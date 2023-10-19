B-Mod Bash at Tri-City Speedway this Friday & Saturday!

- Advertisement -

B-Mod Bash Event Details:

SATURDAY FAMILY FUN

“Trunk or Treat” in the pits with the Driver’s – FREE to the Public

Petting Zoo

Costume Contest – (3 age groups) Top 3 receive Trophies

***********************************************

ALL Classes: NO UMP Membership required to race

Entry Fee:

B Mods $50 each day Fri/Sat (Full payout both days & tow money)

NO Entry Fee: 4-Cylinders/Modifieds/Kidz Mods

Camping: $50 for the week (Please pay at the main office)

(NO Hookups)

Fire Pits are allowed must be contained

Fuel/Tires/Parts: Available at the racetrack

****************************************

Racing starts Friday & Saturday 6:30pm

Thursday/Friday/Saturday – Oct 19.20/21

Thursday – Oct 19

Open Practice (All classes welcome) 6:30 – 8:30

Pits Open 5:00

Gen Adm 6:00 – FREE to watch

Friday – Oct 20

B Modifieds Twin 20’s (48 driver’s make a A-Main) Qualifying

UMP 4-Cylinders $1,000 (Qualifying)

Kidz Mods

Saturday – Oct 21

B Modifieds $3,000 A-Main

B Mods Non Qualifier $500 (Full payout)

UMP 4-Cylinders $1500 (Qualifying)

UMP Modifieds

Kidz Mods

****************************

Tickets/Pit Passes/Gate Times

Pits Open: Thursday 5:00/Friday 2:00/Saturday 2:00

Gen Adm Open: Thursday 6:00/Friday 5:30/Saturday 5:30

(Saturday FREE Trunk or Treat the the Public 2:30-4:00)

In the pits with the Driver’s

Gen Adm: Fri $25/Sat $25

Kids 12 & under FREE (both days)

Pit Passes: Thurs $25/Fri $40/Sat $40

Kids Pit Pass: $15 (ages 6-12)

Kids 5 & under FREE

****************************

B-Mod Driver’s

– NO UMP Membership required to race

– $50 Entry Fee each day Fri/Sat

– Tech both days at 2:00 Fri/Sat

*****************************

Hotel Discount:

Best Western Plus (next exit from the racetrack)

Exit 6/Hwy 270

618-512-1314

Discount: $89.99 Plus tax

Booking: Mention Tri-City Speedway (Don’t book on-line/CALL)

– Hot Breakfast

Questions: Call/Text Tammy 636-448-9111