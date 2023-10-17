Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Place Second at Lakeside Speedway

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 16, 2023) – David Gravel garnered his 50 th top-five finish of the season last Saturday during the Micro-Lite Harvest Rumble hosted by Lakeside Speedway.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series weekend in Kansas was cut in half after Friday’s Kansas Outlaw Classic at 81 Speedway in Park City was cancelled because of the wind.

Big Game Motorsports was quick on Saturday at Lakeside Speedway. Gravel posted the fifth quickest qualifying time before a runner-up result in a heat race earned a spot into the dash. He gained one position to end fifth, starting him on the inside of the third row in the main event.

It didn’t take long for Gravel to find second place and he drove into the lead on Lap 8. Gravel led the next 16 laps before traffic slowed him in turns three and four coming to the white flag. That allowed a competitor to make the race-winning pass.

“You can see what happens in front of you when you’re not leading,” he said. “For us, we were gaining and passing lapped cars on the top. A couple of guys started racing each other hard. Usually one was going to the bottom and one the top. That one time they both decided to go to the top. Every other time they went opposite lanes and it stuffed up the top. I just have to be faster in my decision making.”

Gravel finished second for his series-leading 32 nd podium of the season during World of Outlaws competition.

“I wanted to win and felt we had a car capable of winning the race,” he said. “When you’re in position and don’t it sucks, but it’s nothing to hang our heads on. We were fast all night long. The boys gave me a good car in the feature. If I could redo one corner again I would, but that’s how racing goes sometimes.”

Next up will be the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Stampede at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, this Friday and Saturday. It was recently announced this weekend’s event would be the final one as the race track has been sold.

“I’ve been hearing for years it might sell and hadn’t happened,” Gravel said. “Now the day has come it is going away. I wasn’t around in 1978 when they started the Outlaws, but it is the home of the first race and is a historic place. It’s a track that holds a lot of history. We don’t race much in Texas anymore. We’re losing a lot of race tracks. I’ve never won there so it’d be nice to put that track on the wins resume as this is our last chance.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 14 – Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 2 (2); Dash: 5 (6); Feature: 2 (5).

SEASON STATS –

75 races, 11 wins, 50 top fives, 63 top 10s, 71 top 15s, 71 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, for the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Stampede with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigGameMotorspt

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs. For more information, visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through August, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

TICKET LINK –

To purchase online tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP , contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.