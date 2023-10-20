Daison Pursley Paces Victory in KKM Giveback Classic Preliminary Night with POWRi Outlaw Micro League

- Advertisement -

Tulsa, OK. (10/19/23) Daison Pursley would lead all revolutions of the thirty-lap feature to win Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night One of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Gear to claim his first seasonal league victory after an intense and thrilling main event at Port City Raceway.

Entering a stout field of fifty entries in split-field preliminary night one of the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division on Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night One of the KKM Giveback Classic would find Jeffery Pahule set the quick-qualifying-time with a lap time of 9.825-seconds. Corbin Rueschenberg, Daison Pursley, Joe B Miller, Johnny Boland, Cannon McIntosh, and Brody McLaughlin would each gain hard-fought heat racing victories as Baron Silva, Chase Cabre, Johnny Boland, and Colby Sokol would take the qualifier wins. Jonathan Beason and Trey Marcham would each emerge victorious in semi-feature action.

Flying onto the track for Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night One feature racing for the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations would see the high point qualifier Daison Pursley battle outside front-row contender Joe B Miller as the green flew with Daison Pursley holding the front of the field for the first few fast-paced laps around Port City Raceway as Joe B Miller, Cannon McIntosh, Cameron Paul, and Colby Sokol all battled inside the early contending top five.

Leading through consistently quick lap times, Daison Pursley would maintain the front of the field over a very close running Joe B Miller and Cannon McIntosh as Colby Sokol and Cameron Paul continued within the top five with Chelby Hinton, Chase Cabre, Brody McLaughlin, Jeffrey Newell, and Braden Chiaramonte running inside the contending top ten as caution would bunch everyone back together for a lap eleven restart.

Continuing with the lead by over one second into the final ten fast-paced laps, Daison Pursley would not leave the quick lap times of the top side of Port City Raceway with action aplenty behind the leader with Joe B Miller, Colby Sokol, Jeffrey Newell, and Brody McLaughlin locked in a battle within the top five placements.

Adding late-race dramatics with a caution on lap twenty-five to bunch the field back together in restarting formation with five laps remaining, Daison Pursley would stick to the fastest path and would hold steady up front for his third career POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro victory as Joe B Miller would finish in the closely contended second spot with Jeffrey Newell finalizing the podium placements.

“I knew going into the night the initial start was key, I was able to gain the lead early and hold it, I didn’t feel that comfortable during practice but we should be pretty good come Saturday,” said the victorious Daison Pursley in the Port City Raceway victory lane for Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night One of the KKM Giveback Classic. Adding, “It’s really cool to see all the great competitions here at Port City Raceway and how lucky we are to have this place”.

Keeping a solid showing all night, Colby Sokol would place fourth as Brody McLaughlin rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Products feature in Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night One of the KKM Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | KKM Giveback Classic | 10/19/23:

Hoosier Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 44X-Jeffery Pahule(9.825)

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 1 Winner: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 2 Winner: 71-Daison Pursley

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 3 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 4 Winner: 1V-Johnny Boland

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 5 Winner: 14X-Cannon McIntosh

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 6 Winner: 59-Brody McLaughlin

Walker Filtration Qualifier 1 Winner: 17S-Baron Silva

Walker Filtration Qualifier 2 Winner: 29C-Chase Cabre

Walker Filtration Qualifier 3 Winner: 1V-Johnny Boland

Walker Filtration Qualifier 4 Winner: 24S-Colby Sokol

Sawyer Chassis Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 8J-Jonathan Beason

Sawyer Chassis Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 32-Trey Marcham

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 71-Daison Pursley

Max Papis Innovations Hard Charger: 95A-Matt Carr

Rush Race Gear Feature Winner: 71-Daison Pursley

Rush Race Gear A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 71-Daison Pursley[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 3. 12-Jeffrey Newell[11]; 4. 24S-Colby Sokol[5]; 5. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[3]; 6. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[12]; 7. 44-Cameron Paul[6]; 8. 95A-Matt Carr[22]; 9. 14J-Jett Nunley[20]; 10. 44K-Cory Kelley[19]; 11. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[16]; 12. 24-KJ Snow[13]; 13. 14X-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 14. 17S-Baron Silva[7]; 15. 10P-Kaylee Bryson[21]; 16. 1V-Johnny Boland[10]; 17. 8J-Jonathan Beason[17]; 18. 29C-Chase Cabre[9]; 19. 3-Cole Roberts[14]; 20. 4B-Brandt Twitty[15]; 21. 28-Chelby Hinton[8]; 22. 32-Trey Marcham[18].

Sawyer Chassis B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[1]; 2. 44K-Cory Kelley[4]; 3. 10P-Kaylee Bryson[6]; 4. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[12]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]; 6. 87L-Mack Leopard[5]; 7. 16-Chase Porter[3]; 8. 82-Seth Shebester[8]; 9. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[7]; 10. 5X-Jack Kassik[13]; 11. 61-Cole Tinsley[16]; 12. 68-Landon Ellis[11]; 13. 42-Ashley Afdahl[15]; 14. 16C-Sam Coleman[17]; 15. 29-Blake Scott[9]; 16. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[10]; 17. (DNS) 17F-Luke Drotschie.

Sawyer Chassis B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 2. 14J-Jett Nunley[3]; 3. 95A-Matt Carr[2]; 4. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[5]; 5. 21W-Will Perdue[6]; 6. 12C-Chase Spicola[9]; 7. 74-Robby Brockman[7]; 8. 4K-Khloe Cotton[4]; 9. 52-Hayden Mabe[8]; 10. 38-Levi Henderson[12]; 11. 7C-Phillip Cordova[13]; 12. 5P-Luke Porter[10]; 13. 67Z-Dayton Shelton[15]; 14. 89-Gunnar Setser[11]; 15. (DNS) 87X-Cooper Williams; 16. (DNS) 55U-Chance Ullstrom; 17. (DNS) 34-Colton Robinson.

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 2. 12-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 3. 3-Cole Roberts[6]; 4. 44K-Cory Kelley[7]; 5. 4K-Khloe Cotton[3]; 6. 74-Robby Brockman[5]; 7. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[4]; 8. 42-Ashley Afdahl[8]; 9. 16C-Sam Coleman[9].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Daison Pursley[4]; 2. 95A-Matt Carr[3]; 3. 29C-Chase Cabre[2]; 4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[1]; 5. 68-Landon Ellis[8]; 6. 7C-Phillip Cordova[9]; 7. 52-Hayden Mabe[7]; 8. 38-Levi Henderson[5]; 9. 17F-Luke Drotschie[6].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 2. 16-Chase Porter[1]; 3. 21W-Will Perdue[2]; 4. 24-KJ Snow[4]; 5. 82-Seth Shebester[5]; 6. 5P-Luke Porter[6]; 7. 5X-Jack Kassik[7]; 8. 67Z-Dayton Shelton[8].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[1]; 2. 24S-Colby Sokol[2]; 3. 44-Cameron Paul[3]; 4. 28-Chelby Hinton[4]; 5. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[5]; 6. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[8]; 7. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[6]; 8. (DNS) 34-Colton Robinson.

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 14X-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 2. 17S-Baron Silva[2]; 3. 14J-Jett Nunley[1]; 4. 4B-Brandt Twitty[3]; 5. 29-Blake Scott[5]; 6. 10P-Kaylee Bryson[7]; 7. 12C-Chase Spicola[6]; 8. 61-Cole Tinsley[8].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[3]; 2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[1]; 3. 32-Trey Marcham[6]; 4. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 5. 87L-Mack Leopard[2]; 6. 89-Gunnar Setser[5]; 7. 87X-Cooper Williams[7]; 8. 55U-Chance Ullstrom[8].

Walker Filtration Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17S-Baron Silva[1]; 2. 71-Daison Pursley[4]; 3. 12-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 4. 8J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 5. 10P-Kaylee Bryson[10]; 6. 87L-Mack Leopard[7]; 7. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[8]; 8. 4K-Khloe Cotton[5]; 9. 5P-Luke Porter[9]; 10. 95A-Matt Carr[3].

Walker Filtration Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 29C-Chase Cabre[1]; 2. 44-Cameron Paul[2]; 3. 3-Cole Roberts[6]; 4. 32-Trey Marcham[7]; 5. 24-KJ Snow[3]; 6. 14X-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 7. 12C-Chase Spicola[10]; 8. 29-Blake Scott[8]; 9. 68-Landon Ellis[9]; 10. 21W-Will Perdue[5].

Walker Filtration Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 3. 28-Chelby Hinton[3]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 5. 44K-Cory Kelley[7]; 6. 14J-Jett Nunley[6]; 7. 74-Robby Brockman[8]; 8. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[10]; 9. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[5]; 10. 38-Levi Henderson[9].

Walker Filtration Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol[2]; 2. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[4]; 3. 4B-Brandt Twitty[1]; 4. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[3]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[6]; 6. 52-Hayden Mabe[10]; 7. 16-Chase Porter[5]; 8. 82-Seth Shebester[7]; 9. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[9]; 10. 89-Gunnar Setser[8].

Engler Machine Tool Qualifying 1: 1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule, 00:09.825[44]; 2. 71-Daison Pursley, 00:09.871[22]; 3. 24-KJ Snow, 00:09.932[46]; 4. 28-Chelby Hinton, 00:09.953[28]; 5. 14X-Cannon McIntosh, 00:09.973[15]; 6. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:09.981[48]; 7. 4K-Khloe Cotton, 00:10.010[26]; 8. 95A-Matt Carr, 00:10.010[41]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:10.018[23]; 10. 44-Cameron Paul, 00:10.028[17]; 11. 4B-Brandt Twitty, 00:10.062[10]; 12. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, 00:10.075[36]; 13. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 00:10.076[45]; 14. 29C-Chase Cabre, 00:10.089[42]; 15. 21W-Will Perdue, 00:10.091[34]; 16. 24S-Colby Sokol, 00:10.094[40]; 17. 17S-Baron Silva, 00:10.100[16]; 18. 87L-Mack Leopard, 00:10.120[2]; 19. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:10.121[3]; 20. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 00:10.124[31]; 21. 16-Chase Porter, 00:10.145[5]; 22. 1V-Johnny Boland, 00:10.151[21]; 23. 14J-Jett Nunley, 00:10.156[1]; 24. 8J-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.170[12]; 25. 74-Robby Brockman, 00:10.208[38]; 26. 38-Levi Henderson, 00:10.211[19]; 27. 82-Seth Shebester, 00:10.216[43]; 28. 1E-Eric Braundmeier, 00:10.235[39]; 29. 29-Blake Scott, 00:10.244[7]; 30. 89-Gunnar Setser, 00:10.293[13]; 31. 3-Cole Roberts, 00:10.306[32]; 32. 17F-Luke Drotschie, 00:10.330[49]; 33. 5P-Luke Porter, 00:10.331[24]; 34. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, 00:10.356[35]; 35. 12C-Chase Spicola, 00:10.364[50]; 36. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:10.379[29]; 37. 44K-Cory Kelley, 00:10.383[6]; 38. 52-Hayden Mabe, 00:10.388[30]; 39. 5X-Jack Kassik, 00:10.402[4]; 40. 34-Colton Robinson, 00:10.413[14]; 41. 10P-Kaylee Bryson, 00:10.478[8]; 42. 87X-Cooper Williams, 00:10.496[18]; 43. 42-Ashley Afdahl, 00:10.518[37]; 44. 68-Landon Ellis, 00:10.535[11]; 45. 67Z-Dayton Shelton, 00:10.575[47]; 46. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom, 00:10.639[9]; 47. 61-Cole Tinsley, 00:10.682[20]; 48. 55U-Chance Ullstrom, 00:10.806[25]; 49. 16C-Sam Coleman, 00:10.841[27]; 50. 7C-Phillip Cordova, 01:00.000[33].

