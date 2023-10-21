Frank Flud Fastest in KKM Giveback Classic Preliminary Night Win with POWRi Outlaw Micro League

- Advertisement -

Tulsa, OK. (10/20/23) Frank Flud would lead every step of the way in the thirty-lap feature to win Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night Two of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Gear to claim his first seasonal league victory after thrilling fans in attendance at Port City Raceway.

Entering a stout field of fifty-seven entries in split-field preliminary night two of the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro division on Rush Race Gear Night of the KKM Giveback Classic would find Ryker Pace set the quick-qualifying-time with a lap time of 9.884 seconds. Frank Flud, Jace McIntosh, Chris Andrews, Darren Stewart, Cam Sorrels, and Sam Johnson would each gain hard-fought heat racing glories as Chris Andrews, Gavin Miller, Frank Flud, and Steven Snyder Jr would each earn the qualifier wins with Kale Drake and Clinton Boyles both emerging victorious in semi-feature action.

Flying onto the track for Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night Two feature racing for the Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations would see the high point qualifier Gavin Miller battle outside front-row contender Frank Flud as the green flew with Frank Flud holding the front of the field for the first few fast-paced laps around Port City Raceway as Gavin Miller, TJ Smith, Chris Andrews, and Jake Nail all racing inside the early contending top five.

Protecting the lead into the first caution on lap six would find Frank Flud guard against the restarting advances of TJ Smith with Gavin Miller rounding out the running podium ahead of Chris Andrews and Jake Nail battling for a top-five spot as Sam Johnson, Tyler Kuykendall, Laydon Pearson, Kris Carroll, and Jesse Love stayed within the contending top ten.

Quickly clicking away green flag laps while dealing with lap traffic the top trio of drivers would separate from the field as Frank Flud continued to show the way around the top with Gavin Miller and TJ Smith trying to find a way around the speedy leader as caution would wave with only five laps remaining to set the stage for an outstanding feature finish.

Restarting on a mission, Frank Flud would not be denied while holding steady up front for his sixth career POWRi Outlaw Micro victory as Gavin Miller would finish in the closely contended second spot with Chris Andrews finalizing the podium placements.

“Hyper Chassis gave me this awesome piece tonight; this thing was a rocket. I can’t thank this team enough for sticking with me,” said the victorious Frank Flud in the Port City Raceway victory lane for Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night Two of the KKM Giveback Classic. Adding, “We have some tweaks and tunes to get this car ready for Saturday but we’ll be ready”.

Keeping a solid showing all night, Jake Nail would place fourth as Sam Johnson rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Rush Race Products feature in Rush Race Gear Preliminary Night Two of the KKM Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | KKM Giveback Classic | 10/20/23:

Hoosier Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 4P-Ryker Pace(9.884)

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 1 Winner: 95-Frank Flud

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 2 Winner: 08J-Jace McIntosh

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 3 Winner: 14C-Chris Andrews

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 4 Winner: 36S-Darren Stewart

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 5 Winner: 57-Cam Sorrels

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 6 Winner: 72-Sam Johnson

Walker Filtration Qualifier 1 Winner: 14C-Chris Andrews

Walker Filtration Qualifier 2 Winner: 71K-Gavin Miller

Walker Filtration Qualifier 3 Winner: 95-Frank Flud

Walker Filtration Qualifier 4 Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Sawyer Chassis Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

Sawyer Chassis Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 36C-Clinton Boyles

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 71K-Gavin Miller

Max Papis Innovations Hard Charger: 26K-Kale Drake(+11)

Rush Race Gear Feature Winner: 95-Frank Flud

Rush Race Gear A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 95-Frank Flud[2]; 2. 71K-Gavin Miller[1]; 3. 14C-Chris Andrews[4]; 4. 14R-Jake Nail[5]; 5. 72-Sam Johnson[6]; 6. 26K-Kale Drake[17]; 7. 84-Jesse Love[7]; 8. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[12]; 9. 14H-Harley Hollan[20]; 10. 41C-Brian Carber[19]; 11. 20Q-Brecken Reese[13]; 12. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[9]; 13. 14-TJ Smith[3]; 14. 11C-Darren Brown[22]; 15. 78B-Brody Wake[16]; 16. 11L-Laydon Pearson[8]; 17. 36S-Darren Stewart[15]; 18. 87-Reed Whitney[21]; 19. 1H-Connor Lee[10]; 20. 5K-Kris Carroll[11]; 21. 25S-Justis Sokol[14]; 22. 36C-Clinton Boyles[18].

Sawyer Chassis B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 41C-Brian Carber[5]; 3. 87-Reed Whitney[4]; 4. 4P-Ryker Pace[3]; 5. 28P-Gunnar Pio[9]; 6. 19J-Justin Robison[12]; 7. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[17]; 8. 57-Cam Sorrels[1]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay[20]; 10. 29M-Matt Moore[8]; 11. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[14]; 12. 85-Cale Goodwin[11]; 13. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[18]; 14. 77-Cooper Sullivan[6]; 15. 38B-Crispin Beaver[13]; 16. 21C-Carter Holt[16]; 17. 65-Kohl Ricke[19]; 18. 15-Brody Brown[15]; 19. 49A-Ace Moore[10]; 20. 01-Kaden Weger[7].

Sawyer Chassis B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 36C-Clinton Boyles[1]; 2. 14H-Harley Hollan[6]; 3. 11C-Darren Brown[3]; 4. 15N-Neal Allison[8]; 5. 08J-Jace McIntosh[2]; 6. 88M-Max Crabdree[14]; 7. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[7]; 8. 25B-Chevy Boyer[13]; 9. 49Z-Zak Moore[5]; 10. 14T-Tylen Trammel[10]; 11. 4X-Teagen Moles[11]; 12. 25J-Delaney Jost[16]; 13. 99K-Seth Stenzel[15]; 14. 33-Cruz Dickerson[17]; 15. 17F-Luke Drotschie[19]; 16. 51A-Jason Trosper[20]; 17. 20-Tony Morris[18]; 18. 34-Colton Robinson[9]; 19. (DNS) 4-Jett Yantis; 20. (DNS) 5M-Jordon Mallett.

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Frank Flud[2]; 2. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 3. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 4. 41C-Brian Carber[7]; 5. 4P-Ryker Pace[4]; 6. 5K-Kris Carroll[5]; 7. 5M-Jordon Mallett[6]; 8. 25J-Delaney Jost[10]; 9. 65-Kohl Ricke[9]; 10. 33-Cruz Dickerson[8].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 08J-Jace McIntosh[2]; 2. 14-TJ Smith[3]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[5]; 4. 11C-Darren Brown[8]; 5. 28P-Gunnar Pio[1]; 6. 36C-Clinton Boyles[6]; 7. 25B-Chevy Boyer[7]; 8. 21C-Carter Holt[9]; 9. 51A-Jason Trosper[10]; 10. 01-Kaden Weger[4].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14C-Chris Andrews[2]; 2. 14R-Jake Nail[3]; 3. 34-Colton Robinson[7]; 4. 49A-Ace Moore[5]; 5. 38B-Crispin Beaver[9]; 6. 26K-Kale Drake[6]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison[1]; 8. 20-Tony Morris[10]; 9. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 10. 17F-Luke Drotschie[8].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 36S-Darren Stewart[1]; 2. 11L-Laydon Pearson[2]; 3. 71K-Gavin Miller[4]; 4. 14H-Harley Hollan[7]; 5. 78B-Brody Wake[3]; 6. 14T-Tylen Trammel[6]; 7. 15N-Neal Allison[5]; 8. 99K-Seth Stenzel[8]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay[9].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Cam Sorrels[1]; 2. 1H-Connor Lee[5]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[4]; 4. 29M-Matt Moore[3]; 5. 77-Cooper Sullivan[2]; 6. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[6]; 7. 88M-Max Crabdree[8]; 8. 28U-Austin Ullstrom[9]; 9. 15-Brody Brown[7].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Sam Johnson[3]; 2. 87-Reed Whitney[1]; 3. 84-Jesse Love[4]; 4. 49Z-Zak Moore[2]; 5. 85-Cale Goodwin[5]; 6. 4X-Teagen Moles[6]; 7. 18K-Brayden Kongdara[7]; 8. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[9]; 9. (DNS) 82S-Austin Saunders.

Walker Filtration Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 14C-Chris Andrews[2]; 2. 14R-Jake Nail[3]; 3. 1H-Connor Lee[5]; 4. 72-Sam Johnson[4]; 5. 36S-Darren Stewart[1]; 6. 14H-Harley Hollan[8]; 7. 49Z-Zak Moore[6]; 8. 14T-Tylen Trammel[10]; 9. 34-Colton Robinson[7]; 10. 19J-Justin Robison[9].

Walker Filtration Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 71K-Gavin Miller[4]; 2. 5K-Kris Carroll[8]; 3. 36C-Clinton Boyles[9]; 4. 84-Jesse Love[3]; 5. 78B-Brody Wake[5]; 6. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[10]; 7. 77-Cooper Sullivan[6]; 8. 28P-Gunnar Pio[7]; 9. 4-Jett Yantis[2]; 10. 29M-Matt Moore[1].

Walker Filtration Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 95-Frank Flud[3]; 2. 14-TJ Smith[4]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[6]; 4. 25S-Justis Sokol[5]; 5. 57-Cam Sorrels[1]; 6. 15N-Neal Allison[9]; 7. 01-Kaden Weger[7]; 8. 4P-Ryker Pace[2]; 9. 85-Cale Goodwin[8]; 10. (DNS) 5M-Jordon Mallett.

Walker Filtration Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 11L-Laydon Pearson[2]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[9]; 4. 11C-Darren Brown[8]; 5. 41C-Brian Carber[7]; 6. 87-Reed Whitney[5]; 7. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[4]; 8. 4X-Teagen Moles[10]; 9. 08J-Jace McIntosh[3]; 10. 49A-Ace Moore[6].

Rush Race Gear Qualifying 1: 1. 4P-Ryker Pace, 00:09.884[13]; 2. 01-Kaden Weger, 00:09.933[41]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 00:09.950[42]; 4. 71K-Gavin Miller, 00:09.952[47]; 5. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 00:09.991[14]; 6. 84-Jesse Love, 00:10.003[37]; 7. 4-Jett Yantis, 00:10.003[19]; 8. 14-TJ Smith, 00:10.005[49]; 9. 14R-Jake Nail, 00:10.014[17]; 10. 78B-Brody Wake, 00:10.020[10]; 11. 29M-Matt Moore, 00:10.040[5]; 12. 72-Sam Johnson, 00:10.042[51]; 13. 95-Frank Flud, 00:10.099[36]; 14. 08J-Jace McIntosh, 00:10.103[8]; 15. 14C-Chris Andrews, 00:10.127[23]; 16. 11L-Laydon Pearson, 00:10.128[21]; 17. 77-Cooper Sullivan, 00:10.135[11]; 18. 49Z-Zak Moore, 00:10.137[33]; 19. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:10.137[50]; 20. 28P-Gunnar Pio, 00:10.138[4]; 21. 19J-Justin Robison, 00:10.142[31]; 22. 36S-Darren Stewart, 00:10.143[15]; 23. 57-Cam Sorrels, 00:10.143[45]; 24. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:10.147[27]; 25. 5K-Kris Carroll, 00:10.149[7]; 26. 25S-Justis Sokol, 00:10.159[2]; 27. 49A-Ace Moore, 00:10.164[40]; 28. 15N-Neal Allison, 00:10.174[48]; 29. 1H-Connor Lee, 00:10.220[35]; 30. 85-Cale Goodwin, 00:10.222[44]; 31. 5M-Jordon Mallett, 00:10.225[38]; 32. 36C-Clinton Boyles, 00:10.234[16]; 33. 26K-Kale Drake, 00:10.252[30]; 34. 14T-Tylen Trammel, 00:10.255[39]; 35. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 00:10.259[46]; 36. 4X-Teagen Moles, 00:10.279[1]; 37. 41C-Brian Carber, 00:10.286[55]; 38. 25B-Chevy Boyer, 00:10.293[26]; 39. 34-Colton Robinson, 00:10.295[3]; 40. 14H-Harley Hollan, 00:10.302[12]; 41. 15-Brody Brown, 00:10.313[28]; 42. 18K-Brayden Kongdara, 00:10.336[52]; 43. 33-Cruz Dickerson, 00:10.345[57]; 44. 11C-Darren Brown, 00:10.349[53]; 45. 17F-Luke Drotschie, 00:10.358[20]; 46. 99K-Seth Stenzel, 00:10.360[6]; 47. 88M-Max Crabdree, 00:10.361[24]; 48. 82S-Austin Saunders, 00:10.370[9]; 49. 65-Kohl Ricke, 00:10.433[34]; 50. 21C-Carter Holt, 00:10.444[22]; 51. 38B-Crispin Beaver, 00:10.467[29]; 52. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:10.472[56]; 53. 28U-Austin Ullstrom, 00:10.482[32]; 54. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar, 00:10.530[54]; 55. 25J-Delaney Jost, 00:10.540[18]; 56. 51A-Jason Trosper, 00:10.661[43]; 57. 20-Tony Morris, 00:10.662[25].

