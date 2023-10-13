Kale Drake Dominates in POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros Win at Port City Raceway

- Advertisement -

Tulsa, OK. (10/12/23) Kale Drake would secure his first seasonal victory with the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool at Port City Raceway after leading the final sixteen of laps in a thrilling Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 support division feature event after redeeming the previous night’s woes.

Entering a stout field of eighteen POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro competitors, Tyler Kuykendall would clock overall hot lap quick-time with a 10.017-second lap as Will Purdue and Jonathan Beason would earn the heat racing victories as well as Will Purdue gaining the night’s high-point qualifier accolade.

Securing the front in the final sixteen laps of the feature from starting fourth, point-leader Kale Drake would claim his second career micro win in an intense and action-packed feature. Staying close to the lead the whole race would find Tyler Kuykendall finish runner-up with one-time leader of four laps Will Purdue finalize the podium placements.

“I knew the guys were going to be very aggressive at the beginning and I just had to wait for them to force the issue and then take advantage off of turn four,” said feature winner Kale Drake in the Port City Raceway victory lane ceremonies. Adding, “Feels great to be here after the mechanical issues gave one away last night.”

Staying within the lead pack all event would find Jonathan Beason finishing fourth as Cole Roberts would round out the top-five finishers after starting eleventh in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League feature event at Port City Raceway in support of the Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 10/12/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 8K-Tyler Kuykendall(10.017)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 21W-Will Purdue

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 8J-Jonathan Beason

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 21W-Will Purdue

Super Clean Hard Charger: 11L-Laydon Pearson(+7)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

Toyota Racing Development A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[4]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[2]; 3. 21W-Will Perdue[1]; 4. 8J-Jonathan Beason[3]; 5. 3-Cole Roberts[11]; 6. 11L-Laydon Pearson[13]; 7. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[8]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 9. 38-Levi Henderson[5]; 10. 52-Hayden Mabe[12]; 11. 2B-Brandon Boggs[10]; 12. 01-Kaden Weger[14]; 13. 5P-Luke Porter[15]; 14. 101-Tobias Midkiff[16]; 15. 1H-Connor Lee[18]; 16. 11-Alex Midkiff[7]; 17. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 18. KB3-Kermit Burnam Jr[17].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21W-Will Perdue[3]; 2. 38-Levi Henderson[1]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[6]; 4. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[5]; 5. 11-Alex Midkiff[8]; 6. 52-Hayden Mabe[2]; 7. 5P-Luke Porter[4]; 8. 101-Tobias Midkiff[7]; 9. KB3-Kermit Burnam Jr[9].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[1]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake[2]; 3. 66-Jayden Clay[4]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 5. 2B-Brandon Boggs[6]; 6. 3-Cole Roberts[7]; 7. 01-Kaden Weger[5]; 8. 11L-Laydon Pearson[9]; 9. 1H-Connor Lee[8].

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.