Kyle Hardy takes CRUSA win at East Bay Raceway Park!

CRUSA STREET STOCKS
A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 9-Dalton Peavy[3]; 2. 68-Cody Allen[2]; 3. 90G-Tim Gay[1]; 4. 45-Hayden Moran[10]; 5. 20-Race McMahon[6]; 6. 77-Michael Santangelo[9]; 7. 32-Stephen Ford[8]; 8. 2S-Andrew Stone[4]; 9. 22-Thomas Pratt[14]; 10. 44-Tim Powers[16]; 11. 44CC-Cameron Powers[15]; 12. 95-Justin Rodgers[20]; 13. 81-Kyle Livingood[12]; 14. 10D-Paul Davis[7]; 15. 05-Josh Jones[21]; 16. 1H-Tommy Hill[18]; 17. 47-Jeff Conyers[11]; 18. 7-Caleb Knight[19]; 19. 71-Richard Livernois[22]; 20. 1-Mickey Trosclair[5]; 21. 75-Stephen Hohlbaugh[13]; 22. 13-Thomas Burnside[24]; 23. 1M-Gary Miller Jr[23]; 24. 7H-Nick Hebrank[17]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 77-Michael Santangelo[4]; 2. 81-Kyle Livingood[1]; 3. 44CC-Cameron Powers[2]; 4. 1H-Tommy Hill[6]; 5. 05-Josh Jones[8]; 6. 13R-Ricky Roberts[3]; 7. 14-Hunter Rich[9]; 8. 90-Lee Joseph Hall[10]; 9. 54-Ryan Baker[5]; 10. 79-Garret Stephen[7]
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 45-Hayden Moran[2]; 2. 75-Stephen Hohlbaugh[3]; 3. 44-Tim Powers[4]; 4. 7-Caleb Knight[1]; 5. 71-Richard Livernois[5]; 6. 46K-Kyle Bowman[6]; 7. 26-David McCormack[7]; 8. 5B-Brian Barse[8]; 9. SOSX-Doug Nastasi[10]; 10. 10H-John Herron[9]
B Feature 3 (10 Laps): 1. 47-Jeff Conyers[2]; 2. 22-Thomas Pratt[3]; 3. 7H-Nick Hebrank[6]; 4. 95-Justin Rodgers[5]; 5. 1M-Gary Miller Jr[4]; 6. 72-Raymond Rogers[10]; 7. 31-Jonathan Crain[8]; 8. 73-Steven Deinhardt[9]; 9. 13K-Kayden Outlaw[1]; 10. 13-Thomas Burnside[7]
CRUSA DIRT LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 99-Kyle Hardy[1]; 2. 12-Ashton Winger[2]; 3. 00-Richie Stephens[25]; 4. 22BO-Will Roland[13]; 5. 2-Zack Carley[11]; 6. 31-Tyler Millwood[6]; 7. 22-Tucker Anderson[3]; 8. 92-Nick Davis[5]; 9. 3J-Jeremy Wonderling[7]; 10. 46-Doug Horton[22]; 11. 46M-Bryson Mitchell[10]; 12. 95-Steven Mathis Jr[27]; 13. 21-Mario Gresham[4]; 14. 7-Andy Nezworski[24]; 15. 07B-Baily Cardwell[14]; 16. 7N-Corey Neil Jr[18]; 17. 17J-John Winge[26]; 18. 26-Kurt Stebbins[23]; 19. 01W-Jason Welshan[9]; 20. 29-Daniel Woody[28]; 21. 33L-Colton Leyendecker[21]; 22. C4-Freddie Carpenter[15]; 23. 24X-Anthony White[16]; 24. 17G-Nevin Gainey[12]; 25. 1T-Brent Trimble[17]; 26. 22H-Matt Henderson[8]; 27. 24-Anthony White Jr[20]; 28. 18-Matt Dooley[19]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 01W-Jason Welshan[1]; 2. 1T-Brent Trimble[2]; 3. 21P-Josh Peacock[9]; 4. 49R-Kyle Lear[3]; 5. 2S-Bo Slay[5]; 6. 01-Ronnie Graham[6]; 7. 30-Steven Stratton JR[8]; 8. 22B-Jonah Bozeman[4]; 9. 1-Daniel Shelton[7]
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 46M-Bryson Mitchell[1]; 2. 7N-Corey Neil Jr[2]; 3. 31G-Stephen Pedulla[4]; 4. 27-Derrick Shaw[3]; 5. 7BS-Brian Smith[7]; 6. 29T-JJ Templeton[6]; 7. 17X-Andy Michael[5]; 8. 42-Steven Stratton Sr[9]; 9. 6-Hunter Boyd[8]
B Feature 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2-Zack Carley[1]; 2. 18-Matt Dooley[3]; 3. 29-Daniel Woody[2]; 4. 4C-Cole Crawford[5]; 5. 33-Jeff Mathews[6]; 6. 32-Jesse Brown[9]; 7. 72-Trevor Collins[8]; 8. 95-Steven Mathis Jr[4]; 9. (DNS) 4-Kyle Beck
B Feature 4 (10 Laps): 1. 17G-Nevin Gainey[1]; 2. 24-Anthony White Jr[5]; 3. 28P-Zane Powell[2]; 4. 131-Matt Herlong[3]; 5. 47S-David Smith[9]; 6. 92J-Brian Coe Jr[6]; 7. 12L-Dave Loudin[7]; 8. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons[8]; 9. 01S-Robert Smith[4]
B Feature 5 (10 Laps): 1. 22BO-Will Roland[1]; 2. 33L-Colton Leyendecker[2]; 3. 87C-Jarrod Carey[3]; 4. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[5]; 5. 7S-Jimmy Smith[4]; 6. 49-Ray Ciccarelli[8]; 7. 21J-Josh Amacher[7]; 8. (DNS) 21M-Braden Mitchell; 9. (DNS) 89-Brandon Miller
B Feature 6 (10 Laps): 1. 07B-Baily Cardwell[1]; 2. 46-Doug Horton[4]; 3. 21H-Bryton Horner[6]; 4. 17J-John Winge[3]; 5. 11-Daniel Dial[2]; 6. 17-Rob Pitcher[9]; 7. 20-Glen Hounshell[8]; 8. 729-Mike Winn[5]; 9. 14A-Lucas Adams[7]
B Feature 7 (10 Laps): 1. C4-Freddie Carpenter[1]; 2. 26-Kurt Stebbins[4]; 3. 11C-Phillip Cobb[2]; 4. 3-Mike Collins[7]; 5. 00-Richie Stephens[5]; 6. 14AJ-AJ Miller[9]; 7. 9A-Matt Adams[3]; 8. 7W-Scotty Williams[8]; 9. 96-Josh Vinyard[6]
B Feature 8 (10 Laps): 1. 24X-Anthony White[1]; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski[2]; 3. 21X-Ryan French[5]; 4. 05-TJ Brittain[4]; 5. 95V-Travis Varnadore[3]; 6. 52-John Wayne Haynes[6]; 7. 12D-Tim Dowling[9]; 8. 71-Davey Cline[8]; 9. (DNS) 78-Wyatt Wilkerson