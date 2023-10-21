Eli Holden Earns KKM Giveback Preliminary Night Two Victory with POWRi Jr. Sprint League

- Advertisement -

(10/20/23) Eli Holden would advance quickly from starting fifth to notch the feature victory with the POWRi Jr Sprint League in support of Friday’s Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night of the Fifth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway after leading sixteen revolutions of the twenty lap feature.

Entering a competitive field of thirty-one drivers in the POWRi Jr. Sprint League at Port City Raceway would find Braxton Flatt set the quick time in hot laps with a lap of 11.135-seconds. Braxton Flatt, Eli Potter, Grayson Cooksey, and Eli Holden would each gain heat racing victories with Keizer Kramer winning the single semi-feature.

Racing into the feature event would find Braxton Flatt as the high-point qualifier battling front-row counterpart Brayden Jewett into the first pair of corners as Braxton Flatt gained the early racing lead over Eli Holden on the first four laps.

Overtaking for the lead on lap five, Eli Holden would hold court out front over a quick rebounding Braxton Flatt, Brody Stewart, Sawyer McBride, and Maya Maudlin as the laps began to tick away at a rapid rate.

Restarting with the field bunched back together after a lap fifteen caution would witness Eli Holden control the front to lead the final sixteen laps over the field of competitors to gain the feature victory with Brody Stewart crossing preliminary night two checkers in second as Braxton Stewart finalized the podium finishers.

“I’m pretty happy to go fifth to first in this feature, the start I was able to slide through to third pretty quickly so that made things easier after that, now time to go see if I can go do this again in the Restrictors,” said the victorious Eli Holden in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle for the POWRi Jr. Sprints in support of Preliminary Night Two in the KKM Giveback Classic.

Driving from starting eighth, Sawyer McBride would notch a solid fourth with Maya Maudlin rounding out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Jr Sprint League twenty-lap feature in support of Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night of the Fifth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Jr Sprint League | 10/20/23:

Hoosier Tire Quick Hot-Lap Time: 81-Braxton Flatt(11.135)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 81-Braxton Flatt

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 2 Winner: 10E-Eli Potter

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 9C-Grayson Cooksey

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 4 Winner: 5E-Eli Holden

Walker Filtration Semi-Feature Winner: 110-Keizer Kramer

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 81-Braxton Flatt

Max Papis Innovations Hard Charger: 92-Lathan Knott(+12)

Lynch Machining A-Feature Winner: 5E-Eli Holden

Lynch Machining A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 5E-Eli Holden[5]; 2. 27-Brody Stewart[6]; 3. 81-Braxton Flatt[1]; 4. 11S-Sawyer McBride[8]; 5. 55X-Maya Mauldin[9]; 6. 9C-Grayson Cooksey[4]; 7. 22-Ryker Jones[13]; 8. 92-Lathan Knott[20]; 9. 7-Hudson Andrews[16]; 10. 110-Keizer Kramer[17]; 11. 12P-Collin Pruitt[19]; 12. 36-JJ Beason[10]; 13. 9-Bristol Spicola[18]; 14. 55K-Kayden Anderson[15]; 15. 9S-Braxton Stewart[11]; 16. 14B-Brayden Jewett[2]; 17. 17C-Willow Coleman[12]; 18. 10E-Eli Potter[7]; 19. 40C-Koen Coleman[14]; 20. 14-Ryder Morris[3].

Walker Filtration B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 110-Keizer Kramer[2]; 2. 9-Bristol Spicola[1]; 3. 12P-Collin Pruitt[3]; 4. 92-Lathan Knott[6]; 5. 86-Owen Larson[9]; 6. 24Z-Julian Zayas[5]; 7. 17Z-Manuel Zayas[4]; 8. 23-Kasen Lynch[7]; 9. 66-Buoy Brooks[12]; 10. 65A-Bryton Buoy[10]; 11. 16-Berkley Reese[8]; 12. 1-Noah Betts[11]; 13. 5G-Gage Pio[13]; 14. 57-Kaden Gramm[14]; 15. 52-Carson Brazeal[15].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Braxton Flatt[6]; 2. 55X-Maya Mauldin[2]; 3. 14-Ryder Morris[8]; 4. 55K-Kayden Anderson[4]; 5. 23-Kasen Lynch[3]; 6. 17Z-Manuel Zayas[7]; 7. 65A-Bryton Buoy[5]; 8. 57-Kaden Gramm[1].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 10E-Eli Potter[2]; 2. 14B-Brayden Jewett[8]; 3. 11S-Sawyer McBride[5]; 4. 7-Hudson Andrews[4]; 5. 9-Bristol Spicola[6]; 6. 24Z-Julian Zayas[7]; 7. 66-Buoy Brooks[3]; 8. 52-Carson Brazeal[1].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9C-Grayson Cooksey[3]; 2. 27-Brody Stewart[5]; 3. 9S-Braxton Stewart[2]; 4. 12P-Collin Pruitt[1]; 5. 110-Keizer Kramer[6]; 6. 92-Lathan Knott[7]; 7. 1-Noah Betts[4]; 8. 5G-Gage Pio[8].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5E-Eli Holden[3]; 2. 36-JJ Beason[2]; 3. 22-Ryker Jones[1]; 4. 17C-Willow Coleman[5]; 5. 40C-Koen Coleman[7]; 6. 16-Berkley Reese[4]; 7. 86-Owen Larson[6].

More information such as race recaps, season points, and ticket details can be found online at www.portcityraceway.net | The full season schedule is available online at http://www.portcityraceway.net/schedules | Port City Raceway – 1706 N 161st E Ave. Tulsa, OK. | (918) 438-7856 | Social Media – https://www.facebook.com/portcityraceway.

Additional Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic information and further details can be found online at http://www.powri.com/kkmgiveback/.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.