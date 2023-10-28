- Advertisement -

World Short Track Championship Heat Races Set Stage For Saturday Spectacular

CONCORD, NC – October 27, 2023 – Friday’s portion of the eighth annual World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte is complete, with nine divisions running 45 Heat Races.

Those 45 drivers gained valuable momentum as they prepare to battle for World Short Track Championship Glory in Saturday’s Championship Features.

Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Models

Dylan Beaver, Steven Thompkins, Luke Cooper, and Beckham Malone each earned a Heat Race win on Friday afternoon as they prepare for Saturday’s Championship Feature.

HEAT 1

Dylan Beaver, who set fast time in Thursday’s Qualifying Session, wasted no time proving that wasn’t a fluke, leading every lap of his six-lap Heat Race.

The Murphy, NC driver broke away from the field as his competitors battled three-wide behind them. That was enough to take the checkered flag and lock himself into Saturday’s Feature.

Dalton Jacobs took advantage of that three-wide battle to finish second. Preston Blaylock finished third, and Justin Taylor finished fourth.

HEAT 2

Like Beaver, Steven Thompkins pulled away from the field on the first lap—one including 2007 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series champion Steve Francis.

The Grays Creek, NC driver thundered ahead of Francis’ #6c car in Turn 1 to take the lead he wouldn’t relinquish, earning the win in Heat Race 2.

Francis held on for second after a heated battle between the “Kentucky Colonel” and Nathan Walker for the spot. Walker settled for third, while the final transfer spot went to Brad Rachels.

HEAT 3

Unlike the first two Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Model Heat Races, pole-sitter Jameson McBride had a battle for the top spot entering Turn 1. He was side by side with Luke Cooper as the two cars hit the back straightaway, with Cooper grabbing the advantage as they waged war heading into Turn 3.

That was the opportunity Cooper, from Woodruff, SC, needed as he grabbed the win in Heat Race 3.

McBride finished second, Preston Dimsdale crossed the line third, and Colton Avery Dimsdale rounded out the top four.

HEAT 4

Beckham Malone got the jump he needed in Heat Race 4, taking the lead as the field drove into Turn 1. Behind him, Jake Jackson, who started third, dove underneath Daniel Parker to take second on the race’s opening lap.

From there, the 11-year-old Malone drove away from Jackson to win his six-lap Heat Race. Jackson settled for second, while Parker and Jacob Brown rounded out the top four.

See Full Results at the bottom of the page!

FOX Factory Pro Late Models

John Ruggiero Jr., the 2020 Fox Factory Pro Late Model Champion, took a significant step toward a second championship Feature victory by winning Heat Race 1. However, it wasn’t in dominating fashion.

Those drivers earned an upper hand in trying to win Saturday’s $4,000 prize.

Here’s what happened in the six Heat Races:

HEAT RACE 1

John Ruggiero Jr., the 2020 Fox Factory Pro Late Model Champion, took a significant stride toward a second championship Feature victory by winning Heat Race 1. However, it wasn’t in dominating fashion.

As Ruggiero led the field, Trent Ivey quickly worked his way from fourth to second in just two corners. Ivey, from Union, SC, switched lanes in Turns 1 and 2 from the outside to the inside, driving past John Price to grab the position.

Ivey charged toward Ruggiero for the lead, pulling even with two laps to go, but couldn’t make the pass.

Ruggiero earned the win, while Ivey finished in second. John Price finished third, grabbing the final transfer spot.

HEAT RACE 2

Dillon Brown picked up where he left off after winning Thursday’s All-Star Invitational Feature by leading wire-to-wire to win Heat Race 2.

With Brown out front, drivers fought for positions behind the Gaffney, SC driver.

Ricky Greene kept the momentum going after a top-five in Thursday’s Feature by finishing second, locking him into Saturday’s finale.

Derrick McGrew Jr. crossed the line third after starting fifth.

HEAT RACE 3

In the first two Fox Factory Pro Late Model Heat Races, the winner came from the front row. That was a narrative Benji Hicks changed in Heat Race 3.

The Mount Airy, NC driver started eighth on the grid, quickly moving to fourth by Lap 2 and second by Lap 4. Hicks needed three more laps to challenge Ben Faircloth for the lead, passing him on the inside lane as they took the white flag.

That was all Hicks needed, moving seven spots to take the checkered flag. Faircloth crossed the line second, and Travis Steele rounded out the top three.

HEAT RACE 4

To win Heat Race 4, Brent Trimble had the task of passing Derek Dent, the fastest in Thursday’s Group B Qualifying. But as the field hit the backstretch on Lap 1, Trimble was the quicker car, thundering around Dent to take the lead.

One restart slowed the race, a green flag that Matt Long exploited to reach the second spot. However, as the top two solidified their spots, all eyes were on the battle for third.

Brock Pinkerous had taken over the spot, but Colton Trouille tried to wrestle it away. On Lap 7, Trouille got the break he needed, sliding Pinkerous in Turn 1 to take the third spot away.

Trimble went on to win Heat Race 4, while Long and Trouille held onto the final two transfer positions.

HEAT RACE 5

Jeremy Steele, the pole-sitter, quickly drove to the lead to kick off Heat Race 5, hoping to grab momentum toward Saturday’s Feature.

The excellent start was all the York, SC, driver needed as he cruised to win the fifth Fox Factory Pro Late Model Heat Race.

Jody Knowles snuck by Stephen Pedulla on the bottom of Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 1 to finish in second, while Pedulla finished third.

HEAT RACE 6

A side-by-side battle was the highlight of Heat Race 6, as Dennis Franklin and Logan Roberson battled wheel-to-wheel on the race’s opening lap.

The two waged war down the backstretch, neither giving an inch. But as Franklin and Roberson powered off Turn 4, Franklin grabbed the advantage as they crossed the start-finish line.

Once Franklin cleared Roberson, the Gaffney, SC driver held on to score the Heat Race victory. Roberson finished in second, and Mark Greene grabbed the final transfer spot.

VP Racing Fuels DIRTcar Sportsman

The VP Racing Fuels DIRTcar Sportsman battled it out in four Heat Races to help set the field for Saturday’s Feature. The top four finishers locked themselves into starting positions.

HEAT RACE 1

In the first Heat Race, Canadian Cedric Gauvreau stayed consistent from night one, showing his speed for all eight laps. After starting on the pole, he never looked back, speeding to the finish line for the win largely uncontested.

“The car felt really good,” Gauvreau said. “We made some minor changes to the car from last night. The car was better, but I think we have a good chance for tomorrow’s Feature.”

Outside pole sitter David Richer finished second, Gordon Smith finished third, Jessica Power finished fourth.

HEAT RACE 2

Pole sitter Michael Wright was joined by Carter Crooker to his outside to start the matchup. Crooker fired hard at the drop of the green flag and edged his way around Wright for the lead on Lap 1. The Campbell, NY driver held a steady hand for the remaining seven laps, and drove his way to victory to become the evening’s second winner.

Wright held on to finish second, Ayden Cipriano finished third, and Cameron Tuttle finished fourth.

HEAT RACE 3

Thursday night’s Quick Time winner Kevin Ridley was put to the test in Heat Race 3. The pole sitter jockeyed back and forth with Kreg Crooker for the lead, with the lead changing hands three times in eight laps. Ridley ultimately came out on top, making the final pass on Lap 7 before going on to post the win.

“I was on (Crooker’s) bumper there in (Turn) 3 and (Turn 4) until he started getting to loose, and I was able to get underneath him,” Ridley said. “On the restart, I was able to get underneath him and then got him down the backstretch.”

Crooker came in second, Nelson Mason finished third, and Chelsie Kriegisch finished fourth.

HEAT RACE 4

In the final Heat Race of the evening, DIRTcar Sportsman Series and Hoosier Tire champion Andrew Buff battled from the pole position to fend off two-time World Short Track Championship Feature winner David Rogers. Rogers passed Buff on Lap 3 for the lead, but it was short lived.

Buff came charging back on Lap 4 to take the lead at the half-way mark. Rogers kept close to his bumper, but it wasn’t enough to grab the win. Buff notched the victory while Rogers finished in second.

“That was seriously fun racing,” Buff said. “We both wanted to win…if anything comes out of that Heat Race tomorrow, it’s going to be pretty exciting.”

Derrick McGrew finished third and Ray Hall Jr. finished fourth.

MSD Performance DIRTcar Pro Stocks

The MSD Performance DIRTcar Pro Stocks took to the track for three Heat Races to lock in starting positions for Saturday’s Feature Race. The top six finishers transferred.

HEAT RACE 1

Thursday night Feature winner Luke Horning continued his winning ways, taking the win in Heat Race #1 after leading from green to checkers.

“The track was starting to slick off,” Horning said. “We were able to roll the middle real well. We just had to hold off for a couple yellows and we were good.”

Pete Stefanski finished behind him in second place, followed by Jaxson Ryan, Kenny Martin, Johnathan Lemay, and Ken Griffin.

HEAT RACE 2

Denis Gauvreau performed similarly in Heat Race 2, leading all six laps. Kim Duell charged hard through the field, finishing in second place after starting 10th. Zachary Sorrentino finished in third, followed by Guy Viens, Shane Henderson, and Ian Bressette.

HEAT RACE 3

The third and final Heat Race saw Marc Lalonde notch the win, leading the way after passing pole-sitter Eric Jean-Louis on Lap 1. Johnny Rivers Jr. finished runner-up to Lalonde, followed by Jean-Louis, Bruno Cyr, Bruno Richard, and Johnathan Levesque.

Summit Racing Equipment DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Drake Troutman, Kyle Strickler, Evan Taylor, David Stremme

Four of the top drivers in UMP Modified racing made their presence felt during Friday’s Heat Races. Drake Troutman, Kyle Strickler, Evan Taylor and David Stremme all made the most of their front-row starting spots, taking the lead at the drop of the green and leading every lap unchallenged en route to the Heat wins. Troutman, Strickler and Taylor all won from the pole, while Stremme was the only driver to win from the outside pole.

Other notable Heat Race runs included runner-up finishes for Taylor Cook, Mason Zeigler and Michael Leach. Cook, the defending UMP Modified World Short Track Champion from Stanley, NC, started fifth on the grid in Heat 1, got a great jump on the start and passed for the runner-up spot on Lap 2.

Zeigler, the Super Late Model regular from Chalk Hill, PA, also got a great jump on the initial start of Heat 2, advancing from fourth on the grid up to second in only three laps in his first World Short Track Championship appearance.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Leach, of Sun River, MT, was runner-up in his World Short Track debut last year, piloting a Crate-engine Pro Modified. He’s moved up to the full-size engine UMP Modified division for 2023 and impressed in Heat 4, starting fifth on the grid and passing for second in the final three laps to secure a runner-up finish and a spot in Saturday’s 30-lap, $4,000-to-win main event.

Hoosier Racing Tire Pro/Crate Modifieds

Austin Holcombe, Austin Self, Grayson Wells, Buck Stevens, Case Daniels, Russell Baker

Two past World Short Track Champions of the Pro Modified division and four first-time championship hopefuls scored the Heat Race wins Friday night, setting themselves up for a chance at a main event win on Saturday.

The first of six Heats saw the most action of all. Morgan Widener started on the pole and led the first five laps, but coming to the white flag, Austin Holcombe – the 2021 division winner from Elm City, NC – took to the middle lane in Turn 1 around the outside of Widener and drove on by for the lead out of Turn 2. Widener held strong on the bottom through Turns 3-4 but could not catch Holcombe as he drove off with the win out of Turn 4.

The next five Heats were dominated by the front row, as Self, Wells, Stevens (2016 Pro Modified champion), Daniels and Baker took off on the first lap and led every lap unchallenged on the way to the checkered flag.

COMP CAMS Monster Mini Stocks

HEAT RACE 1

The always exciting COMP Cams Monster Mini Stocks lived up to their reputation right out of the gate in the first Heat Race. Second starting Dylan Warden got the jump to take the early lead and pace the opening three circuits of the six-lap tilt. But on the fourth lap, it was pole-sitter Harley Holden surging into the top spot.

Holden raced to the white flag with the lead but a charging Tyler Riddle was close behind. Down the back straightaway, Riddle continued to cut into the gap with half a lap remaining. Exiting Turn 4, Riddle got a run and looked low with the checkered flag in sight, but Holden had just enough to hold on and lock up the opening Monster Mini Stock Heat Race. Riddle and Dylan Warden finished second and third to lock up the other two transfers into Saturday’s main event.

HEAT RACE 2

The second COMP Cams Monster Mini Stock Heat Race didn’t deliver any late race drama. But what it did offer was the defending division champion making a statement. Only one driver – Brayden Pruitt – has ever won consecutive Mini Stock titles at the World Short Track Championship (2019-2020). But Matt Gilbert fully intends to become the second.

Gilbert started on the pole and cruised to a commanding victory. The South Carolina native padded his lead each and every circuit until finally crossing the line with a nearly two-second advantage as the checkered flag flew. Behind him, Landon Housely grabbed the runner-up spot, and Greg Brew drove from sixth to third to snag the final transfer.

HEAT RACE 3

The third COMP Cams Monster Mini Stock Heat Race brought another strong performance from the pole-sitter. Kevin Cooper started P1 and got the jump as the field took the green flag. Cooper ran a steady race and a smooth line throughout all six laps and ended up taking the checkered flag with nearly a one second lead.

Behind Cooper, Michael Webb held the runner-up spot early in the race but slipped back to third on the second circuit. Two laps later, Webb managed to rally and reclaim the second spot and finished behind Cooper. Dustin Bolin was the competitor who took over runner-up early on, but after Webb got back by, Bolin settled for the third and final transfer.

HEAT RACE 4

The excitement featured in the first Heat was brought back for the fourth COMP Cams Monster Mini Stock Heat Race. On an early restart, Cody Keith, Daniel Coffey, and Jessie Richardson Jr. went three-wide for second into Turn 1. Keith fended off the pair of challengers to maintain the spot.

Up ahead, Travis Mosley led the way but Keith closed in. With the white flag in sight, Keith looked to Mosley’s outside, and the two seemed set for a side-by-side final lap, but a caution spoiled the last lap drama. On the ensuing restart, Mosley pulled away for the win. Keith and Daniel Coffey grabbed the other transfers.

HEAT RACE 5

In the penultimate COMP Cams Monster Mini Stock Heat Race, it was all about Logan Richey. Starting on the pole, Richey grabbed the lead when the green flag flew and never looked back. By the third lap, he had extended his lead to slightly above a second, and the gap stayed around that margin throughout the remainder of the race as Richey grabbed the win.

Marcus Hughes and Nick Fulcher held the second and third spots for the duration of the six-lap Heat Race to claim the other available transfers.

HEAT RACE 6

In the sixth and final COMP Cams Monster Mini Stock Heat Race, Dustin ONeal flexed his muscle with perhaps the most dominant performance of the class. From the pole, ONeal led every lap and claimed the victory with more than a three-second lead.

The battle behind ONeal was eventful for the final two transfers. Josh Bryan grabbed the second spot early before falling back a spot and then clawing into runner-up again. But Bryant slipped up another time and allowed Brent Couch back by who went on to finish second. Pete Brew grabbed the final transfer spot on the last lap.

RACEQUIP Mid-East Street Stocks

After six RaceQuip Mid-East Street Stocks Heat Races, 18 drivers have locked themselves into Saturday night’s World Short Track Championship Feature.

Banjo Duke, Steve Greene, Bailey Loftin, Devon Morgan, Dalton Peavy and Andy Stewart won each of their respective Heat races and enter Saturday’s Feature with the best chance to win.

The first driver to solidify his spot in the Championship Feature was Manning, SC’s Banjo Duke. Thursday night’s fastest Street Stock driver made Heat Race 1 look easy, leading flag-to-flag en route to the win. Flat Rock, NC’s Tanner Fortune finished second to Duke, and Rock Hill, SC driver Kade Langley rounded the locked-in finishers.

Heat 2 saw Bostic, NC’s Steve Greene pick up the win after starting in second place on the start. The driver of the #39 got by polesitter Austin Brown to take the Heat Race win. Brown ended up finishing second to Greene, and Taylors, SC’s Johnny Westmoreland completed the Heat Race’s top three finishers.

Similar to Greene, Mt. Holly, NC driver Bailey Loftin took a dominating Heat Race 3 win after starting second on the outside to Seth, WV’s Nick Evans. Loftin used the high lane to get by Evans and never relinquished the lead. Evans came up short to Loftin, finishing second. However, the focus was all on Lyman, SC’s Blake Bentley, who charged up six places to finish inside the podium spot, securing his place into Saturday night.

Heat Race 4 showed shades of 2022, with defending champion Devon Morgan winning with no pressure felt after starting from the pole. Finishing behind Greene was Newton, NC’s Ricky Greene. Completing the race’s top three finishers was Chester, SC’s Ronnie Mosley after having to fend off multiple cars that challenged the #9M.

Running a clean race was all that the #24 of Dalton Peavy needed to do to grab his guaranteed spot in Saturday’s Feature, leading flag-to-flag to win Heat Race 5 after starting from the pole. Belmont, NC’s Calob McLaughlin improved from his starting spot, finishing second to Peavy in the six-lap Heat. Earning his place into Saturday night after fending off hard-charging Street Stocks was Inman, SC’s Cody Ussery.

Heat Race 6 bookended the Street Stocks action for the day in a shocking fashion. After coming up light at the scales, Gastonia, NC’s Patrick Lyon was disqualified and stripped of what would have been a Heat race win. Instead, the win now goes to Andy Stewart of Evans, GA. Rock Hill, SC’s Dalton Pannell, and Gastonia, NC’s Brandon Dockery fought closely with each other, and all three drivers will have a chance to race for a big Feature win on Saturday night.

SRI Performance Thunderbombers

Back for a second year at World Short Track Championship, the SRI Performance Monster Thunder Bombers provided the kick that fans anticipated to see.

After six Heat races – Tyler Guice, Rod Tucker, Stetson Todd, Benji Knight, Luke Clements, and Luke Doggett bagged the Heat race wins, going into Saturday with the best chance they have to win.

Six laps felt too short with how exciting Heat Race 1 was for the Thunder Bombers. Flat Rock, NC’s Tyler Guice and Tyron, NC’s Mattison Hoots raced each other side-by-side, with Guice besting Hoots in a photo finish by 0.037 seconds. Union, SC’s Nathaniel Jackson moved his way up three positions to grab the final transfer spot into Saturday’s Feature race.

Defending champ Rod Tucker helped his chances of going back-to-back in 2023 by leading flag-to-flag en route to the Heat Race 2 win. Joining Tucker in transferring to Saturday’s Feature includes Taylors, SC’s Jason Edmonds, and Kings Mountain, NC’s Justin Watts.

Like Tucker, Spartanburg, SC Stetsen Todd put a cap on his Heat race by leading every lap of Heat Race 3 to lock himself into Saturday’s Feature. Tyron, NC’s Bailey Hipp moved up one spot from where he started to finish in second, and Connelly Springs, NC’s Benny Peeler joined the two drivers to secure his place.

After going fastest in Monster Thunder Bombers Group B Qualifying on Thursday, Heath Springs, SC’s Benji Knight displayed that same pace by winning Heat Race 4. Laurens, SC’s Travis Jamieson jumped up three positions from his original starting spot to finish second, and Grant Parr of Boiling Springs, SC earned a top-three result to make the Feature.

Heat Race 5 saw another Boiling Springs, SC native earn a spot in Saturday’s Feature. This time, it was Luke Clements who was able to conquer his Heat race. Rock Hill, SC’s Hunter Funderburke kept his job easy, finishing second in the Heat to claim his spot for Saturday. Jesse Wall of Chesnee, SC picked up two spots from his original starting spot to finish third.

In Heat Race 6, Forest City, NC’s Luke Doggett fended off the field of Thunder Bombers to seal his place in the Feature with a win. Cowpens, SC’s Randy Cantrell finished runner-up to Doggett with a second-place result, and Lexington, SC’s Tyler Smith claimed the final spot to conclude the Heat Races.

For Full Results of Friday’s World Short Track Championship action, Click Here.

UP NEXT: These nine divisions will return to The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 28 for the final day of the eighth annual World Short Track Championship.

Last Chance Showdowns will set the final spots in Saturday’s Championship Features as drivers battle for World Short Track Championship glory.

For tickets to the World Short Track Championship, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap of the World Short Track Championship live on DIRTVision with a monthly or annual subscription.

FULL RESULTS

60 entries PRO (604) LATE MODELS Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 00R-John Ruggiero Jr[1]; 2. G4-Trent Ivey[4]; 3. P4-John Price[2]; 4. 2C-Mitchell Childress[3]; 5. 7-Justin Smith[6]; 6. 2M-Shawn Martin[9]; 7. 727-Baillie Lowe[7]; 8. 20H-Bryson Harper[5]; 9. 12-Randy Pinnix[10]; 10. 26-Jack Brown[8] Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 6-Dillon Brown[1]; 2. 18-Ricky Greene[2]; 3. 26M-Derrick Mcgrew Jr[5]; 4. 74-Mike Franklin[3]; 5. 5Q-Colby Quick[10]; 6. 228-William Russell III[7]; 7. 00-Kendal Tucker[8]; 8. 12L-Joe Leavell[6]; 9. 78B-Matthew Brocato[9]; 10. 78-Blake Pryor[4] Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 55H-Benji Hicks[8]; 2. 27-Ben Faircloth[2]; 3. 5-Travis Steele[1]; 4. 10-Matt Ashworth[9]; 5. 136-David Pangrazio[6]; 6. 27H-Justin Hudspeth[7]; 7. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[5]; 8. 11-Davin Kaiser[3]; 9. T20-Taylor Wood[4]; 10. 10E-Patrick Evatt[10] Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 1-Brent Trimble[2]; 2. 55-Matt Long[4]; 3. 615-Colton Trouille[5]; 4. 555-Brock Pinkerous[10]; 5. 11W-Joe Warren[9]; 6. 002-Tyler Arrington[3]; 7. 6M-Freddy Mooney[7]; 8. 48-Hunter Kohn[8]; 9. 302-Trey Stamper[6]; 10. 18DD-Derek Dent[1] Heat 5 (6 Laps): 1. 22-Jeremy Steele[1]; 2. 66-Jody Knowles[3]; 3. 31G-Stephen Pedulla[2]; 4. 215-Jamison McBride[4]; 5. 9-Matt Adams[5]; 6. 20G-Chub Gunter[7]; 7. C10-Carl Currin[6]; 8. 46-Andrew Lankford[9]; 9. 37-Tommy Eastridge[8]; 10. 20-Isaiah Parker[10] Heat 6 (6 Laps): 1. 2-Dennis Franklin[2]; 2. 17-Logan Roberson[1]; 3. 42-Mark Greene[4]; 4. 71-Luke Cooper[3]; 5. 88-Michael Hucovski[7]; 6. 21RS-Richie Shirey[8]; 7. 07-Brian Ledbetter[6]; 8. 45-Nathan Dallas[10]; 9. 89-Timmie Harrelson[5]; 10. 08-Layton Sullivan[9] Qualifying Group A: 1. 00R-John Ruggiero Jr, 00:16.370[13]; 2. 6-Dillon Brown, 00:16.531[18]; 3. 5-Travis Steele, 00:16.539[25]; 4. P4-John Price, 00:16.597[1]; 5. 18-Ricky Greene, 00:16.731[30]; 6. 27-Ben Faircloth, 00:16.740[4]; 7. 2C-Mitchell Childress, 00:16.794[22]; 8. 74-Mike Franklin, 00:16.840[9]; 9. 11-Davin Kaiser, 00:16.840[26]; 10. G4-Trent Ivey, 00:16.866[24]; 11. 78-Blake Pryor, 00:16.883[21]; 12. T20-Taylor Wood, 00:16.888[12]; 13. 20H-Bryson Harper, 00:16.931[28]; 14. 26M-Derrick Mcgrew Jr, 00:16.972[3]; 15. 7J-Dalton Jacobs, 00:16.975[6]; 16. 7-Justin Smith, 00:16.989[10]; 17. 12L-Joe Leavell, 00:17.005[5]; 18. 136-David Pangrazio, 00:17.028[19]; 19. 727-Baillie Lowe, 00:17.032[2]; 20. 228-William Russell III, 00:17.058[14]; 21. 27H-Justin Hudspeth, 00:17.124[27]; 22. 26-Jack Brown, 00:17.138[7]; 23. 00-Kendal Tucker, 00:17.235[16]; 24. 55H-Benji Hicks, 00:17.308[8]; 25. 2M-Shawn Martin, 00:17.321[15]; 26. 78B-Matthew Brocato, 00:17.422[11]; 27. 10-Matt Ashworth, 00:17.541[29]; 28. 12-Randy Pinnix, 00:17.654[23]; 29. 5Q-Colby Quick[17]; 30. 10E-Patrick Evatt[20] Qualifying Group B: 1. 18DD-Derek Dent, 00:16.640[26]; 2. 22-Jeremy Steele, 00:16.656[24]; 3. 17-Logan Roberson, 00:16.831[12]; 4. 1-Brent Trimble, 00:16.928[3]; 5. 31G-Stephen Pedulla, 00:16.929[5]; 6. 2-Dennis Franklin, 00:16.930[22]; 7. 002-Tyler Arrington, 00:16.937[10]; 8. 66-Jody Knowles, 00:17.028[11]; 9. 71-Luke Cooper, 00:17.057[6]; 10. 55-Matt Long, 00:17.099[27]; 11. 215-Jamison McBride, 00:17.113[21]; 12. 42-Mark Greene, 00:17.278[14]; 13. 615-Colton Trouille, 00:17.455[17]; 14. 9-Matt Adams, 00:17.457[8]; 15. 89-Timmie Harrelson, 00:17.470[16]; 16. 302-Trey Stamper, 00:17.507[19]; 17. C10-Carl Currin, 00:17.545[23]; 18. 07-Brian Ledbetter, 00:17.572[7]; 19. 6M-Freddy Mooney, 00:17.860[2]; 20. 20G-Chub Gunter, 00:17.863[9]; 21. 88-Michael Hucovski, 00:17.897[13]; 22. 48-Hunter Kohn, 00:17.998[18]; 23. 37-Tommy Eastridge, 00:18.213[1]; 24. 21RS-Richie Shirey, 00:18.390[15]; 25. 11W-Joe Warren, 00:18.432[30]; 26. 46-Andrew Lankford, 00:18.751[4]; 27. 08-Layton Sullivan, 00:18.751[25]; 28. (DQ) 555-Brock Pinkerous, 00:16.993[28]; 29. (DQ) 20-Isaiah Parker, 00:17.150[29]; 30. (DQ) 45-Nathan Dallas, 00:17.512[20]

46 entries 602 LATE MODELS Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 117-Dylan Beaver[1]; 2. 11B-Dalton Jacobs[3]; 3. 18-Preston Blalock[4]; 4. 12-Justin Taylor[7]; 5. 15D-Daniel Durham[6]; 6. 94-Seth Christensen[5]; 7. U2-William Sullivan[12]; 8. C1-Chuckie Duncan[2]; 9. 15-Chuck Melton[10]; 10. C25-Craig Overby[8]; 11. 300-Bill Tesh[9]; 12. 41-David Cannon[11] Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 22T-Steven Thompkins[1]; 2. 6C-Steve Francis[2]; 3. 22W-Nathan Walker[3]; 4. *1-Brad Rachels[6]; 5. 14M-Baron McDowell[4]; 6. 01-Cole Dockery[7]; 7. 1J-Morghan Johnson[5]; 8. C10-Carl Currin[8]; 9. J12-Jason Dickerson[11]; 10. 03W-Jason Welborn[10]; 11. 25-Chason Beasley[9] Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 57-Luke Cooper[2]; 2. 215-Jamison McBride[1]; 3. 66-Preston Dimsdale[3]; 4. ZERO1-Colton Avery Dimsdale[4]; 5. 149-Seth Speed[5]; 6. 5-Robbie Gibson[8]; 7. 10P-Tyler Payne[9]; 8. 95-Alex Vance[12]; 9. 1-Travis Harp[7]; 10. 32W-Tony Whittier[11]; 11. 81-Keith Hart[10]; 12. 49-Taylor Griffith[6] Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 23-Beckham Malone[1]; 2. JR1-Jake Jackson[3]; 3. 10D-Daniel Parker[2]; 4. 24B-Jacob Brown[5]; 5. 23A-Mike Ayers[6]; 6. 5O-Joey Johnson[4]; 7. 22-Jody Knowles[11]; 8. KO-Caylan Kettle[7]; 9. 7-Ronnie Long[9]; 10. 32-Shawn Walker[8]; 11. 17-Chris Ausburn[10] Qualifying Group A: 1. 117-Dylan Beaver, 00:17.080[19]; 2. 22T-Steven Thompkins, 00:17.211[15]; 3. C1-Chuckie Duncan, 00:17.227[7]; 4. 6C-Steve Francis, 00:17.310[4]; 5. 11B-Dalton Jacobs, 00:17.336[8]; 6. 22W-Nathan Walker, 00:17.348[20]; 7. 18-Preston Blalock, 00:17.368[2]; 8. 14M-Baron McDowell, 00:17.413[22]; 9. 94-Seth Christensen, 00:17.425[11]; 10. 1J-Morghan Johnson, 00:17.438[9]; 11. 15D-Daniel Durham, 00:17.537[16]; 12. *1-Brad Rachels, 00:17.556[14]; 13. 12-Justin Taylor, 00:17.663[13]; 14. 01-Cole Dockery, 00:17.690[3]; 15. C25-Craig Overby, 00:17.771[23]; 16. C10-Carl Currin, 00:17.858[12]; 17. 300-Bill Tesh, 00:17.912[18]; 18. 25-Chason Beasley, 00:18.026[6]; 19. 15-Chuck Melton, 00:18.181[21]; 20. 03W-Jason Welborn, 00:18.251[5]; 21. 41-David Cannon, 00:18.656[1]; 22. (DQ) J12-Jason Dickerson, 00:17.025[17]; 23. (DQ) U2-William Sullivan, 00:17.839[10] Qualifying Group B: 1. 215-Jamison McBride, 00:17.043[20]; 2. 23-Beckham Malone, 00:17.146[12]; 3. 57-Luke Cooper, 00:17.240[21]; 4. 10D-Daniel Parker, 00:17.316[6]; 5. 66-Preston Dimsdale, 00:17.327[17]; 6. JR1-Jake Jackson, 00:17.350[11]; 7. ZERO1-Colton Avery Dimsdale, 00:17.363[3]; 8. 5O-Joey Johnson, 00:17.479[16]; 9. 149-Seth Speed, 00:17.556[1]; 10. 24B-Jacob Brown, 00:17.578[22]; 11. 49-Taylor Griffith, 00:17.637[8]; 12. 23A-Mike Ayers, 00:17.651[10]; 13. 1-Travis Harp, 00:17.688[13]; 14. KO-Caylan Kettle, 00:17.765[14]; 15. 5-Robbie Gibson, 00:17.773[18]; 16. 32-Shawn Walker, 00:17.935[9]; 17. 10P-Tyler Payne, 00:17.973[15]; 18. 7-Ronnie Long, 00:18.331[7]; 19. 81-Keith Hart, 00:18.582[19]; 20. (DQ) 17-Chris Ausburn, 00:17.039[4]; 21. (DQ) 32W-Tony Whittier, 00:18.290[2]; 22. 22-Jody Knowles[5]; 23. 95-Alex Vance[23]

44 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Drake Troutman[1]; 2. 21-Taylor Cook[5]; 3. 5CS-Curt Spalding[2]; 4. 5K-Tyler Kaeter[4]; 5. 00-Mike McKinney[3]; 6. 99W-Chris Arnold[10]; 7. 8-Austin Holcombe[7]; 8. 6-Ryan Ayers[8]; 9. 99-Cole Hilton[11]; 10. 82-Gary Dillon[9]; 11. 18-Brandon Kinzer[6] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8S-Kyle Strickler[1]; 2. 5Z-Mason Zeigler[4]; 3. 13-Charlie Mefford[3]; 4. 45-Chase Holland[6]; 5. 49-Billy Green[5]; 6. 77-George Dixon[2]; 7. 28B-Jason Brookover[8]; 8. 04-Kaleb Toole[9]; 9. 11-Shawn Donahue[7]; 10. 35H-Scott Heath[10]; 11. 71D-Dan Davies[11] Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Evan Taylor[1]; 2. 99H-Justin Haley[3]; 3. 12L-Lucas Lee[5]; 4. 52-Colin Green[4]; 5. 11L-Troy Loomis[6]; 6. 4-Doug Penny[8]; 7. 35D-Ryan Dolan[10]; 8. 5B-Bobby Bagley[11]; 9. 20-Travis Clower[9]; 10. 2T-Ty Norder[2]; 11. 12R-Ty Rhoades[7] Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 35-David Stremme[2]; 2. 09-Michael Leach[5]; 3. 97-Mitch Thomas[1]; 4. 90-Ray Kable[7]; 5. 5E-Glenn Elliott[6]; 6. 51-Dalton Lanich[8]; 7. 60-Jim Manka[4]; 8. 4M-Tim Monroe[11]; 9. W00-William Whitecotton[10]; 10. 07-Curtis King[9]; 11. 5-Jonathan Taylor[3] Qualifying Group A: 1. 5T-Drake Troutman, 00:17.205[7]; 2. 8S-Kyle Strickler, 00:17.334[21]; 3. 5CS-Curt Spalding, 00:17.450[16]; 4. 77-George Dixon, 00:17.562[22]; 5. 00-Mike McKinney, 00:17.597[5]; 6. 13-Charlie Mefford, 00:17.689[4]; 7. 5K-Tyler Kaeter, 00:17.908[6]; 8. 5Z-Mason Zeigler, 00:17.915[20]; 9. 21-Taylor Cook, 00:17.921[18]; 10. 49-Billy Green, 00:17.958[14]; 11. 18-Brandon Kinzer, 00:17.965[1]; 12. 45-Chase Holland, 00:18.001[3]; 13. 8-Austin Holcombe, 00:18.007[10]; 14. 11-Shawn Donahue, 00:18.039[15]; 15. 6-Ryan Ayers, 00:18.047[13]; 16. 28B-Jason Brookover, 00:18.238[17]; 17. 82-Gary Dillon, 00:18.702[11]; 18. 04-Kaleb Toole, 00:18.747[12]; 19. 99W-Chris Arnold, 00:19.262[8]; 20. 35H-Scott Heath, 00:19.469[19]; 21. 99-Cole Hilton, 00:19.469[2]; 22. 71D-Dan Davies[9] Qualifying Group B: 1. 7-Evan Taylor, 00:17.531[22]; 2. 97-Mitch Thomas, 00:17.605[6]; 3. 2T-Ty Norder, 00:17.758[17]; 4. 35-David Stremme, 00:17.763[15]; 5. 99H-Justin Haley, 00:17.841[14]; 6. 5-Jonathan Taylor, 00:17.860[21]; 7. 52-Colin Green, 00:17.863[20]; 8. 60-Jim Manka, 00:17.871[7]; 9. 12L-Lucas Lee, 00:17.872[2]; 10. 09-Michael Leach, 00:17.924[16]; 11. 11L-Troy Loomis, 00:17.980[12]; 12. 5E-Glenn Elliott, 00:17.983[9]; 13. 12R-Ty Rhoades, 00:18.012[8]; 14. 90-Ray Kable, 00:18.018[10]; 15. 4-Doug Penny, 00:18.263[13]; 16. 51-Dalton Lanich, 00:18.330[19]; 17. 20-Travis Clower, 00:18.368[3]; 18. 07-Curtis King, 00:18.372[5]; 19. 35D-Ryan Dolan, 00:18.452[18]; 20. W00-William Whitecotton, 00:19.351[4]; 21. 5B-Bobby Bagley, 00:19.393[1]; 22. 4M-Tim Monroe, 00:19.428[11]

32 entries NE SPORTSMAN MODIFIEDS Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22C-Cedric Gauvreau[1]; 2. 318-Dave Richer[2]; 3. 44S-Gordon Smith[6]; 4. 52-Jessica Power[4]; 5. 49-Chris Jakubiak[5]; 6. 7X-Chuck Miller[8]; 7. 22S-Dane Hedlund[7]; 8. 03-Joshua Jock[3] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 32C-Carter Crooker[2]; 2. 0-Michael Wright[1]; 3. 5C-Ayden Cipriano[3]; 4. 35T-Cameron Tuttle[5]; 5. 813-Jason Quenneville[4]; 6. 16X-Savannah Laflair[7]; 7. 23-David Dickey[6]; 8. 6W-Kyle Whitney[8] Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20X-Kevin Ridley[1]; 2. 51-Kreg Crooker[2]; 3. 35-Nelson Mason[3]; 4. 10-Chelsie Kriegisch[4]; 5. 58-Logen Lockhart[8]; 6. 284-Jamie Kamrowski[5]; 7. 73G-Gordon Hermanson Jr[7]; 8. 28J-Jacob Jordan[6] Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 92-Andrew Buff[2]; 2. 44-David Rogers[1]; 3. 49M-Derrick McGrew[3]; 4. 72-Ray Hall Jr[4]; 5. 32-Tom Princiotta[6]; 6. 29-Tanner Forbes[8]; 7. 73J-Troy Arnold[7]; 8. 60X-Kinser Hill[5] Qualifying Group A: 1. 22C-Cedric Gauvreau, 00:17.935[9]; 2. 0-Michael Wright, 00:18.022[7]; 3. 318-Dave Richer, 00:18.102[15]; 4. 32C-Carter Crooker, 00:18.121[2]; 5. 03-Joshua Jock, 00:18.142[10]; 6. 5C-Ayden Cipriano, 00:18.177[3]; 7. 52-Jessica Power, 00:18.192[11]; 8. 813-Jason Quenneville, 00:18.197[6]; 9. 49-Chris Jakubiak, 00:18.199[14]; 10. 35T-Cameron Tuttle, 00:18.208[1]; 11. 44S-Gordon Smith, 00:18.240[16]; 12. 23-David Dickey, 00:18.356[12]; 13. 22S-Dane Hedlund, 00:18.392[13]; 14. 16X-Savannah Laflair, 00:18.398[8]; 15. 7X-Chuck Miller, 00:18.445[5]; 16. 6W-Kyle Whitney, 00:19.164[4] Qualifying Group B: 1. 20X-Kevin Ridley, 00:17.888[8]; 2. 44-David Rogers, 00:17.938[10]; 3. 51-Kreg Crooker, 00:18.038[15]; 4. 92-Andrew Buff, 00:18.074[14]; 5. 35-Nelson Mason, 00:18.114[7]; 6. 49M-Derrick McGrew, 00:18.161[2]; 7. 10-Chelsie Kriegisch, 00:18.178[4]; 8. 72-Ray Hall Jr, 00:18.281[13]; 9. 284-Jamie Kamrowski, 00:18.375[16]; 10. 60X-Kinser Hill, 00:18.509[1]; 11. 28J-Jacob Jordan, 00:18.600[5]; 12. 32-Tom Princiotta, 00:18.741[6]; 13. 73G-Gordon Hermanson Jr, 00:18.759[12]; 14. 73J-Troy Arnold, 00:18.763[3]; 15. 58-Logen Lockhart, 00:18.881[11]; 16. 29-Tanner Forbes[9]

30 entries NE PRO STOCKS Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 2H-Luke Horning[1]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[2]; 3. 04-Jaxson Ryan[4]; 4. 93-Kenny Martin[8]; 5. 35-Jonathan Lemay[3]; 6. 25Y-Ken Griffin[5]; 7. 4M-Jordan Modiano[9]; 8. 56-John Fitzgerald[7]; 9. 58-Roxanne Roy[10]; 10. 28-Philip DeFiglio[6] Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[1]; 2. 14-Kim Duell[10]; 3. 54S-Zachary Sorrentino[3]; 4. 15-Guy Viens[4]; 5. 9-Shane Henderson[5]; 6. 5-Ian Bressette[6]; 7. 09J-Shawn Perez Jr[2]; 8. 63-Ryan Crellin[9]; 9. 01-Francois Adam[8]; 10. 6C-Brian Carter[7] Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 8-Marc Lalonde[2]; 2. 14J-Johnny Rivers Jr[4]; 3. 9J-Eric Jean Louis[1]; 4. 33-Bruno Cyr[3]; 5. 44X-Bruno Richard[6]; 6. 32-Jonathan Levesque[7]; 7. 6-Stephane Lebrun[8]; 8. 09-Shawn Perez Sr[9]; 9. 7-Sean Brierley[10]; 10. 8C-Sean Corr[5] Qualifying: 1. 2H-Luke Horning, 00:19.781[2]; 2. 72G-Denis Gauvreau, 00:19.845[16]; 3. 9J-Eric Jean Louis, 00:19.875[9]; 4. 2-Pete Stefanski, 00:20.058[5]; 5. 09J-Shawn Perez Jr, 00:20.070[23]; 6. 8-Marc Lalonde, 00:20.100[20]; 7. 35-Jonathan Lemay, 00:20.111[27]; 8. 54S-Zachary Sorrentino, 00:20.116[26]; 9. 33-Bruno Cyr, 00:20.132[25]; 10. 04-Jaxson Ryan, 00:20.171[18]; 11. 15-Guy Viens, 00:20.181[15]; 12. 14J-Johnny Rivers Jr, 00:20.188[21]; 13. 25Y-Ken Griffin, 00:20.189[3]; 14. 9-Shane Henderson, 00:20.255[12]; 15. 8C-Sean Corr, 00:20.267[13]; 16. 28-Philip DeFiglio, 00:20.292[8]; 17. 5-Ian Bressette, 00:20.320[6]; 18. 44X-Bruno Richard, 00:20.324[11]; 19. 56-John Fitzgerald, 00:20.351[30]; 20. 6C-Brian Carter, 00:20.356[7]; 21. 32-Jonathan Levesque, 00:20.470[29]; 22. 93-Kenny Martin, 00:20.482[14]; 23. 01-Francois Adam, 00:20.561[19]; 24. 6-Stephane Lebrun, 00:20.568[1]; 25. 4M-Jordan Modiano, 00:20.584[22]; 26. 63-Ryan Crellin, 00:20.633[17]; 27. 09-Shawn Perez Sr, 00:20.737[28]; 28. 58-Roxanne Roy, 00:20.743[4]; 29. 14-Kim Duell, 00:20.917[24]; 30. 7-Sean Brierley, 00:21.266[10]

59 entries CRATE MODIFIEDS Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 8-Austin Holcombe[3]; 2. 15-Morgan Widener[1]; 3. 42G-Booman Galloway[2]; 4. 50B-Justin Blevins[6]; 5. 9-Cole Hedrick[4]; 6. 95-Brandon Woodcock[8]; 7. 121-Chase Cardwell[5]; 8. 50-Ronnie Covey[9]; 9. 92M-Larry Martin[7]; 10. 4M-Tim Monroe[10] Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 23Z-Austin Self[1]; 2. 92-Tyler Love[3]; 3. 42-Kevin Pangrazio[6]; 4. 21A-Adam Favors[5]; 5. 60X-Dean Noseworthy[2]; 6. 29-Brandon Bentley[7]; 7. 72-Patrick Field[10]; 8. 11-Eric Bentley[4]; 9. 12R-Travis Covey[8]; 10. 5C-Connor Keaton[9] Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 32-Garrett Killman[2]; 2. 18E-Ethan Wilson[5]; 3. 44P-Jeff Parsons[3]; 4. 13-Quentin Haley[7]; 5. 16W-Dustin Watkins[9]; 6. 312-Greg Brown[4]; 7. 44-Brian Nickerson[6]; 8. 1R-Jason Rice[8]; 9. 2K-Johnny Stovall[10]; 10. (DQ) 59-Grayson Wells[1] Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 23-Buck Stevens[1]; 2. 1-Grayson Keaton[3]; 3. 6-Ryan Ayers[4]; 4. 05-Sean Meeks[5]; 5. 04-Cole Wagoner[6]; 6. 94-Ricky Chavis[9]; 7. 7-Gary Jarrett[8]; 8. 3-Blake Hedrick[7]; 9. 25-Robert Poole[2]; 10. 12C-Cy Strickland[10] Heat 5 (6 Laps): 1. 17-Case Daniels[2]; 2. 00-JP Blalock[1]; 3. 45-Cambridge Gann[4]; 4. 82-Colton Beasley[3]; 5. 71-Dennis Kirk[5]; 6. 27-Bryan Martin[8]; 7. 88-Jay Seward[7]; 8. 4-Kevin Lively[9]; 9. 18D-Phillip Benfield[10]; 10. 119-Shane Strickland[6] Heat 6 (6 Laps): 1. 39-Russell Baker[1]; 2. B155-Andrew Albertson[3]; 3. 73-Chris Nickerson[7]; 4. 16-Daniel Allen[4]; 5. 52-Chris Stowe[6]; 6. 7D-JR Davis[5]; 7. 28-Michael Beasley[2]; 8. 03-Dylan Smith[9]; 9. 58-Bo Pyrtle[8] Qualifying Group A: 1. 15-Morgan Widener, 00:18.678[23]; 2. 23Z-Austin Self, 00:18.779[12]; 3. 59-Grayson Wells, 00:18.811[15]; 4. 42G-Booman Galloway, 00:18.862[30]; 5. 60X-Dean Noseworthy, 00:18.879[3]; 6. 32-Garrett Killman, 00:18.892[6]; 7. 8-Austin Holcombe, 00:18.994[9]; 8. 92-Tyler Love, 00:18.999[20]; 9. 44P-Jeff Parsons, 00:19.079[21]; 10. 9-Cole Hedrick, 00:19.124[18]; 11. 11-Eric Bentley, 00:19.129[8]; 12. 312-Greg Brown, 00:19.141[1]; 13. 121-Chase Cardwell, 00:19.197[11]; 14. 21A-Adam Favors, 00:19.235[19]; 15. 18E-Ethan Wilson, 00:19.271[14]; 16. 50B-Justin Blevins, 00:19.284[22]; 17. 42-Kevin Pangrazio, 00:19.286[25]; 18. 44-Brian Nickerson, 00:19.333[24]; 19. 92M-Larry Martin, 00:19.390[4]; 20. 29-Brandon Bentley, 00:19.392[10]; 21. 13-Quentin Haley, 00:19.500[29]; 22. 95-Brandon Woodcock, 00:19.796[5]; 23. 12R-Travis Covey, 00:20.199[7]; 24. 1R-Jason Rice, 00:22.172[16]; 25. 50-Ronnie Covey, 00:22.172[17]; 26. 5C-Connor Keaton, 00:22.172[13]; 27. (DQ) 16W-Dustin Watkins, 00:18.924[28]; 28. (DQ) 4M-Tim Monroe, 00:19.459[26]; 29. (DQ) 72-Patrick Field, 00:19.844[2]; 30. (DQ) 2K-Johnny Stovall, 00:20.088[27] Qualifying Group B: 1. 23-Buck Stevens, 00:18.660[3]; 2. 00-JP Blalock, 00:18.889[23]; 3. 39-Russell Baker, 00:18.914[7]; 4. 25-Robert Poole, 00:18.941[20]; 5. 17-Case Daniels, 00:18.970[13]; 6. 28-Michael Beasley, 00:18.982[25]; 7. 1-Grayson Keaton, 00:19.036[1]; 8. 82-Colton Beasley, 00:19.061[21]; 9. B155-Andrew Albertson, 00:19.072[5]; 10. 6-Ryan Ayers, 00:19.078[12]; 11. 45-Cambridge Gann, 00:19.188[4]; 12. 16-Daniel Allen, 00:19.236[22]; 13. 05-Sean Meeks, 00:19.255[15]; 14. 71-Dennis Kirk, 00:19.353[18]; 15. 7D-JR Davis, 00:19.406[28]; 16. 04-Cole Wagoner, 00:19.416[17]; 17. 119-Shane Strickland, 00:19.417[6]; 18. 52-Chris Stowe, 00:19.442[19]; 19. 3-Blake Hedrick, 00:19.517[9]; 20. 88-Jay Seward, 00:19.578[29]; 21. 73-Chris Nickerson, 00:19.578[26]; 22. 7-Gary Jarrett, 00:19.686[10]; 23. 27-Bryan Martin, 00:19.733[27]; 24. 58-Bo Pyrtle, 00:19.759[8]; 25. 94-Ricky Chavis, 00:19.924[14]; 26. 4-Kevin Lively, 00:20.208[16]; 27. 03-Dylan Smith, 00:20.208[24]; 28. 12C-Cy Strickland, 00:20.208[11]; 29. (DQ) 18D-Phillip Benfield, 00:19.802[2]

54 entries STREET STOCKS Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 711-Banjo Duke[1]; 2. 92-Tanner Fortune[2]; 3. 11L-Kade Langley[3]; 4. 22-Terry Caples Jr[6]; 5. 15-Rick Potter[4]; 6. 33-Ryan Touchberry[8]; 7. 8D-David Whitaker[5]; 8. 1-Brandon Blair[7]; 9. 7-John Cagle[9] Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 39-Steve Greene[2]; 2. 04B-Austin Brown[1]; 3. 0-Johnny Westmoreland[3]; 4. 27-Luke Eidson[6]; 5. 76-Devan Jones[5]; 6. 11G-Tanner Garrett[4]; 7. 32B-Kris Bobo[7]; 8. 3-Tyler Meadows[8]; 9. 18K-Kevin Collins[9] Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 44-Bailey Loftin[2]; 2. 5N-Nick Evans[1]; 3. 18B-Blake Bentley[9]; 4. B4-Brandon Satterfield[4]; 5. 57-Michael Wells[3]; 6. 01-Tyler Hyatt[5]; 7. 91F-Nick Flowers[8]; 8. 66-Brandon Davis[7]; 9. 83-Travis Caviness[6] Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 17-Devon Morgan[1]; 2. 18-Ricky Greene[2]; 3. 9M-Ronnie Mosley[3]; 4. 32F-Stephen Ford[4]; 5. 7K-Brandon Kinard[7]; 6. 55M-Mike Manes[6]; 7. 4-Jonathan Henson[8]; 8. 95-Connor Morgan[9]; 9. C8-Josh Ayers[5] Heat 5 (6 Laps): 1. 24-Dalton Peavy[1]; 2. 83M-Calob McLaughlin[3]; 3. 00-Cody Ussery[2]; 4. 19D-Dylan Lacey[4]; 5. 06-Andrew Durham[7]; 6. 007-John Harper Livingston[5]; 7. D1-David Lucas[6]; 8. 5-Hunter Denny[8]; 9. 55-Jason Winne[9] Heat 6 (6 Laps): 1. 75-Andy Stewart[2]; 2. 96-Dalton Pannell[3]; 3. 51-Brandon Dockery[4]; 4. S1-Brian Sipe[5]; 5. 83B-AJ Barker[7]; 6. 11M-Robbie Mooneyham[6]; 7. 28-Kyle Deneen[8]; 8. 17D-Russell Douville[9]; 9. (DQ) 01L-Patrick Lyon[1] Qualifying Group A: 1. 711-Banjo Duke, 00:18.635[24]; 2. 04B-Austin Brown, 00:18.928[25]; 3. 5N-Nick Evans, 00:18.998[16]; 4. 92-Tanner Fortune, 00:19.005[22]; 5. 39-Steve Greene, 00:19.024[26]; 6. 44-Bailey Loftin, 00:19.033[4]; 7. 11L-Kade Langley, 00:19.058[6]; 8. 0-Johnny Westmoreland, 00:19.401[5]; 9. 57-Michael Wells, 00:19.530[3]; 10. 15-Rick Potter, 00:19.547[20]; 11. 11G-Tanner Garrett, 00:19.625[7]; 12. B4-Brandon Satterfield, 00:19.677[23]; 13. 8D-David Whitaker, 00:19.710[18]; 14. 76-Devan Jones, 00:19.723[15]; 15. 01-Tyler Hyatt, 00:19.744[27]; 16. 22-Terry Caples Jr, 00:19.935[9]; 17. 27-Luke Eidson, 00:19.957[17]; 18. 83-Travis Caviness, 00:19.987[8]; 19. 1-Brandon Blair, 00:20.175[21]; 20. 32B-Kris Bobo, 00:20.204[12]; 21. 66-Brandon Davis, 00:20.468[14]; 22. 33-Ryan Touchberry, 00:20.523[10]; 23. 3-Tyler Meadows, 00:20.542[1]; 24. 91F-Nick Flowers, 00:20.703[2]; 25. 7-John Cagle, 00:20.723[13]; 26. 18K-Kevin Collins, 00:20.734[11]; 27. (DQ) 18B-Blake Bentley, 00:19.090[19] Qualifying Group B: 1. 17-Devon Morgan, 00:18.773[24]; 2. 24-Dalton Peavy, 00:18.863[1]; 3. 01L-Patrick Lyon, 00:18.995[12]; 4. 18-Ricky Greene, 00:19.028[4]; 5. 00-Cody Ussery, 00:19.042[9]; 6. 75-Andy Stewart, 00:19.119[14]; 7. 9M-Ronnie Mosley, 00:19.128[17]; 8. 83M-Calob McLaughlin, 00:19.131[18]; 9. 96-Dalton Pannell, 00:19.132[2]; 10. 32F-Stephen Ford, 00:19.165[10]; 11. 19D-Dylan Lacey, 00:19.277[23]; 12. 51-Brandon Dockery, 00:19.371[27]; 13. C8-Josh Ayers, 00:19.394[19]; 14. 007-John Harper Livingston, 00:19.496[22]; 15. S1-Brian Sipe, 00:19.512[16]; 16. 55M-Mike Manes, 00:19.552[13]; 17. D1-David Lucas, 00:19.571[11]; 18. 11M-Robbie Mooneyham, 00:19.587[20]; 19. 7K-Brandon Kinard, 00:19.650[7]; 20. 06-Andrew Durham, 00:19.654[5]; 21. 83B-AJ Barker, 00:19.720[21]; 22. 4-Jonathan Henson, 00:20.101[8]; 23. 5-Hunter Denny, 00:20.151[25]; 24. 28-Kyle Deneen, 00:20.220[15]; 25. 95-Connor Morgan, 00:20.554[6]; 26. 55-Jason Winne, 00:20.614[3]; 27. 17D-Russell Douville[26]

54 entries MONSTER MINI-STOCKS Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. H3-Harley Holden[1]; 2. 96X-Tyler Riddle[3]; 3. 2-Dylan Warden[2]; 4. 7-Brandon Clements[5]; 5. 03-Damien Bryant[9]; 6. 81-Brent Atkinson[6]; 7. 84-Kyle Cooper[7]; 8. 37-Ben Burnett[4]; 9. J2-James Harrelson[8] Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 117-Matt Gilbert[1]; 2. 13-Landon Housley[3]; 3. 212-Greg Brew[6]; 4. 12B-JR Baker[7]; 5. 61-Eric Hill[4]; 6. 8-Ronnie Johnson[5]; 7. 121-JR Warren[2]; 8. T11-Tyler Johnson[8]; 9. 14-Dakota Wilson[9] Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. X-Kevin Cooper[1]; 2. 28-Michael Webb[2]; 3. 8B-Dustin Bolin[3]; 4. 42-Phillip Wilson[4]; 5. 0FG-Brandon McClure[9]; 6. 96-Stacy Brock[6]; 7. 2B-Elliott Brayboy[8]; 8. 78-Lee Zeruth[7]; 9. 2M-James Manning[5] Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 1-Travis Mosley[1]; 2. 12K-Cody Keith[2]; 3. 99-Daniel Coffey[3]; 4. 15-Zach Lankford[5]; 5. 07-Jessie Richardson Jr[4]; 6. 07G-Raylee Shatley[8]; 7. 50-Jojo Mattison[6]; 8. 57-Curtis Mcpeek[7]; 9. 69-Billy Cline[9] Heat 5 (6 Laps): 1. 10-Logan Richey[1]; 2. 44-Marcus Hughes[3]; 3. 56F-Nick Fulcher[2]; 4. 56-Ken Appleton[4]; 5. B55-David Bader[5]; 6. 12M-Randy Melton[6]; 7. 933-Michael Hill[8]; 8. 31-Bobby Brantley[7]; 9. 00M-Michael Maltba[9] Heat 6 (6 Laps): 1. 115C-Dustin O’Neal[1]; 2. 28C-Brent Couch[5]; 3. 12-Pete Brew[8]; 4. 5-Jack Jordan[2]; 5. 01-Cornbread Chinn[4]; 6. 24-Josh Bryant[3]; 7. 70-Thomas Hooper[6]; 8. M0-Brian Craver[7]; 9. 86-Lynn Guest[9] Qualifying Group A: 1. H3-Harley Holden, 00:19.904[21]; 2. 117-Matt Gilbert, 00:19.938[14]; 3. X-Kevin Cooper, 00:19.977[20]; 4. 2-Dylan Warden, 00:20.121[25]; 5. 121-JR Warren, 00:20.143[18]; 6. 28-Michael Webb, 00:20.264[9]; 7. 96X-Tyler Riddle, 00:20.286[3]; 8. 13-Landon Housley, 00:20.386[4]; 9. 8B-Dustin Bolin, 00:20.399[5]; 10. 37-Ben Burnett, 00:20.507[8]; 11. 61-Eric Hill, 00:20.553[10]; 12. 42-Phillip Wilson, 00:20.565[23]; 13. 7-Brandon Clements, 00:20.611[22]; 14. 8-Ronnie Johnson, 00:20.622[13]; 15. 2M-James Manning, 00:20.638[11]; 16. 81-Brent Atkinson, 00:20.649[16]; 17. 212-Greg Brew, 00:20.707[17]; 18. 96-Stacy Brock, 00:20.745[27]; 19. 84-Kyle Cooper, 00:20.795[24]; 20. 12B-JR Baker, 00:20.800[2]; 21. 78-Lee Zeruth, 00:21.138[19]; 22. J2-James Harrelson, 00:21.208[6]; 23. T11-Tyler Johnson, 00:21.242[7]; 24. 2B-Elliott Brayboy, 00:21.638[15]; 25. 03-Damien Bryant, 00:22.042[26]; 26. 14-Dakota Wilson, 00:22.042[1]; 27. (DQ) 0FG-Brandon McClure, 00:20.915[12] Qualifying Group B: 1. 1-Travis Mosley, 00:19.868[5]; 2. 10-Logan Richey, 00:19.954[13]; 3. 115C-Dustin O’Neal, 00:20.000[14]; 4. 12K-Cody Keith, 00:20.134[15]; 5. 56F-Nick Fulcher, 00:20.211[9]; 6. 5-Jack Jordan, 00:20.439[24]; 7. 99-Daniel Coffey, 00:20.440[18]; 8. 44-Marcus Hughes, 00:20.570[1]; 9. 24-Josh Bryant, 00:20.592[2]; 10. 07-Jessie Richardson Jr, 00:20.644[11]; 11. 56-Ken Appleton, 00:20.667[25]; 12. 01-Cornbread Chinn, 00:20.703[16]; 13. 15-Zach Lankford, 00:20.718[10]; 14. B55-David Bader, 00:20.742[23]; 15. 28C-Brent Couch, 00:20.980[8]; 16. 50-Jojo Mattison, 00:21.182[21]; 17. 12M-Randy Melton, 00:21.534[17]; 18. 70-Thomas Hooper, 00:21.594[22]; 19. 57-Curtis Mcpeek, 00:21.751[26]; 20. 31-Bobby Brantley, 00:22.423[7]; 21. M0-Brian Craver, 00:23.165[19]; 22. 07G-Raylee Shatley, 00:23.165[4]; 23. 933-Michael Hill, 00:23.165[6]; 24. 12-Pete Brew, 00:23.165[12]; 25. (DQ) 69-Billy Cline, 00:20.499[3]; 26. (DQ) 00M-Michael Maltba, 00:21.597[20]; 27. (DNS) 86-Lynn Guest

65 entries THUNDER BOMBERS Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 47-Tyler Guice[1]; 2. 47H-Mattison Hoots[2]; 3. 21-Nathaniel Jackson[6]; 4. 54-Daniel Massey[3]; 5. 37-Shane McDaniel[5]; 6. 05-Cruz Mattison[9]; 7. 9R-Ray Cagle Jr[7]; 8. 40-David Whitaker[10]; 9. 43-Jacob Funderburke[4]; 10. 6-Dylan Montgomery[8]; 11. 19H-Jim Hodge[11] Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 28-Rod Tucker[1]; 2. 119-Jason Edmonds[6]; 3. 10W-Justin Watts[5]; 4. 5-Tommy Suttles[2]; 5. 32-Brandon Greene[3]; 6. 36-Chase Carter[10]; 7. 00-Jerry Mckeel Jr[8]; 8. 8-Dwayne Ray[7]; 9. 14C-Christian Patterson[11]; 10. 42P-Rickey Phillips[9]; 11. 912-John Williams[4] Heat 3 (6 Laps): 1. 19-Stetsen Todd[1]; 2. 46-Bailey Hipp[3]; 3. 00P-Benny Peeler[2]; 4. 14-Blake Lyons[8]; 5. 212-Drew Banks[5]; 6. N1-Eddie Ray[11]; 7. 99-Coleman Sizemore[10]; 8. 98X-Brandy Baker[4]; 9. 2F-Bradley Weaver[6]; 10. 0-Blake Dill[7]; 11. 115S-Brandon Satterfield[9] Heat 4 (6 Laps): 1. 12X-Benji Knight[1]; 2. 135-Travis Jamieson[5]; 3. 48-Grant Parr[2]; 4. 483-Hannah Wall[4]; 5. 135J-Trenten Jamieson[8]; 6. 8B-Zak Brown[10]; 7. 38-Shane Vaughn[7]; 8. 98-Isaiah Parker[11]; 9. 34-Joey Powell[6]; 10. 196X-Brayson Riddle[3]; 11. 85-Johnnie Hamilton[9] Heat 5 (6 Laps): 1. 51-Luke Clements[1]; 2. 78-Hunter Funderburke[2]; 3. 13-Jesse Wall[5]; 4. P8-Christopher Patterson[6]; 5. 08-Duce Miller[7]; 6. 11-Joseph Johnson[9]; 7. 78S-David Stone[4]; 8. 2-Garrett Sweatt[3]; 9. 4-Landen Davis[8]; 10. G1-Greg Carroll[10]; 11. 71-Chad Nodine[11] Heat 6 (6 Laps): 1. 97-Luke Doggett[1]; 2. 811-Randy Cantrell[2]; 3. S4-Tyler Smith[3]; 4. N2-Bradley Whitesides[7]; 5. 14P-Tyler Parker[5]; 6. G41-Grant Burton[4]; 7. 101-Justin Hamrick[8]; 8. 22-Walt Waddell[6]; 9. 20H-Bryson Harper[10]; 10. 45-Jamie Decker[9] Qualifying Group A: 1. 47-Tyler Guice, 00:20.415[15]; 2. 28-Rod Tucker, 00:20.510[16]; 3. 19-Stetsen Todd, 00:20.517[20]; 4. 47H-Mattison Hoots, 00:20.572[10]; 5. 5-Tommy Suttles, 00:20.749[27]; 6. 00P-Benny Peeler, 00:20.761[14]; 7. 54-Daniel Massey, 00:20.774[29]; 8. 32-Brandon Greene, 00:20.821[13]; 9. 46-Bailey Hipp, 00:20.903[21]; 10. 43-Jacob Funderburke, 00:20.947[31]; 11. 912-John Williams, 00:20.953[24]; 12. 98X-Brandy Baker, 00:20.963[30]; 13. 37-Shane McDaniel, 00:21.022[5]; 14. 10W-Justin Watts, 00:21.044[26]; 15. 212-Drew Banks, 00:21.078[18]; 16. 21-Nathaniel Jackson, 00:21.079[28]; 17. 119-Jason Edmonds, 00:21.090[8]; 18. 2F-Bradley Weaver, 00:21.193[12]; 19. 9R-Ray Cagle Jr, 00:21.194[33]; 20. 8-Dwayne Ray, 00:21.255[19]; 21. 0-Blake Dill, 00:21.260[4]; 22. 6-Dylan Montgomery, 00:21.333[2]; 23. 00-Jerry Mckeel Jr, 00:21.601[11]; 24. 14-Blake Lyons, 00:21.638[7]; 25. 05-Cruz Mattison, 00:21.678[9]; 26. 42P-Rickey Phillips, 00:21.703[1]; 27. 115S-Brandon Satterfield, 00:21.776[22]; 28. 40-David Whitaker, 00:21.885[25]; 29. 36-Chase Carter, 00:22.112[3]; 30. 99-Coleman Sizemore, 00:23.667[32]; 31. 19H-Jim Hodge, 00:23.667[17]; 32. (DQ) 14C-Christian Patterson, 00:20.720[6]; 33. (DQ) N1-Eddie Ray, 00:21.311[23] Qualifying Group B: 1. 12X-Benji Knight, 00:20.277[7]; 2. 51-Luke Clements, 00:20.383[28]; 3. 97-Luke Doggett, 00:20.425[18]; 4. 48-Grant Parr, 00:20.651[12]; 5. 78-Hunter Funderburke, 00:20.694[11]; 6. 811-Randy Cantrell, 00:20.776[8]; 7. 196X-Brayson Riddle, 00:20.861[27]; 8. 2-Garrett Sweatt, 00:20.888[13]; 9. S4-Tyler Smith, 00:20.964[32]; 10. 483-Hannah Wall, 00:20.973[5]; 11. 78S-David Stone, 00:21.013[14]; 12. G41-Grant Burton, 00:21.133[9]; 13. 135-Travis Jamieson, 00:21.213[31]; 14. 13-Jesse Wall, 00:21.222[1]; 15. 14P-Tyler Parker, 00:21.228[21]; 16. 34-Joey Powell, 00:21.235[29]; 17. P8-Christopher Patterson, 00:21.240[22]; 18. 22-Walt Waddell, 00:21.241[4]; 19. 38-Shane Vaughn, 00:21.277[20]; 20. 08-Duce Miller, 00:21.316[6]; 21. N2-Bradley Whitesides, 00:21.327[24]; 22. 135J-Trenten Jamieson, 00:21.342[17]; 23. 4-Landen Davis, 00:21.362[25]; 24. 101-Justin Hamrick, 00:21.469[10]; 25. 85-Johnnie Hamilton, 00:21.490[23]; 26. 11-Joseph Johnson, 00:21.665[2]; 27. 45-Jamie Decker, 00:22.375[15]; 28. 8B-Zak Brown, 00:22.575[3]; 29. G1-Greg Carroll, 00:22.575[16]; 30. (DQ) 20H-Bryson Harper, 00:21.186[19]; 31. (DQ) 98-Isaiah Parker, 00:21.507[30]; 32. (DQ) 71-Chad Nodine, 00:21.724[26]; 33. (DQ) 19H-Jim Hodge, 00:22.710

58 entries HORNETS Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 21C-Dan Benson[1]; 2. 212-Mitchell Coggins[4]; 3. 12X-Carl Cole[11]; 4. 1H-Justin Harris[2]; 5. 11S-Jonathan Sarratt[15]; 6. 21W-Marc White[3]; 7. 2-Kylee Laws[16]; 8. 66-Mike Crickmore[6]; 9. 2D-Daniel Tate[14]; 10. 15-Kenneth Colf[19]; 11. 27-Chris Jaret[9]; 12. 19-Willie Fowler[8]; 13. 513-Charles Jones[12]; 14. D2-Danny Tate[7]; 15. T3JR-Riley Hill[17]; 16. 11V-Tyler Vaughan[18]; 17. 38-Rodney Grant[13]; 18. 22-Trent Blackwell[5]; 19. 1X-Hunter Wallace[10]; 20. 21A-Adam Warr[20] Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 91Z-Zachary Slone[15]; 2. 78-Steven Herring[7]; 3. 0-Shawn Peche[16]; 4. 4-Daniel Wright[17]; 5. 21-Ricky Weaver[5]; 6. 5-Reggie Twing[9]; 7. 359-Michael Lambert[3]; 8. 328-Christopher Gardner[11]; 9. 47-Michael Gelhausen[1]; 10. 11J-Jaycob Johnson[10]; 11. B1-Dale Bennett[18]; 12. A53-Austin Haskin[14]; 13. M81-Mason Stancil[12]; 14. 17-Yem Sanlaeid[13]; 15. 58-Ronnie Hall[6]; 16. 5B-Chris Baker[19]; 17. 13X-Ben Messer[4]; 18. 8-Charles Johnson[8]; 19. (DQ) A00-Andrew Rich[2] Feature 3 (15 Laps): 1. 14-Wayne Taylor[2]; 2. 25X-David McManus[16]; 3. 3B-Brad McManus[12]; 4. F1-Travis Lankford[9]; 5. 91-Shawn Payne[14]; 6. 5R-Rusty E Catoe[19]; 7. 00W-Michael Wallace[4]; 8. 25J-Josh Whitfield[18]; 9. 18-Josh Paschal[3]; 10. 17P-Rocco Procaccini[11]; 11. 27M-Keitha Martin[7]; 12. 18E-William Estep[6]; 13. 1B-Kayli Wallace[8]; 14. 4T-Tyler Smith[1]; 15. 78F-Ethan Fowler[17]; 16. 243-Seth Smith[10]; 17. 888-Tyler Hopkins[5]; 18. A2-Carson Venable[13]; 19. 41G-Parker Griffin[15]; 20. (DQ) 11S-Jonathan Sarratt