 19. Cory Kruseman (18), 20. Bill Baue (25), 21. Todd Thomas (20), 22. Tracy Hines (17), 23. Ryan Newman (14), 24. Robby Flock (15), 25. Jimmy Sills (5), 26. Kevin Thomas (10), 27. Brian Gerster (3), 28. Jason McCord (24), 29. Jay Drake (22), 30. Dave Steele (21). NT JULY 30, 1997 FEATURE: (100 Laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kenny Irwin Jr. (28), 2. Mike Bliss (12), 3. Dan Drinan (13), 4. Pat Abold (9), 5. Bentley Warren (26), 6. Chet Fillip (8), 7. Tracy Hines (19), 8. Jimmy Kite (5), 9. Jim Keeker (15), 10. Jeff Mitrisin (30), 11. Jason McCord (23), 12. Joe Gosek (29), 13. Jason Leffler (21), 14. Dave Darland (14), 15. Andy Michner (27), 16. Russ Gamester (1), 17. Robby Flock (18), 18. Ryan Newman (11), 19. Davey Hamilton (10), 20. Jack Hewitt (3), 21. Donnie Beechler (22), 22. J.J. Yeley (20), 23. Tony Stewart (2), 24. Jay Drake (4), 25. Brian Gerster (6), 26. Doug Kalitta (24), 27. Ronnie Burke (25), 28. John Heydenreich (16), 29. Paul Durant (7), 30. Chuck Leary (17). NT MAY 16, 1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tony Stewart (2), 2. Pat Abold (5), 3. Dave Steele (13), 4. Russ Gamester (3), 5. Jason Leffler (1), 6. Doug Didero (7), 7. Tracy Hines (21), 8. Brian Tyler (19), 9. Chet Fillip (11), 10. Jimmy Sills (6), 11. Ryan Newman (26), 12. Bentley Warren (18), 13. Gary Hieber (25), 14. Kevin Thomas (15), 15. J.J. Yeley (27), 16. Ronnie Day (22), 17. John Heydenreich (20), 18. Eric Gordon (16), 19. Jason McCord (10), 20. Mike Brooks (12), 21. Lou Cicconi Jr. (28), 22. Dave Darland (14), 23. Donnie Beechler (4), 24. Troy Regier (30), 25. Jay Drake (9), 26. Todd Kane (23), 27. Chuck Leary (8), 28. Ken Hamilton (24), 29. Bill Rose (29), 30. Robby Flock (17). 44:57.26 JULY 29, 1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jason Leffler (1), 2. Dave Steele (2), 3. Russ Gamester (3), 4. Ryan Newman (4), 5. Tony Stewart (21), 6. Brian Tyler (6), 7. Robby Flock (11), 8. Jack Hewitt (9), 9. Eric Gordon (16), 10. Dan Drinan (12), 11. Dave Darland (18), 12. Pat Abold (15), 13. Tracy Hines (22), 14. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (14), 15. Donnie Beechler (17), 16. Bentley Warren (23), 17. Jimmy Sills (10), 18. Gary Hieber (20), 19. Brad Armstrong (27), 20. John Heydenreich (7), 21. Chet Fillip (19), 22. Mike Brooks (24), 23. Mike Bliss (5), 24. Derek Davidson (26), 25. Doug Didero (25), 26. Bill Baue (29), 27. Brian Gerster (13), 28. Lou Cicconi Jr. (30), 29. Dave Blaney (8), 30. Johnny Parsons (28). NT MAY 22, 1999 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ryan Newman (1), 2. Tracy Hines (5), 3. Brian Tyler (14), 4. Russ Gamester (7), 5. Pat Abold (9), 6. Robby Flock (20), 7. Jason McCord (16), 8. Tony Elliott (8), 9. Doug Didero (4), 10. Derek Davidson (12), 11. Chet Fillip (17), 12. Jack Hewitt (21), 13. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (25), 14. Bentley Warren (18), 15. J.J. Yeley (29), 16. Gary Hieber (2), 17. Kipp Beard (15), 18. Ken Hamilton (19), 19. Jimmy McCune (22), 20. Dane Carter (23), 21. Mike Ordway (26), 22. Bill Tyler (28), 23. Tim Cox (30), 24. Jay Drake (11), 25. Brad Noffsinger (10), 26. Jason Leffler (#2) (13), 27. Paul White (27), 28. Dave Darland (3), 29. Jimmy Sills (6), 30. Bill Baue (24). NT AUGUST 4, 1999 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Steele (4), 2. Kenny Irwin Jr. (2), 3. Chuck Leary (1), 4. Ryan Newman (3), 5. Russ Gamester (7), 6. Jack Hewitt (8), 7. Gary Hieber (12), 8. Jason Leffler (5), 9. Tracy Hines (11), 10. Jay Drake (9), 11. Mike Bliss (21), 12. Bentley Warren (24), 13. Dave Darland (13), 14. Brian Paulus (26), 15. Rebel Jackson Jr. (10), 16. Eric Gordon (25), 17. Chet Fillip (19), 18. Jason McCord (23), 19. J.J. Yeley (16), 20. Brad Noffsinger (6), 21. Jimmy Sills (17), 22. Rick Treadway (28), 23. Rich Tobias Jr. (29), 24. Brian Gerster (30), 25. Tony Elliott (18), 26. Tom Capie (20), 27. Brian Tyler (14), 28. Jimmy McCune (22), 29. Dane Carter (27), 30. Paul White (15). 41:00.18 MAY 20, 2000 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jason Leffler (1), 2. Ryan Newman (10), 3. Jimmy McCune (3), 4. Kasey Kahne (27), 5. Brian Tyler (13), 6. Brian Paulus (14), 7. Dave Darland (24), 8. Russ Gamester (16), 9. Tony Elliott (19), 10. Jack Hewitt (26), 11. Dave Steele (2), 12. John Heydenreich (4), 13. Pat Abold (29), 14. Paul White (17), 15. Jimmy Sills (20), 16. Jay Drake (21), 17. Bobby McMahan (22), 18. Brad Noffsinger (18), 19. Billy Whittaker (6), 20. Eric Gordon (23), 21. J.J. Yeley (15), 22. Gary Hieber (7), 23. Ed Carpenter (8), 24. Todd Kane (28), 25. Jason McCord (5), 26. Chet Fillip (9), 27. Tracy Hines (11), 28. Bud Kaeding (12), 29. A.J. Fike (25), 30. Bentley Warren (30). NT AUGUST 6, 2000 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Russ Gamester (5), 2. J.J. Yeley (1), 3. Chet Fillip (10), 4. Dave Steele (12), 5. John Heydenreich (13), 6. Jason McCord (8), 7. Jason Leffler (4), 8. Brad Noffsinger (7), 9. Tony Stewart (2), 10. Jimmy McCune (24), 11. Brian Tyler (20), 12. Dave Darland (23), 13. Kasey Kahne (9), 14. Ed Carpenter (26), 15. Eric Gordon (27), 16. Tracy Hines (16), 17. A.J. Fike (17), 18. Pat Abold (21), 19. Derek Davidson (25), 20. Jack Hewitt (11), 21. Ryan Newman (3), 22. Bud Kaeding (6), 23. Rich Tobias Jr. (28), 24. Dane Carter (22), 25. Gary Hieber (15), 26. Brian Paulus (18), 27. Bill Rose (19), 28. Tony Elliott (30), 29. Chuck Leary (29), 30. Paul White (14). 39:07.17 MAY 12, 2001 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (5), 2. Russ Gamester (6), 3. Tracy Hines (1), 4. Derek Davidson (12), 5. Paul White (2), 6. Ed Carpenter (19), 7. Jason McCord (20), 8. Kasey Kahne (3), 9. Dave Darland (8), 10. Chet Fillip (7), 11. J.J. Yeley (9), 12. Jay Drake (10), 13. Brian Tyler (21), 14. Dane Carter (4), 15. Brad Noffsinger (15), 16. John Heydenreich (17), 17. Bud Kaeding (13), 18. Tony Elliott (23), 19. Jerry Coons Jr. (27), 20. Gary Hieber (18), 21. Michael Lewis (25), 22. Bobby McMahan (30), 23. Jimmy McCune (28), 24. Eric Gordon (22), 25. Dave Steele (11), 26. Brian Paulus (16), 27. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (24), 28. Carl Edwards (26), 29. Tyler Walker (14), 30. Rich Tobias Jr. (29) 35:41.40 AUGUST 2, 2001 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kasey Kahne (9), 2. Brian Tyler (1), 3. Brad Noffsinger (3), 4. J.J. Yeley (7), 5. Michael Lewis (5), 6. Tracy Hines (8), 7. Paul White (6), 8. P.J. Jones (15), 9. Tyler Walker (2), 10. Russ Gamester (4), 11. Bud Kaeding (11), 12. Jason McCord (10), 13. Dave Steele (17), 14. Derek Davidson (22), 15. Jonathan Vennard (30), 16. Tony Elliott (28), 17. Ed Carpenter (20), 18. Aaron Fike (19), 19. Jerry Coons Jr. (14), 20. Carl Edwards (24), 21. Cory Kruseman (13), 22. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (25), 23. Tom Capie (29), 24. John Heydenreich (21), 25. Jay Drake (18), 26. Rich Tobias Jr. (26), 27. Mike Bliss (23), 28. Tony Stewart (16), 29. Dave Darland (#135) (27). (Dane Carter car disqualified for failing to pass post-race technical inspection) (12). 38:33.06 AUGUST 1, 2002 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mike Bliss (1), 2. Russ Gamester (3), 3. Jason Leffler (6), 4. J.J. Yeley (2), 5. Tracy Hines (8), 6. Carl Edwards (16), 7. Dave Steele (12), 8. John Heydenreich (20), 9. Brian Tyler (7), 10. Tony Stewart (22), 11. Aaron Pollock (9), 12. Ed Carpenter (18), 13. Tyler Walker (25), 14. Dave Darland (14), 15. Derek Davidson (11), 16. Tony Elliott (31), 17. Paul White (19), 18. Teddy Beach (27), 19. Jimmy Kite (30), 20. P.J. Jones (15), 21. Aaron Fike (5), 22. Jerry Coons Jr. (29), 23. Brad Noffsinger (17), 24. David Gough (28), 25. Jason McCord (24), 26. Jonathan Vennard (13), 27. Chet Fillip (4), 28. Jay Drake (26), 29. Kasey Kahne (21), 30. Rich Tobias Jr. (23), 31. Bobby East (10). 44:55.65 MAY 22, 2003 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (4), 2. Dave Steele (1), 3. Brian Tyler (11), 4. Dave Darland (19), 5. Tracy Hines (6), 6. Chet Fillip (21), 7. A.J. Fike (18), 8. John Starks (10), 9. Tyler Walker (2), 10. Michael Lewis (20), 11. Jason McCord (22), 12. Russ Gamester (7), 13. Bobby East (9), 14. Jay Drake (13), 15. Teddy Beach (26), 16. Paul White (25), 17. Dane Carter (30), 18. Matt Westfall (23), 19. Donny Schatz (16), 20. Ron Gregory (5), 21. Ed Carpenter (15), 22. Aaron Pierce (8), 23. John Heydenreich (31), 24. Levi Jones (27), 25. Brad Noffsinger (28), 26. Lance Kobusch (14), 27. Bentley Warren (29), 28. Jason Leffler (3), 29. Jimmy McCune (17), 30. Aaron Fike (24), 31. Bud Kaeding (12). NT JULY 31, 2003 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Jason McCord (15), 2. J.J. Yeley (1), 3. Carl Edwards (4), 4. Dave Darland (12), 5. Dave Steele (2), 6. Bobby East (3), 7. Tony Elliott (18), 8. Paul White (7), 9. Dane Carter (24), 10. Brad Noffsinger (13), 11. Jimmy McCune (17), 12. Jonathan Vennard (30), 13. David Bridges (27), 14. John Starks (16), 15. Rich Tobias Jr. (25), 16. Aaron Pierce (28), 17. Tyler Walker (14), 18. Ron Gregory (10), 19. Jason Leffler (8), 20. John Heydenreich (19), 21. Eric Butze (11), 22. Jimmy Kite (23), 23. Levi Jones (29), 24. Kasey Kahne (26), 25. Tracy Hines (6), 26. Brian Tyler (5), 27. Mike Bliss (9), 28. Michael Lewis (22), 29. Aaron Fike (20), 30. Chet Fillip (21), 31. Eric Gordon (31). NT AUGUST 5, 2004 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jay Drake (1), 2. Dave Darland (6), 3. Jason McCord (10), 4. Eric Gordon (21), 5. Dave Blaney (7), 6. Chet Fillip (26), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (12), 8. Bobby Santos (13), 9. Bobby East (11), 10. Aaron Pierce (19), 11. Dave Steele (22), 12. Bud Kaeding (3), 13. Dane Carter (4), 14. Russ Gamester (14), 15. Ron Gregory (25), 16. Aaron Fike (29), 17. P.J. Jones (18), 18. Boston Reid (15), 19. Paul White (5), 20. John Heydenreich (30), 21. Brian Tyler (17), 22. Tony Elliott (28), 23. Jeff Gardner (23), 24. Jimmy Kite (20), 25. Mike Bliss (2), 26. Tracy Hines (27), 27. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (8), 28. Tyler Walker (9), 29. Michael Lewis (16), 30. Aaron Pollock (24). 44:35.25 AUGUST 4, 2005 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Bobby East (4), 2. Jason Leffler (1), 3. Josh Wise (5), 4. Jason McCord (22), 5. Tracy Hines (9), 6. Eric Gordon (21), 7. Chet Fillip (16), 8. Jimmy Kite (24), 9. Michael Lewis (23), 10. Dave Steele (8), 11. Ryan Durst (14), 12. Stevie Reeves (27), 13. Ron Gregory (12), 14. Tim Barber (17), 15. Todd Beach (25), 16. John Heydenreich (32), 17. Brian Tyler (29), 18. Dave Darland (10), 19. Kasey Kahne (3), 20. Teddy Beach (15), 21. Carl Edwards (13), 22. Jerry Coons Jr. (18), 23. Marc Jessup (6), 24. Tyler Walker (7), 25. Paul White (19), 26. Jay Drake (2), 27. Kyle Nicholas (28), 28. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (11), 29. Brad Armstrong (30), 30. Kevin Swindell (26), 31. Mike Bliss (20), 32. Russ Gamester (31). 40:07.731 AUGUST 3, 2006 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (3), 2. Carl Edwards (5), 3. Dave Steele (4), 4. Aaron Pierce (7), 5. Bryn Gohn (12), 6. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (10), 7. Thiago Medeiros (9), 8. Josh Wise (1), 9. Mat Neely (8), 10. Jay Drake (6), 11. Bud Kaeding (2), 12. Bobby Santos (13), 13. Tim Barber (11), 14. Rodney Weesner (14). 42:43.281 JULY 26, 2007 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby East (2), 2. Pablo Donoso (7), 3. Tim Barber (5), 4. Cameron Dodson (3), 5. Mike Murgoitio (9), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (11), 7. Bud Kaeding (12), 8. Jason Leffler (1), 9. Brian Tyler (15), 10. Billy Wease (10), 11. A.J. Fike (4), 12. Mat Neely (8), 13. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (16), 14. Aaron Pierce (6), 15. Marc Jessup (14), 16. Paul White (17), 17. Brad Armstrong (18), 18. P.J. Jones (13). 47:41.509 JULY 24, 2008 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby East (2), 2. Ryan Newman (3), 3. Chet Fillip (4), 4. Dave Darland (17), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (9), 6. Aaron Pierce (11), 7. Levi Jones (6), 8. A.J. Fike (13), 9. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (12), 10. Mike Murgoitio (8), 11. Brian Tyler (14), 12. Eric Gordon (5), 13. Jacob Wilson (20), 14. Shane Hmiel (1), 15. Tracy Hines (7), 16. Steve Arpin (21), 17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (24), 18. Michael Annett (25), 19. Brad Armstrong (22), 20. Ryan Smith (19), 21. Zach Schiff (16), 22. Mario Marietta (15), 23. Shane Hollingsworth (18), 24. Tom Capie (26), 25. Cameron Dodson (23), 26. Shane Cottle (10). 42:46.92 JULY 23, 2009 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (2), 2. Bobby East (3), 3. Bud Kaeding (4), 4. Chet Fillip (1), 5. Tyler Walker (10), 6. Kody Swanson (19), 7. Eric Gordon (6), 8. Ryan Newman (9), 9. Cameron Dodson (20), 10. Tracy Hines (12), 11. Josh Wise (21), 12. Dakoda Armstrong (5), 13. Mike Lichty (11), 14. Davey Hamilton (23), 15. Mario Marietta (16), 16. Levi Jones (14), 17. A.J. Fike (15), 18. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 19. Jacob Wilson (7), 20. Brian Tyler (18), 21. Aaron Pierce (27), 22. Zach Daum (25), 23. Shane Hmiel (17), 24. Ryan Smith (28), 25. Brad Armstrong (26), 26. Tony Hunt (22), 27. Russ Gamester (13), 28. Dave Darland (24), 29. Patrick Bruns (29), 30. Rodney Weesner (30). 37:41.05 JULY 22, 2010 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tracy Hines (3), 2. Levi Jones (7), 3. Jacob Wilson (8), 4. Brad Sweet (1), 5. Bobby East (10), 6. Bobby Santos (13), 7. Bud Kaeding (11), 8. Shane Hmiel (16), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (9), 10. Troy DeCaire (30), 11. Bryan Clauson (14), 12. Brian Tyler (17), 13. Eric Gordon (15), 14. Mario Marietta (20), 15. A.J. Fike (5), 16. Justin Carver (24), 17. Aaron Pierce (22), 18. Shane Hollingsworth (25), 19. Mike Larrison (23), 20. Tanner Swanson (6), 21. Coleman Gulick (28), 22. Derek Hagar (27), 23. Kody Swanson (4), 24. Ryan Newman (2), 25. Mike Lichty (26), 26. Russ Gamester (19), 27. Zach Daum (12), 28. Jason Leffler (18), 29. Zach Martini (29), 30. Tyler Walker (21). NT JULY 28, 2011 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (6), 2. Tracy Hines (1), 3. Tanner Swanson (5), 4. Levi Jones (4), 5. Bobby Santos (19), 6. Bryan Clauson (12), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 8. Ryan Newman (8), 9. Bobby East (3), 10. Eric Gordon (9), 11. Brian Tyler (11), 12. Aaron Pierce (18), 13. Bud Kaeding (17), 14. Josh Wise (14), 15. Jacob Wilson (15), 16. A.J. Fike (13), 17. Russ Gamester (16), 18. Dave Steele (22), 19. Kyle Larson (10), 20. Zach Daum (21), 21. Jimmy Kite (28), 22. Todd Kane (29), 23. Mike Larrison (24), 24. David Byrne (20), 25. Derek Hagar (27), 26. John Heydenreich (26), 27. Jason Leffler (2), 28. Ryan Smith (23), 29. Brian Gerster (25). NT MAY 19, 2012 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (3), 2. Kody Swanson (1), 3. Bud Kaeding (2), 4. Tanner Swanson (4), 5. Jacob Wilson (5), 6. Tracy Hines (11), 7. Eric Gordon (14), 8. Levi Jones (7), 9. A.J. Fike (8), 10. Russ Gamester (19), 11. Bobby East (6), 12. Kyle Hamilton (12), 13. Zach Daum (15), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (10), 15. Jimmy Kite (17), 16. Doug Berryman (16), 17. David Byrne (13), 18. Brian Tyler (9), 19. Donnie Beechler (18). 47:57.38 JULY 26, 2012 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (1), 2. Kody Swanson (4), 3. Bobby East (11), 4. Kyle Larson (3), 5. Tanner Swanson (2), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 7. Eric Gordon (7), 8. Russ Gamester (9), 9. Levi Jones (14), 10. Bud Kaeding (16), 11. Jacob Wilson (12), 12. Kyle Hamilton (10), 13. Brian Tyler (8), 14. A.J. Fike (15), 15. Taylor Ferns (13), 16. Tracy Hines (5), 17. Aaron Pierce (17), 18. Jimmy Kite (18). 36:48.05 JULY 27, 2013 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (4), 2. Kody Swanson (1), 3. David Byrne (6), 4. Chris Windom (3), 5. Tracy Hines (5), 6. Jacob Wilson (8), 7. Bobby East (11), 8. Aaron Pierce (13), 9. Brian Tyler (15), 10. Taylor Ferns (9), 11. Russ Gamester (12), 12. Frank D’Alonso (17), 13. Randy Bateman (16), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 15. Jarett Andretti (14), 16. Bobby Santos (7), 17. Shane Hollingsworth (10). NT MAY 17, 2014 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (1), 2. Kody Swanson (18), 3. David Byrne (3), 4. Tracy Hines (2), 5. Bobby Santos (5), 6. Chris Windom (8), 7. Kyle O’Gara (9), 8. Jacob Wilson (4), 9. Bobby East (12), 10. A.J. Fike (11), 11. Taylor Ferns (6), 12. Cale Thomas (14), 13. Christopher Bell (17), 14. Jarett Andretti (10), 15. John Hunt (16), 16. Caleb Armstrong (7), 17. Shane Cockrum (13), 18. Davey Ray (15), 19. Dave Darland (19). NT JULY 24, 2014 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. David Byrne (4), 2. Tanner Swanson (1), 3. Kody Swanson (5), 4. Ryan Newman (2), 5. Bobby Santos (3), 6. Chris Windom (8), 7. Jacob Wilson (9), 8. Bobby East (10), 9. Jarett Andretti (14), 10. Ken Schrader (12), 11. Davey Hamilton Jr. (18), 12. Chris Phillips (20), 13. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 14. Davey Ray (22), 15. Patrick Lawson (24), 16. Kyle O’Gara (13), 17. Caleb Armstrong (11), 18. Cale Thomas (16), 19. Tracy Hines (6), 20. C.J. Leary (15), 21. Ryan Litt (17), 22. John Heydenreich (19), 23. A.J. Fike (21), 24. Jarid Blondel (23). NT MAY 23, 2015 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (1), 2. Kody Swanson (5), 3. Bobby Santos (4), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 5. Aaron Pierce (8), 6. A.J. Fike (2), 7. Tracy Hines (3), 8. David Byrne (10), 9. C.J. Leary (9), 10. Austin Nemire (12), 11. Jarett Andretti (11), 12. Rex Norris III (13), 13. Jacob Wilson (6), 14. Dave Baumgartner (14), 15. Patrick Lawson (15), 16. Davey Ray (18), 17. Tad Roach (16), 18. Jimmy Parsons (17). 40:23.16 JULY 23, 2015 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (4), 2. Kody Swanson (3), 3. Ryan Newman (2), 4. Bobby Santos (5), 5. Chris Windom (9), 6. Aaron Pierce (1), 7. David Byrne (7), 8. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 9. A.J. Fike (10), 10. Austin Nemire (11), 11. Rex Norris III (13), 12. Joe Axsom (14), 13. Jarett Andretti (15), 14. Tim Barber (16), 15. Patrick Lawson (18), 16. C.J. Leary (12), 17. Jacob Wilson (8), 18. Jimmy McCune (17), 19. Tad Roach (19). 37:25.11 MAY 27, 2016 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (4), 2. Kody Swanson (2), 3. Chris Windom (7), 4. Robert Stout (5), 5. Aaron Pierce (6), 6. Justin Grant (12), 7. David Byrne (9), 8. Joe Axsom (11), 9. Shane Cockrum (16), 10. Joe Liguori (10), 11. Austin Nemire (13), 12. Casey Shuman (14), 13. Shane Cottle (15), 14. Jacob Wilson (8), 15. Bobby Santos (1), 16. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 17. Patrick Lawson (17). 51:38.838 JULY 21, 2016 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Tanner Swanson (4), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 4. Bobby Santos (5), 5. Chris Windom (6), 6. Ryan Newman (2), 7. Justin Grant (9), 8. Jacob Wilson (8), 9. Joe Axsom (10), 10. Joe Liguori (11), 11. Casey Shuman (15), 12. Austin Nemire (12), 13. Kevin Studley (17), 14. David Byrne (7), 15. Patrick Lawson (16), 16. Shane Cottle (13), 17. Shane Cockrum (14). 45:52.428 MAY 26, 2017 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (3), 3. Tanner Swanson (2), 4. Chris Windom (6), 5. Aaron Pierce (9), 6. David Byrne (7), 7. Kevin Studley (15), 8. A.J. Russell (11), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 10. Patrick Lawson (17), 11. Toni Breidinger (13), 12. Joss Moffatt (14), 13. Troy Thompson (20), 14. Justin Grant (4), 15. Davey Hamilton Jr. (8), 16. Bill Rose (18), 17. Joe Liguori (16), 18. Joe Axsom (10), 19. J.C. Bland (19), 20. Cody Gerhardt (12). 47:17.986 JULY 20, 2017 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (3), 2. Tanner Swanson (1), 3. Aaron Pierce (4), 4. Kody Swanson (2), 5. Chris Windom (10), 6. Justin Grant (5), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 8. David Byrne (8), 9. Davey Hamilton Jr. (12), 10. Annie Breidinger (18), 11. Kevin Studley (13), 12. Tyler Courtney (17), 13. Joss Moffatt (16), 14. Matt Goodnight (21), 15. Patrick Lawson (14), 16. Joe Liguori (20), 17. Joe Axsom (11), 18. Ryan Newman (6), 19. Bill Rose (15), 20. Damion Gardner (9), 21. Shane Cottle (19). 47:34.181 MAY 25, 2018 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Tanner Swanson (22), 3. Aaron Pierce (6), 4. Bobby Santos (2), 5. Chris Windom (4), 6. Justin Grant (5), 7. David Byrne (3), 8. Jim Anderson (8), 9. Eric Gordon (9), 10. Kyle Hamilton (21), 11. Travis Welpott (17), 12. Patrick Lawson (16), 13. Cody Gerhardt (14), 14. Dave Darland (13), 15. Kyle Robbins (11), 16. Toni Breidinger (15), 17. Matt Goodnight (12), 18. Bill Rose (18), 19. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 20. Derek Bischak (20), 21. Austin Blair (10), 22. Mike Haggenbottom (19). 40:54.232 MAY 24, 2019 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kyle Hamilton (2), 2. Tanner Swanson (17), 3. Bobby Santos (4), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Eric Gordon (16), 6. David Byrne (6), 7. Brian Gerster (9), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (10), 9. Austin Nemire (12), 10. Cody Gallogly (8), 11. Kyle Robbins (11), 12. John Heydenreich (15), 13. Mike Haggenbottom (14), 14. Chris Windom (5), 15. Derek Bischak (7), 16. Kody Swanson (1), 17. Matt Goodnight (13). NT SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (2), 2. Tanner Swanson (1), 3. Kyle Hamilton (6), 4. Jim Anderson (10), 5. James Davison (9), 6. David Byrne (5), 7. Bobby Santos (3), 8. Justin Grant (4), 9. Chris Windom (11), 10. Kyle Robbins (20), 11. Joe Liguori (12), 12. Patrick Lawson (18), 13. Annie Breidinger (22), 14. Austin Nemire (14), 15. Matt Goodnight (15), 16. Eric Gordon (8), 17. Mike Haggenbottom (19), 18. John Heydenreich (21), 19. Ryan Newman (7), 20. Cameron Dodson (17), 21. Derek Bischak (23), 22. Cody Gallogly (16), 23. Brian Gerster (13), 24. Dave Berkheimer (24). 50:56.46 AUGUST 21, 2020 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (2), 2. Aaron Pierce (7), 3. Kyle Hamilton (4), 4. Bobby Santos (5), 5. Justin Grant (3), 6. Eric Gordon (6), 7. Patrick Lawson (21), 8. Russ Gamester (8), 9. Chris Windom (10), 10. Kody Swanson (1), 11. Shane Cottle (13), 12. Austin Nemire (14), 13. Matt Goodnight (15), 14. Travis Welpott (18), 15. Mike Haggenbottom (20), 16. Toni Breidinger (17), 17. Kyle Robbins (19), 18. Derek Bischak (11), 19. Kyle O’Gara (12), 20. John Heydenreich (9), 21. Bryan Gossel (22), 22. Jim Anderson (16), 23. Dave Berkheimer (24), 24. Brent Yarnal (23). 50:44.343 MAY 29, 2021 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (2), 3. David Byrne (3), 4. Justin Grant (4), 5. Taylor Ferns (8), 6. Jim Anderson (5), 7. Logan Seavey (12), 8. Shane Cottle (6), 9. Patrick Lawson (17), 10. Austin Nemire (13), 11. Kyle Robbins (10), 12. Kyle O’Gara (14), 13. Bryan Gossel (16), 14. Mike Haggenbottom (19), 15. Eric Gordon (11), 16. Matt Goodnight (15), 17. Annie Breidinger (18), 18. Jake Day (21), 19. Tanner Swanson (23), 20. Travis Welpott (9), 21. Nathan Byrd (7), 22. Dave Berkheimer (22), 23. Brent Yarnal (20). NT AUGUST 14, 2021 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Tyler Roahrig (7), 3. Bobby Santos (3), 4. Tanner Swanson (2), 5. David Byrne (6), 6. Kyle O’Gara (11), 7. Austin Nemire (16), 8. Logan Seavey (9), 9. Russ Gamester (10), 10. Travis Welpott (13), 11. Mike Haggenbottom (23), 12. Annie Breidinger (22), 13. Aaron Pierce (12), 14. Eric Gordon (14), 15. Nathan Byrd (18), 16. Bryan Gossel (24), 17. Derek Bischak (4), 18. Justin Grant (8), 19. Jake Day (25), 20. Ryan Newman (5), 21. Kyle Robbins (20), 22. Shane Cottle (15), 23. Joe Liguori (19), 24. Taylor Ferns (17), 25. Patrick Lawson (21), 26. Dave Berkheimer (26). 57:28.825 MAY 27, 2022 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (1), 2. Kody Swanson (3), 3. Taylor Ferns (10), 4. C.J. Leary (6), 5. Logan Seavey (8), 6. Brian Tyler (13), 7. Mario Clouser (24), 8. Davey Hamilton Jr. (22), 9. Eric Gordon (21), 10. Gregg Cory (18), 11. Kyle O’Gara (11), 12. Nathan Byrd (14), 13. Justin Grant (12), 14. Bryan Gossel (20), 15. Nick Hamilton (5), 16. Tanner Swanson (7), 17. Travis Welpott (25), 18. Ryan Newman (2), 19. Russ Gamester (9), 20. Kyle Robbins (16), 21. Austin Nemire (15), 22. Mike McVetta (19), 23. Patrick Lawson (17), 24. Derek Bischak (4), 25. Dave Berkheimer (23). 50:50.044 OCTOBER 22, 2022 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (2), 2. C.J. Leary (10), 3. Tyler Roahrig (9), 4. Kody Swanson (1), 5. Davey Hamilton Jr. (12), 6. Justin Grant (6), 7. Bobby Santos (4), 8. Nathan Byrd (8), 9. Mario Clouser (7), 10. Nick Hamilton (5), 11. Brian Tyler (13), 12. Travis Welpott (19), 13. Gregg Cory (17), 14. Kyle Robbins (16), 15. Jake Day (20), 16. Bryan Gossel (15), 17. Mike McVetta (14), 18. Russ Gamester (11), 19. Kaylee Bryson (18), 20. Logan Seavey (3), 21. Dave Berkheimer (21). 40:52.622 MAY 26, 2023 FEATURE: (146 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (1), 2. Logan Seavey (15), 3. Tyler Roahrig (10), 4. Derek Bischak (6), 5. Taylor Ferns (13), 6. Nathan Byrd (8), 7. Tanner Swanson (3), 8. Justin Grant (4), 9. Mario Clouser (18), 10. Mike McVetta (20), 11. Bryan Gossel (27), 12. Jerry Coons Jr. (23), 13. Casey Buckman (19), 14. Wayne Johnson (24), 15. Kaylee Bryson (30), 16. Travis Welpott (26), 17. Gregg Cory (28), 18. Russ Gamester (9), 19. Kody Swanson (2), 20. Kyle Steffens (22), 21. Trey Burke (21), 22. Patrick Lawson (11), 23. Matt Westfall (25), 24. C.J. Leary (5), 25. Kyle O’Gara (16), 26. Brent Yarnal (29), 27. Dave Berkheimer (32), 28. Emerson Axsom (7), 29. Billy Wease (14), 30. Kyle Robbins (17), 31. Davey Hamilton Jr. (12), 32. Tom Paterson (31). 1:13:52.03 (New Track Record)