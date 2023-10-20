Grayson Cooksey Sweeps KKM Giveback Preliminary Night One with POWRi Jr. Sprint Win

- Advertisement -

(10/19/23) Grayson Cooksey would show speed all night from earning quick-time and winning the heat race to notching the feature victory with the POWRi Jr Sprint League in support of Thursday’s Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night of the Fifth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Entering a competitive field of thirty drivers in the POWRi Jr. Sprint League at Port City Raceway would find Grayson Cooksey set the quick time in hot laps with 11.157 seconds. Maya Mauldin, Braxton Flatt, Grayson Cooksey, and Braxton Stewart would each gain heat racing victories with JJ Beason winning the lone semi-feature action.

Racing into the feature event would find Grayson Cooksey as the high-point qualifier battling front-row counterpart Bristol Spicola into the first pair of corners as Grayson Cooksey would lead early with Bristol Spicola overtaking for the top spot on lap two.

Restarting with the lead after a lap six caution, Bristol Spicola would attempt to keep the speedy Grayson Cooksey behind only to witness Grayson regain the front-running spot with a great lap ten maneuver with Sawyer McBride, Braxton Flatt, Bristol Spicola, and Lathan Knott keeping pace.

Smoothly running out front while setting a blistering pace for the final revolutions, Grayson Cooksey would lead fourteen laps over the field of competitors to gain the feature victory with Sawyer McBride crossing preliminary night one checkers in second as Braxton Flatt finalized the podium finishers.

“I found the fastest line on the track right in the middle and I knew most cars hug the bottom so I figured we had a chance to win,” said the victorious Grayson Cooksey in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle for the POWRi Jr. Sprints in support of Preliminary Night One in the KKM Giveback Classic.

Staying in the mix all event after leading six laps early, Bristol Spicola would notch a solid fourth with Braxton Stewart rounding out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Jr Sprint League twenty-lap feature in support of Engler Machine and Tool Preliminary Night of the Fifth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Jr Sprint League | 10/19/23:

Hoosier Tire Quick Hot-Lap Time: 9C-Grayson Cooksey(11.157)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 55X-Maya Mauldin

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 2 Winner: 81-Braxton Flatt

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 9C-Grayson Cooksey

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 4 Winner: 9S-Braxton Stewart

Walker Filtration Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 36-JJ Beason

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 9C-Grayson Cooksey

Max Papis Innovations Hard Charger: 40C-Koen Coleman(+8)

Lynch Machining A-Feature Winner: 9C-Grayson Cooksey

Lynch Machining A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 9C-Grayson Cooksey[1]; 2. 11S-Sawyer McBride[8]; 3. 81-Braxton Flatt[6]; 4. 9-Bristol Spicola[2]; 5. 9S-Braxton Stewart[7]; 6. 27-Brody Stewart[9]; 7. 92-Lathan Knott[4]; 8. 55X-Maya Mauldin[3]; 9. 5E-Eli Holden[16]; 10. 12P-Collin Pruitt[10]; 11. 110-Keizer Kramer[12]; 12. 40C-Koen Coleman[20]; 13. 36-JJ Beason[17]; 14. 22-Ryker Jones[19]; 15. 86-Owen Larson[14]; 16. 55K-Kayden Anderson[13]; 17. 7-Hudson Andrews[18]; 18. 10E-Eli Potter[5]; 19. 14B-Brayden Jewett[11]; 20. 17C-Willow Coleman[15].

Walker Filtration B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 36-JJ Beason[1]; 2. 7-Hudson Andrews[6]; 3. 22-Ryker Jones[8]; 4. 40C-Koen Coleman[2]; 5. 14-Ryder Morris[5]; 6. 1-Noah Betts[7]; 7. 24Z-Julian Zayas[4]; 8. 57-Kaden Gramm[3]; 9. 23-Kasen Lynch[12]; 10. 16-Berkley Reese[13]; 11. 5G-Gage Pio[10]; 12. 66-Buoy Brooks[9]; 13. 17Z-Manuel Zayas[11]; 14. 65A-Bryton Buoy[14].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55X-Maya Mauldin[2]; 2. 92-Lathan Knott[4]; 3. 17C-Willow Coleman[1]; 4. 86-Owen Larson[5]; 5. 5E-Eli Holden[7]; 6. 7-Hudson Andrews[6]; 7. 22-Ryker Jones[8]; 8. 65A-Bryton Buoy[3].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Braxton Flatt[1]; 2. 10E-Eli Potter[4]; 3. 9-Bristol Spicola[7]; 4. 55K-Kayden Anderson[6]; 5. 40C-Koen Coleman[5]; 6. 66-Buoy Brooks[2]; 7. 17Z-Manuel Zayas[3]; 8. 23-Kasen Lynch[8].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9C-Grayson Cooksey[3]; 2. 27-Brody Stewart[2]; 3. 14B-Brayden Jewett[4]; 4. 11S-Sawyer McBride[7]; 5. 57-Kaden Gramm[5]; 6. 1-Noah Betts[6]; 7. 16-Berkley Reese[1].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 9S-Braxton Stewart[1]; 2. 12P-Collin Pruitt[2]; 3. 110-Keizer Kramer[4]; 4. 36-JJ Beason[3]; 5. 24Z-Julian Zayas[5]; 6. 14-Ryder Morris[7]; 7. 5G-Gage Pio[6].

More information such as race recaps, season points, and ticket details can be found online at www.portcityraceway.net | The full season schedule is available online at http://www.portcityraceway.net/schedules | Port City Raceway – 1706 N 161st E Ave. Tulsa, OK. | (918) 438-7856 | Social Media – https://www.facebook.com/portcityraceway.

