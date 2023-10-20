Weather Forces Friday Portion of Dirt Track World Championship to Saturday Afternoon

- Advertisement -

NEW WESTON, Ohio (October 20, 2023) – Friday’s portion of the 43rd Annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship – Presented by ARP has been postponed to Saturday afternoon.

Officials from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Eldora Speedway, and the Dirt Track World Championship have jointly agreed that, even if a window of opportunity presented itself tonight, the track surface is too soft and would not be safe for competition.

The pit gates at Eldora Speedway will open at 9:00AM on Saturday. Tech inspection for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series entries will begin at 10:00AM. The general admission gates will open at 11:00AM. A Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series drivers meeting will take place at 12:30PM with hot laps slated for 1:00PM. All times are Eastern Time.

All 3-Day, 2-Day, and Friday only tickets and pit passes are valid for the afternoon show.

Following the completion of the Friday program, the grandstands will be cleared, cleaned, and then reopened. As this clearing process takes place, the track will be refreshened and prepared for the Saturday evening show. 3-Day, 2-Day, and Saturday only tickets and pit passes are valid for entry to the Saturday evening show. The Saturday evening show will start as soon as the stands are reopened, and the track surface is ready.