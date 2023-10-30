Kale Drake Earns a Ride for the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals with Keith Kunz Motorsports

- Advertisement -

(10/27/23) Keith Kunz Motorsports, a powerhouse in the world of midget, micro, and sprint car racing, is thrilled to announce the addition of rising star Kale Drake to the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals driver roster, bringing together one of the most renowned teams in motorsports with one of the most promising up-and-coming talents on the racing circuit.

Kale Drake, the eighteen-year-old talent known for his incredible skill behind the wheel and unwavering dedication to the sport, is set to make his debut in the prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals under the banner of Keith Kunz Motorsports, marking an important step in the young driver’s career and promises to create a dynamic duo that will captivate fans and competitors alike.

Team owner Keith Kunz expressed his enthusiasm about this new addition to the roster, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Kale Drake to our team for the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals. I’ve had my eye on the kid for some time, his work ethic stands out for me personally, he maintains his own equipment and I think knowing how a car works and how to make it better are key ingredients in making a good race car driver. His craft is impressive, after his 15th-to-2nd run in the Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway, I just knew I had to figure out a way to give him a shot.”

Hailing from Collinsville Oklahoma, Kale Drake has been making a name for himself in the racing world by cruising to a pair of victories this season in the recognizable JPU Racing, EnergIce, MB2 Industries, Southwest Overhead Doors, FK Rod Ends, #26 while capturing the 2023 POWRi Outlaw Micro League season Championship. Placing runner-up in the notable Giveback Classic, Drake would raise attention throughout the end-of-the-season push while contending with top-tier talents.

“After Port City’s showing, I got together with several of my partners for the KKM Giveback Classic, and we were all in agreement that this would be a great opportunity for both parties. David Page with Page Construction, (PAGEKC.com) loved the idea as he has giveback promotions of his own in late model stock car divisions and came on board as the primary sponsor. Rush Race Gear, FloRacing, Eibach, MPI, and Engler Machine are helping in their own way to make this possible,” said team patriarch Keith Kunz.

Concluding with Keith stating, “Although Kale does have a handful of National midget starts under his belt, the whole team thought it would be in everyone’s best interest to get some laps in the car prior to practice night at the Chili Bowl Nationals. So, we’ll all head to Ventura, CA on November 24-25 for the Turkey Night Grand Prix where he can get a practice night on Friday as well as the race night to get acquainted with the car and crew”.

The 38th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals, scheduled to take place from January 7-13 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma, promises to be an exhilarating event with the participation of Kale Drake alongside other distinguished drivers. Racing enthusiasts and fans can expect thrilling moments and intense competition as the team gears up for the prestigious championship with all the action available LIVE on www.FloRacing.com.

Keith Kunz Motorsports encourages fans to follow Kale Drake’s journey and stay updated with the latest developments leading up to the Chili Bowl Nationals. For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.