HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisB-Mod Bash at Tri-City Speedway this Friday & Saturday!

B-Mod Bash at Tri-City Speedway this Friday & Saturday!

IllinoisTri-City Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

B-Mod Bash Event Details:
SATURDAY FAMILY FUN
“Trunk or Treat” in the pits with the Driver’s – FREE to the Public
Petting Zoo
Costume Contest – (3 age groups) Top 3 receive Trophies
***********************************************
ALL Classes: NO UMP Membership required to race
Entry Fee:
B Mods $50 each day Fri/Sat (Full payout both days & tow money)
NO Entry Fee: 4-Cylinders/Modifieds/Kidz Mods
Camping: $50 for the week (Please pay at the main office)
(NO Hookups)
Fire Pits are allowed must be contained
Fuel/Tires/Parts: Available at the racetrack
****************************************
Racing starts Friday & Saturday 6:30pm
Thursday/Friday/Saturday – Oct 19.20/21
Thursday – Oct 19
Open Practice (All classes welcome) 6:30 – 8:30
Pits Open 5:00
Gen Adm 6:00 – FREE to watch

Friday – Oct 20
B Modifieds Twin 20’s (48 driver’s make a A-Main) Qualifying
UMP 4-Cylinders $1,000 (Qualifying)
Kidz Mods

Saturday – Oct 21
B Modifieds $3,000 A-Main
B Mods Non Qualifier $500 (Full payout)
UMP 4-Cylinders $1500 (Qualifying)
UMP Modifieds
Kidz Mods
****************************
Tickets/Pit Passes/Gate Times
Pits Open: Thursday 5:00/Friday 2:00/Saturday 2:00
Gen Adm Open: Thursday 6:00/Friday 5:30/Saturday 5:30
(Saturday FREE Trunk or Treat the the Public 2:30-4:00)
In the pits with the Driver’s
Gen Adm: Fri $25/Sat $25
Kids 12 & under FREE (both days)
Pit Passes: Thurs $25/Fri $40/Sat $40
Kids Pit Pass: $15 (ages 6-12)
Kids 5 & under FREE
****************************
B-Mod Driver’s
– NO UMP Membership required to race
– $50 Entry Fee each day Fri/Sat
– Tech both days at 2:00 Fri/Sat
*****************************
Hotel Discount:
Best Western Plus (next exit from the racetrack)
Exit 6/Hwy 270
618-512-1314
Discount: $89.99 Plus tax
Booking: Mention Tri-City Speedway (Don’t book on-line/CALL)
– Hot Breakfast
Questions: Call/Text Tammy 636-448-9111

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Donny Schatz Steals Lakeside Victory with Pass Coming to White Flag

HARVEST HEIST: Donny Schatz Steals Lakeside Victory with Pass Coming to...
Sprint Car & Midget News

History Made: Kaylee Bryson Is USAC Silver Crown Racing’s Top Rookie in 2023

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (October 19, 2023)………At the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Third Time’s a Charm: Seavey Reaches the USAC Silver Crown Pinnacle in 2023

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (October 16, 2023)………Leading into...
Indiana

Jim DenHamer’s photos from the Winchester 400 – 10/15/23

Dirt Late Model News

Nick Hoffman Earns World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year, Prepares For World Finals

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Nick Hoffman Earns World of Outlaws Rookie of the...
Dirt Late Model News

Ashton Winger Stays Red Hot with $15,000 Fall Classic Victory

All Tech’s 28th Annual Powell Family Memorial Up Next HAMPTON, Ga. (10/16/23) – For...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Revisiting the World of Outlaws’ Inaugural Devil’s Bowl Race

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN: Revisiting the World of Outlaws’ Inaugural Devil’s...
Missouri

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Results – 10/13/23

19 entries OUTLAW MICROS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese; 2....

RELATED ARTICLES

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Springfield, DuQuoin Return to ARCA Menards Series Schedule in 2024

Two of the most tradition-laden races on the ARCA Menards Series calendar will return...
Illinois

Business and sports: World Wide Technology Raceway’s drag strip racked up huge numbers from Sept. 8 to Oct. 8 and fueled the local economy

Seven events = 15,716 passes down the drag strip by 5,793 entries in one...
Dirt Late Model News

Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Frenzy – 10/7/23

Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Scores 14th Series Win of 2023 at Fairbury’s FALS Frenzy

ALL TOO WELL: Bobby Pierce Scores 14th Series Win of 2023 at Fairbury’s FALS...
Dirt Late Model News

Fairbury Speedway Results – 10/7/23

40 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 37L-Michael Ledford; 2. 22-Josh Harris;...
©