DeVAULT EARNS THE POLE FOR THE USCS FLIP FLOP 50 AT RIVERSIDE SPEEDWAY IN WEST MEMPHIS, AR

- Advertisement -

WEST MEMPHIS, AR – Zane DeVault of Plymouth, IN earned the pole position on Friday night in Preliminary action for the United Sprint Car Series 15th Annual Flip Flop 50 at Riverside International Speedway. DeVault came from the third starting spot to win the ten lap Pole Scramble that sets the first ten starting spots for Saturday night’s main event.

Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS finished second in the Pole Scramble that featured the top ten drivers in points, which included race points and passing points in five eight-lap heat races. Cameron Martin of Ankeny IA took the third spot and Gage Montgomery of Fredericktown, MO was fourth.

Coming home fifth in the Pole Scramble was 14-time USCS National Champion, current point leader and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN. Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS finished in the sixth spot, and seventh went to Landon Crawley of Benton, AR. Tucker Boulton of Brighton, TN took the eighth spot and Chris Martin of Ankeny, IA was tenth. Wade Buttrey of Fairview, TN rounded out the field with a tenth-place finish.

Taking wins in the five eight-lap heat races were Buttrey in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Montgomery in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat, DeVault in the Hero Graphics Third Heat, Gray in the Huggins Cams Fourth Heat, and Bowden in the DHR Fifth Heat.

The 12-lap B-Main Races and the first of two 25-lap Feature Races will be contested on Saturday night. At the completion of the first Feature Race, the field will be “flipped” for the second 25-lap Main Event. Drivers trying to still get in the first Feature Race include a Hall of Famer, the 2023 USCS Speedweek Champion, a former USCS Champion, and a multi-time USCS winner in 2023.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Sammy Swindell of Germantown, TN will start third in the first B-Main, and USCS Speedweeks Champion Derek Hagar of Marion, AR starts on the pole of the first B-Main. Former USCS Champion Marshall Skinner of Marion, AR starts on the outside of row one in the second B-Main.

Seven-time USCS winner in 2023, Gavin Boschele of Mooresville, NC will start the first B-Main from the ninth spot. The top five finishers in each 12-lap B-Main will advance to the first 25-lap Feature Race.

For more information visit the USCS website at www.uscsracing.com, or their Facebook page. The website for Riverside International Speedway is www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com, or you can visit their Facebook page.

OFFICIAL PRELIMINARY NIGHT RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES 15TH ANNUAL “FLIP FLOP 50” AT RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY IN WEST MEMPHIS, AR ON 10/13/23:

POLE SCRAMBLE –10 Laps: 1. Zane DeVault, Plymouth, IN; 2. Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS; 3. Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA; 4. Gage Montgomery, Fredericktown, MO; 5. Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN; 6. Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS; 7. Landon Crawley, Benton, AR; 8. Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN; 9. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 10. Wade Buttrey, Fairview, TN.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL 1ST HEAT: 1. Buttrey; 2. Boulton; 3. D. Howard; 4. Kaleb Poe, Scott, AR; 5. Spencer Meredith, Hernando, MS; 6. Brady Baker, Alexander, AR; 7. Gavin Boschele, Mooresville, NC; 8. Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA.

BUTLERBUILT 2ND HEAT: 1. Montgomery; 2. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 3. Derek Hagar, Marion, AR; 4. Marshall Skinner, Marion, AR; 5. Cody Howard, Byhalia, MS ; 6. Todd Bradford, Arlington, TN; 7. D.L. Brashier, Ethel, LA.

HERO GRAPHICS 3RD HEAT: 1. DeVault; 2. Ch. Martin; 3. Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS; 4. Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS; 5. Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS; 6. Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS; 7. Curt Terrell, Rosemark, TN.

HUGGINS CAMS 4TH HEAT: 1. Gray; 2. Ayden Gatewood, Caruthersville, MO; 3. Crawley; 4. Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN; 5. Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS; 6. Jason Keith, Fredericktown, MO; 7. Tony Higgins, Lake Comorant, MS.

DHR 5TH HEAT: 1. Bowden; 2. Ca. Martin; 3. Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, OH; 4. Ernie Ainsworth, Bartlett, TN; 5. Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC; 6. Prestin Dalton, Millington, TN; 7. Rece Wommack, Falkner, MS.