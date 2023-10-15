Tri-State Speedway Results – 10/14/23

MSCS
A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 3R-Kyle Cummins[3]; 2. 61M-Brady Short[4]; 3. 5S-Chase Stockon[2]; 4. 21-Carson Short[16]; 5. 5M-Jason McDougal[8]; 6. 16-Harley Burns[14]; 7. 7S-Sam Scott[10]; 8. 76J-JJ Hughes[5]; 9. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[6]; 10. 20-Tayte Williamson[9]; 11. 86-Andy Bradley[11]; 12. 2B-Jake Swanson[15]; 13. 26-Matt Thompson[20]; 14. 06-Rylan Gray[7]; 15. 15-Carson Garrett[13]; 16. 4B-Donny Brackett[21]; 17. 75-Dustin Beck[18]; 18. 12-Robert Ballou[19]; 19. 17-Kendall Ruble[1]; 20. 5K-Kayla Roell[17]; 21. 10-Aric Gentry[12]
B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 5K-Kayla Roell[4]; 2. 75-Dustin Beck[10]; 3. 12-Robert Ballou[2]; 4. 26-Matt Thompson[5]; 5. 39-Stephen Schnapf[6]; 6. 84-Stan Beadles[8]; 7. 4B-Donny Brackett[3]; 8. 17GP-Jadon Rogers[14]; 9. 11-James Lyerla[13]; 10. 314-Michael Daugherty[11]; 11. 55-John Ivers[1]; 12. 100-Justin Meneely[15]; 13. 6-Isaac Chapple[12]; 14. 24M-Hunter Maddox[7]; 15. 2J-Colton Booten[9]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3R-Kyle Cummins[3]; 2. 76J-JJ Hughes[1]; 3. 20-Tayte Williamson[2]; 4. 15-Carson Garrett[4]; 5. 55-John Ivers[6]; 6. 26-Matt Thompson[5]; 7. 2J-Colton Booten[8]; 8. 11-James Lyerla[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5S-Chase Stockon[4]; 2. 12S-Adyn Schmidt[6]; 3. 7S-Sam Scott[3]; 4. 16-Harley Burns[7]; 5. 12-Robert Ballou[5]; 6. 39-Stephen Schnapf[1]; 7. 75-Dustin Beck[2]; 8. 17GP-Jadon Rogers[8]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Kendall Ruble[1]; 2. 06-Rylan Gray[2]; 3. 86-Andy Bradley[5]; 4. 2B-Jake Swanson[4]; 5. 4B-Donny Brackett[3]; 6. 24M-Hunter Maddox[6]; 7. 314-Michael Daugherty[7]; 8. 100-Justin Meneely[8]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 61M-Brady Short[3]; 2. 5M-Jason McDougal[4]; 3. 10-Aric Gentry[1]; 4. 21-Carson Short[2]; 5. 5K-Kayla Roell[6]; 6. 84-Stan Beadles[5]; 7. 6-Isaac Chapple[7]
Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 15-Carson Garrett, 00:12.974[4]; 2. 3R-Kyle Cummins, 00:12.981[6]; 3. 20-Tayte Williamson, 00:13.103[3]; 4. 76J-JJ Hughes, 00:13.210[2]; 5. 26-Matt Thompson, 00:13.656[5]; 6. 55-John Ivers, 00:13.814[1]; 7. 11-James Lyerla, 00:13.939[7]; 8. 2J-Colton Booten, 00:14.068[8]
Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 5S-Chase Stockon, 00:12.965[2]; 2. 7S-Sam Scott, 00:13.173[6]; 3. 75-Dustin Beck, 00:13.247[8]; 4. 39-Stephen Schnapf, 00:13.249[7]; 5. 12-Robert Ballou, 00:13.334[3]; 6. 12S-Adyn Schmidt, 00:13.340[5]; 7. 16-Harley Burns, 00:13.503[4]; 8. 17GP-Jadon Rogers, 00:14.010[1]
Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 2B-Jake Swanson, 00:13.368[1]; 2. 4B-Donny Brackett, 00:13.486[3]; 3. 06-Rylan Gray, 00:13.524[4]; 4. 17-Kendall Ruble, 00:13.626[6]; 5. 86-Andy Bradley, 00:13.642[8]; 6. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 00:13.736[2]; 7. 314-Michael Daugherty, 00:14.364[7]; 8. 100-Justin Meneely, 00:14.583[5]
Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 5M-Jason McDougal, 00:13.059[1]; 2. 61M-Brady Short, 00:13.224[5]; 3. 21-Carson Short, 00:13.244[6]; 4. 10-Aric Gentry, 00:13.348[3]; 5. 84-Stan Beadles, 00:13.558[7]; 6. 5K-Kayla Roell, 00:13.588[2]; 7. 6-Isaac Chapple, 00:14.014[4]
LIGHTNING SPRINTS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 06X-Brandon Coffey[1]; 2. 44-Cody Knieriem[3]; 3. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[11]; 4. 97-Nolan Kiefer[7]; 5. 21-Steve Justis[13]; 6. 77K-Elijah Knoke[8]; 7. 14-Bryan Brewer[14]; 8. 18H-James Meny[16]; 9. 15B-Brandon Justus[19]; 10. 3-Jake Roell[4]; 11. 38-Johnson Ginder[12]; 12. 88X-Parker Baumeyer[9]; 13. 27R-Trice Roden[17]; 14. 56X-Jeremy Schnepper[6]; 15. 48-Eric Webber[20]; 16. 32-Ken Coulston[18]; 17. 00JG-Gage Green[10]; 18. 55J-Jaylon Mills[5]; 19. 06-Michael Larrison[2]; 20. 4-Scott Hoover[15]; 21. 25-Sam Hinds[21]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 27R-Trice Roden[2]; 2. 32-Ken Coulston[1]; 3. 15B-Brandon Justus[5]; 4. 48-Eric Webber[8]; 5. 20X-Ethan Rutherford[6]; 6. 17-Jordan Funderburk[7]; 7. 34D-Logan Harris[9]; 8. 85-Cale Taylor[10]; 9. 5Z-Shane McCrary[13]; 10. 64C-Collin Jackson[21]; 11. 9H-Scott Bradley[4]; 12. 20-Levi Whitehouse[17]; 13. 13-Patrick Jackson[11]; 14. 25-Sam Hinds[16]; 15. (DNS) X-Samantha Alloway; 16. (DNS) 21M-Sam Meny; 17. (DNS) 29W-Cole Wright; 18. (DNS) 11A-Aaron Jones; 19. (DNS) 87-Samantha Beadles; 20. (DNS) 15-Jerry Meadows; 21. (DNS) 77-Greg Dedrick Jr
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Cody Knieriem[3]; 2. 55J-Jaylon Mills[4]; 3. 88X-Parker Baumeyer[2]; 4. 21-Steve Justis[6]; 5. 32-Ken Coulston[5]; 6. 15B-Brandon Justus[1]; 7. 34D-Logan Harris[10]; 8. 5Z-Shane McCrary[7]; 9. 20-Levi Whitehouse[8]; 10. 64C-Collin Jackson[9]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 06-Michael Larrison[4]; 2. 56X-Jeremy Schnepper[1]; 3. 00JG-Gage Green[2]; 4. 14-Bryan Brewer[3]; 5. 27R-Trice Roden[5]; 6. 20X-Ethan Rutherford[7]; 7. 85-Cale Taylor[8]; 8. (DNF) 29W-Cole Wright[9]; 9. (DNS) 87-Samantha Beadles
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 06X-Brandon Coffey[3]; 2. 97-Nolan Kiefer[4]; 3. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[9]; 4. 4-Scott Hoover[2]; 5. X-Samantha Alloway[8]; 6. 17-Jordan Funderburk[7]; 7. 13-Patrick Jackson[5]; 8. 11A-Aaron Jones[6]; 9. 15-Jerry Meadows[1]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Jake Roell[1]; 2. 77K-Elijah Knoke[4]; 3. 38-Johnson Ginder[2]; 4. 18H-James Meny[5]; 5. 9H-Scott Bradley[3]; 6. 48-Eric Webber[8]; 7. 21M-Sam Meny[7]; 8. 25-Sam Hinds[6]; 9. (DNS) 77-Greg Dedrick Jr
Qualifying 1: 1. 55J-Jaylon Mills, 00:13.287[36]; 2. 06-Michael Larrison, 00:13.608[25]; 3. 97-Nolan Kiefer, 00:13.629[32]; 4. 77K-Elijah Knoke, 00:13.638[11]; 5. 44-Cody Knieriem, 00:13.678[19]; 6. 14-Bryan Brewer, 00:13.723[1]; 7. 06X-Brandon Coffey, 00:13.726[5]; 8. 9H-Scott Bradley, 00:13.779[4]; 9. 88X-Parker Baumeyer, 00:13.787[21]; 10. 00JG-Gage Green, 00:13.870[14]; 11. 4-Scott Hoover, 00:14.097[12]; 12. 38-Johnson Ginder, 00:14.133[2]; 13. 15B-Brandon Justus, 00:14.152[3]; 14. 56X-Jeremy Schnepper, 00:14.264[29]; 15. 15-Jerry Meadows, 00:14.346[35]; 16. 3-Jake Roell, 00:14.414[20]; 17. 32-Ken Coulston, 00:14.446[17]; 18. 27R-Trice Roden, 00:14.542[24]; 19. 13-Patrick Jackson, 00:14.668[15]; 20. 18H-James Meny, 00:14.687[9]; 21. 21-Steve Justis, 00:14.786[7]; 22. 87-Samantha Beadles, 00:14.801[28]; 23. 11A-Aaron Jones, 00:14.851[26]; 24. 25-Sam Hinds, 00:14.946[18]; 25. 5Z-Shane McCrary, 00:15.215[10]; 26. 20X-Ethan Rutherford, 00:15.326[34]; 27. 17-Jordan Funderburk, 00:15.504[27]; 28. 21M-Sam Meny, 00:15.591[13]; 29. 20-Levi Whitehouse, 00:15.661[8]; 30. 85-Cale Taylor, 00:15.761[37]; 31. X-Samantha Alloway, 00:15.808[16]; 32. 48-Eric Webber, 00:16.644[22]; 33. 64C-Collin Jackson, 00:17.330[30]; 34. 29W-Cole Wright, 00:18.295[6]; 35. 55-Eli Wilhelmus, 00:18.295[23]; 36. 77-Greg Dedrick Jr, 00:18.295[31]; 37. 34D-Logan Harris, 00:18.295[33]