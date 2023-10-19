B-Mod Bash at Tri-City Speedway this Friday & Saturday!

B-Mod Bash Event Details:
SATURDAY FAMILY FUN
“Trunk or Treat” in the pits with the Driver’s – FREE to the Public
Petting Zoo
Costume Contest – (3 age groups) Top 3 receive Trophies
***********************************************
ALL Classes: NO UMP Membership required to race
Entry Fee:
B Mods $50 each day Fri/Sat (Full payout both days & tow money)
NO Entry Fee: 4-Cylinders/Modifieds/Kidz Mods
Camping: $50 for the week (Please pay at the main office)
(NO Hookups)
Fire Pits are allowed must be contained
Fuel/Tires/Parts: Available at the racetrack
****************************************
Racing starts Friday & Saturday 6:30pm
Thursday/Friday/Saturday – Oct 19.20/21
Thursday – Oct 19
Open Practice (All classes welcome) 6:30 – 8:30
Pits Open 5:00
Gen Adm 6:00 – FREE to watch
Friday – Oct 20
B Modifieds Twin 20’s (48 driver’s make a A-Main) Qualifying
UMP 4-Cylinders $1,000 (Qualifying)
Kidz Mods
Saturday – Oct 21
B Modifieds $3,000 A-Main
B Mods Non Qualifier $500 (Full payout)
UMP 4-Cylinders $1500 (Qualifying)
UMP Modifieds
Kidz Mods
****************************
Tickets/Pit Passes/Gate Times
Pits Open: Thursday 5:00/Friday 2:00/Saturday 2:00
Gen Adm Open: Thursday 6:00/Friday 5:30/Saturday 5:30
(Saturday FREE Trunk or Treat the the Public 2:30-4:00)
In the pits with the Driver’s
Gen Adm: Fri $25/Sat $25
Kids 12 & under FREE (both days)
Pit Passes: Thurs $25/Fri $40/Sat $40
Kids Pit Pass: $15 (ages 6-12)
Kids 5 & under FREE
****************************
B-Mod Driver’s
– NO UMP Membership required to race
– $50 Entry Fee each day Fri/Sat
– Tech both days at 2:00 Fri/Sat
*****************************
Hotel Discount:
Best Western Plus (next exit from the racetrack)
Exit 6/Hwy 270
618-512-1314
Discount: $89.99 Plus tax
Booking: Mention Tri-City Speedway (Don’t book on-line/CALL)
– Hot Breakfast
Questions: Call/Text Tammy 636-448-9111