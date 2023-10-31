2023 Championship, Big Paydays, Historic Wins Await at World of Outlaws World Finals

- Advertisement -

This year has taken the tour through 18 states from coast to coast and 34 different racetracks. Now, the thousands of miles and hundreds of laps will culminate in the World of Outlaws World Finals. The Dirt Track at Charlotte takes center stage for the four-night sendoff of the 2023 season.

The on-track action gets going on Wednesday, Nov. 1 with two Low-E Insulation Qualifying sessions to line up Heat Races for Thursday and Friday’s racing programs. Points accumulated on those two nights will set the lineups for Saturday and one final night to punctuate the World of Outlaws’ 46th season of racing.

Teams from all over will gather to chase their share of the more than $250,000 purse up for grabs. The first two nights of racing will be capped with $15,000-to-win Features before Saturday’s $25,000-to-win finale wraps up the 2023 World of Outlaws season.

In addition to the Sprint Car action, fans will be treated to the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds all four nights.

BUY WORLD FINALS TICKETS

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

SWEET VS. GRAVEL: For the third consecutive season, the World of Outlaws championship will come down to a duel between Brad Sweet and David Gravel. Heading into the final event of the season, Sweet owns a 50-point advantage, and Gravel has three nights to erase the gap.

Sweet is looking to complete his Drive for Five as he eyes a fifth straight title with Kasey Kahne Racing. Five straight championships would tie Sweet with Donny Schatz (2014-2018) for the second longest streak and move him within one of Steve Kinser’s record of six consecutive titles (1983-1988).

On the other hand, Gravel is chasing his first championship aboard the Big Game Motorsports #2 after finishing runner-up in the past two seasons. If he can pull it off, Gravel would become the 11th different competitor to claim a World of Outlaws championship.

In terms of overall body of work at Charlotte, Gravel has the upper hand with five victories on his résumé (tied for second most in track history) including a stretch of three straight from 2019 to 2020. Sweet is yet to win in Charlotte, but he’s been consistent as of late with nine consecutive top 10s, including seven top fives.

Not only does the championship include all of the prestige of being at the pinnacle of Sprint Car racing, it also comes with a $350,000 payday.

CATCHING KINSER: A potential fifth championship for Sweet would also make history for car owner – Kasey Kahne.

Kahne has already earned five titles as an owner with Sweet’s four and one with Daryn Pittman in 2013. If Sweet can supply him with a sixth, Kahne will equal Steve Kinser Racing for the third most World of Outlaws championships as a car owner. “The King” was champion 14 times driving for Karl Kinser and six times under his own banner.

Karl leads the way in the category with 16 titles. Tony Stewart Racing’s nine championships rank second.

FIGHT FOR FOURTH: In addition to the battle for the title, there’s a three-man war for the fourth spot in the standings. Currently, Giovanni Scelzi owns the position with Logan Schuchart 34 points behind and Donny Schatz trailing Schuchart by 20 markers. The trio are separated by a total of 54 points.

There’s history on the line for Scelzi if he can hold on. The Californian is wrapping up his Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year campaign, and fourth would equal the best rookie finish in history. Both Jeff Swindell (1981) and Brad Doty (1982) hit the mark. KCP is about to claim their second Rookie of the Year as a team after earning the honor with Ian Madsen in 2018, which will make KCP only the third team/car owner to supply multiple Rookie of the Year winners. Kasey Kahne Racing has had three while Dave Helm’s team produced a pair. Scelzi has been strong in 10 Charlotte starts with six top fives, including a 2019 victory.

A fourth-place finish in points would be Schuchart’s second best result for a World of Outlaws campaign. The Shark Racing pilot has won four times at the North Carolina 4/10-mile, most recently at last year’s World Finals opener. The Hanover, PA native has also podiumed 11 times in 28 Feature starts.

Over the years, Schatz has owned The Dirt Track at Charlotte. His 14 wins outrank the second most by nine. Two of those victories came during the final two nights of 2022. The 10-time Series champion is looking to keep his streak of 20 straight years of finishing in the top five in Series points alive.

ENDING STRONG: While some have their points position essentially settled, there’s still plenty of hunger in those drivers to close out 2023 strong for an even better 2024.

Carson Macedo was in contention for the championship throughout the first half of the campaign but has slipped out of reach in the second half as he’s 140 points behind Sweet. It’s still been another stout season with Jason Johnson Racing for Macedo as he’s won seven times, set Simpson Quick Time on 14 occasions, and grabbed 19 podiums. The Lemoore, CA native is yet to win at Charlotte, but has been in the top five in four of his last five tries including a runner-up last year.

Sheldon Haudenschild sits seventh in points in his seventh year on the tour. The Wooster, OH native has collected a trio of victories in 2023 and looks to add to that total before the season ends. Charlotte hasn’t been the kindest to him, but he did pick up his second-best finish at the track with a third-place effort to conclude last season.

Spencer Bayston will cap his sophomore season with an eighth-place finish in points. The CJB Motorsports pilot has finished eighth in three of his last four Features in Charlotte and owns a best finish of fourth (2018) at the facility.

FIRST-TIME WINNER?: Since its opening in 2000, The Dirt Track at Charlotte has produced a few notable first-time World of Outlaws winners.

Back in 2003, Blake Feese led all 22 laps of a rain-shortened main event for his one and only Series victory in his 29th Feature start. Three years later, Kevin Swindell went to Victory Lane to become, at the time, the youngest winner in Series history. Fast forward nine years to when Dusty Zomer wheeled the Blazin’ Racin’ machine to his first win at Charlotte.

Three first-time winners – Brady Bacon, Corey Day, and Zeb Wise – have already arose from the 2023 campaign, and Charlotte’s history suggests we could see another before the year is done. Full-time Series drivers – Robbie Price, Noah Gass, and Bill Rose – are still seeking their first win. And World Finals always attracts drivers from all over, plenty of which will be chasing their first victory this week.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the World Finals racing live on DIRTVision.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Wednesday – Saturday, Nov. 1-4 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, NC

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Twitter – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – @WoOSprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsSprintCarSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (68/71 Races):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet (9226PTS) 2. 2 – David Gravel (-50PTS) 3. 41 – Carson Macedo (-140PTS) 4. 18 – Gio Scelzi (-452PTS) 5. 1S – Logan Schuchart (-486PTS) 6. 15 – Donny Schatz (-506PTS) 7. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild (-586PTS) 8. 5 – Spencer Bayston (-760PTS) 9. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss (-1320PTS) 10. 83 – James McFadden (-1788PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (19 Drivers):

11 wins – David Gravel (Big Game Motorsports #2)

10 wins – Brad Sweet (Kasey Kahne Racing #49)

7 wins – Carson Macedo (Jason Johnson Racing #41)

6 wins – James McFadden (Roth Motorsports #83), Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing #1S), Rico Abreu (Rico Abreu Racing #24)

4 wins – Kyle Larson (Silva Motorsports #57), Donny Schatz (Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15)

3 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild (Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing #17)

2 wins – Buddy Kofoid (CMS Racing #11, Roth Motorsports #83JR)

1 win – Brady Bacon (TKH Motorsports #21), Anthony Macri (Macri Motorsports #39), Brian Brown (Brian Brown Racing #21), Gio Scelzi (KCP Racing #18), Spencer Bayston (CJB Motorsports #5), Corey Day (Jason Meyers Racing #14), Brent Marks (Murray-Marks #19), Tyler Courtney (Clauson Marshall Racing #7BC), Zeb Wise (Rudeen Racing #26)

FEATURE LAPS LED (25 Drivers):

335 laps – Brad Sweet

268 laps – James McFadden

234 laps – Rico Abreu

220 laps – Carson Macedo

210 laps – David Gravel

172 laps – Logan Schuchart

118 laps – Kyle Larson

114 laps – Buddy Kofoid

108 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

104 laps – Donny Schatz

62 laps – Brent Marks

57 laps – Gio Scelzi

40 laps – Spencer Bayston, Corey Day

31 laps – Brian Brown

19 laps – Tyler Courtney

18 laps – Lance Dewease

15 laps – Cole Macedo

11 laps – Anthony Macri, Daryn Pittman

10 laps – Cory Eliason

3 laps – Brady Bacon, Danny Varin, Justin Peck

1 lap – Austin McCarl

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (17 Drivers):

14 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo

13 QuickTimes – David Gravel

6 QuickTimes – Brad Sweet

5 QuickTimes – Logan Schuchart, Rico Abreu

3 QuickTimes – Sheldon Haudenschild, Buddy Kofoid

2 QuickTimes – Anthony Macri, Bill Balog, Justin Peck, Gio Scelzi, Tanner Holmes

1 QuickTime – Brian Brown, Donny Schatz, James McFadden, Jacob Allen, Kyle Larson

HEAT RACE WINNERS (46 Drivers):

29 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo, David Gravel

20 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

15 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart, James McFadden

14 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

13 Heat Wins – Buddy Kofoid, Gio Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild

12 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu

9 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston

6 Heat Wins – Brian Brown

5 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen, Justin Peck, Brent Marks

4 Heat Wins – Cory Eliason

3 Heat Wins – Anthony Macri, Bill Balog, Parker Price-Miller

2 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Noah Gass, Kerry Madsen, Robbie Price, Tim Kaeding, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Tyler Courtney, Kasey Kahne

1 Heat Win – Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Mark Dobmeier, Austin McCarl, Lachlan McHugh, Ryan Timms, Tim Estenson, Kyle Larson, Shane Stewart, Lance Dewease, Cole Macedo, Chase Randall, Ian Madsen, Tanner Holmes, Dominic Scelzi, Kalib Henry, Dylan Bloomfield, Justin Sanders, Zeb Wise

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (51 Drivers):

45 Dashes – Carson Macedo, David Gravel

43 Dashes – Brad Sweet

30 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

29 Dashes – Gio Scelzi

27 Dashes – James McFadden

26 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

23 Dashes – Donny Schatz

22 Dashes – Rico Abreu

20 Dashes – Spencer Bayston

17 Dashes – Buddy Kofoid

9 Dashes – Brent Marks

8 Dashes – Jacob Allen, Cory Eliason, Brock Zearfoss

7 Dashes – Justin Peck, Brian Brown

6 Dashes – Tyler Courtney, Robbie Price, Kasey Kahne

5 Dashes – Anthony Macri, Corey Day

4 Dashes – Justin Sanders, Parker Price-Miller

3 Dashes – Danny Dietrich, Kyle Larson, Cole Macedo, Tanner Holmes

2 Dashes – Garet Williamson, Austin McCarl, Bill Balog, Dominic Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel, Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease, Devon Borden

1 Dash – Brady Bacon, Chad Trout, Dylan Norris, Cap Henry, Stuart Brubaker, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Shane Stewart, Danny Varin, Ian Madsen, Shane Golobic, Kalib Henry, Dylan Bloomfield, Daryn Pittman, Sye Lynch, Zeb Wise

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (37 Drivers):

5 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

4 LCS Wins – Spencer Bayston, Robbie Price

3 LCS Wins – Noah Gass, James McFadden, Gio Scelzi, Logan Schuchart

2 LCS Wins – Parker Price-Miller, Carson Macedo, Brock Zearfoss, Tim Estenson, Donny Schatz, Kerry Madsen

1 LCS Win – Hunter Schuerenberg, Wayne Johnson, Ryan Timms, Ayrton Gennetten, Kraig Kinser, Freddie Rahmer, Henry Malcuit, Cole Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Sye Lynch, Cory Eliason, Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu, Jacob Allen, Daryn Pittman, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Jamie Veal, Kaleb Johnson, Lachlan McHugh, Tanner Holmes, Austen Wheatley, Buddy Kofoid, Danny Dietrich, Dusty Zomer

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (35 Drivers):

7 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Hard Chargers – James McFadden

5 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

4 Hard Chargers – Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney

3 Hard Chargers – Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart, Danny Dietrich

2 Hard Chargers – Justin Peck, David Gravel, Spencer Bayston, Corey Day, Robbie Price, Gio Scelzi

1 Hard Charger – Blake Hahn, Buddy Kofoid, Joe B. Miller, Kyle Larson, Hunter Schuerenberg, Kyle Moody, Freddie Rahmer, Skylar Gee, Cole Duncan, Austin Pierce, Brenham Crouch, Tim Kaeding, Jacob Allen, Caden Englehart, Zeb Wise, Carson Macedo, Dale Blaney, Tasker Phillips, Brent Marks, Kaleb Johnson, Tanner Holmes

PODIUM FINISHES (30 Drivers):

34 Podiums – David Gravel

29 Podiums – Brad Sweet

19 Podiums – Carson Macedo

15 Podiums – Rico Abreu, Donny Schatz

14 Podiums – Logan Schuchart

11 Podiums – James McFadden

10 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

9 Podiums – Buddy Kofoid

7 Podiums – Gio Scelzi

6 Podiums – Kyle Larson, Brent Marks

4 Podiums – Spencer Bayston

3 Podiums – Brian Brown, Jacob Allen, Corey Day

2 Podiums – Tyler Courtney

1 Podium – Danny Dietrich, Kasey Kahne, Devon Borden, Parker Price-Miller, Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri, Garet Williamson, Dave Blaney, Tanner Holmes, Justin Sanders, Dominic Scelzi, Daryn Pittman, Zeb Wise

TOP 10 FINISHES (64 Drivers):

60 Top 10s – Brad Sweet

57 Top 10s – Carson Macedo, David Gravel

46 Top 10s – Gio Scelzi

43 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

42 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

41 Top 10s – Donny Schatz

39 Top 10s – Spencer Bayston

38 Top 10s – James McFadden

33 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

25 Top 10s – Buddy Kofoid

15 Top 10s – Justin Peck

14 Top 10s – Jacob Allen, Brent Marks

11 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney, Kasey Kahne, Cory Eliason

8 Top 10s – Kyle Larson, Brock Zearfoss

7 Top 10s – Danny Dietrich, Brian Brown, Tanner Holmes

6 Top 10s – Corey Day

5 Top 10s – Dominic Scelzi, Justin Sanders

4 Top 10s – Zeb Wise, Lance Dewease, Robbie Price

3 Top 10s – Anthony Macri, Bill Balog, Cole Macedo, Chase Randall, Freddie Rahmer, Parker Price-Miller

2 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Blake Hahn, Brady Bacon, Tim Kaeding, Shane Golobic, Dave Blaney, Dale Blaney, Cole Duncan, Daryn Pittman

1 Top 10 – Devon Borden, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Joe B. Miller, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brandon Rahmer, Chad Trout, Cap Henry, Stuart Brubaker, Skylar Gee, Austin McCarl, Garet Williamson, Shane Stewart, Larry Wight, Noah Gass, Rusty Hickman, Kerry Madsen, Jason Solwold, Chase Johnson, T.J. Stutts, Scott Bogucki, Brenham Crouch

2023 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

2. Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (2)

3. Sat, Feb 11* / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / James McFadden (1)

4. Sun, March 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Carson Macedo (1)

5. Mon, March 6 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (3)

6. Sat, March 18 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Rico Abreu (1)

7. Fri, March 24 / Talladega Short Track / Eastaboga, AL / Buddy Kofoid (1)

8. Sat, March 25 / Magnolia Motor Speedway / Columbus, MS / Brad Sweet (1)

9. Fri, March 31 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Brad Sweet (2)

10. Sat, April 1 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / James McFadden (2)

11. Fri, April 7 / U.S. 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

12. Sat, April 8 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (2)

13. Fri, April 14 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

14. Fri, April 28 / Tri-City Speedway / Granite City, IL / David Gravel (4)

15. Sat, April 29 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1)

16. Fri, May 5 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Logan Schuchart (1)

17. Sat, May 6 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (3)

18. Wed, May 10 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Anthony Macri (1)

19. Fri, May 12 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (4)

20. Fri, May 19 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Donny Schatz (1)

21. Sat, May 20 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Donny Schatz (2)

22. Fri, May 26 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Brad Sweet (5)

23. Sat, May 27 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Carson Macedo (2)

24. Mon, May 29 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / James McFadden (3)

25. Fri, June 2 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / David Gravel (5)

26. Sat, June 3 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Carson Macedo (3)

27. Fri, June 9 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brian Brown (1)

28. Sat, June 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (6)

29. Fri, June 16 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Gio Scelzi (1)

30. Sat, June 17 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

31. Wed, June 21 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Kyle Larson (1)

32. Thurs, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / James McFadden (4)

33. Fri, June 23 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Logan Schuchart (2)

34. Sat, June 24 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / David Gravel (7)

35. Fri, June 30 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

36. Sat, July 1 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / David Gravel (8)

37. Sat, July 8 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (4)

38. Tues, July 11 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

39. Fri, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Carson Macedo (5)

40. Sat, July 15 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Donny Schatz (3)

41. Thurs, July 20 / BAPS Motor Speedway / York Haven, PA / David Gravel (9)

42. Fri, July 21 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Logan Schuchart (3)

43. Sat, July 22 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Rico Abreu (4)

44. Sun, July 30 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (10)

45. Fri, Aug 4 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Spencer Bayston (1)

46. Sat, Aug 5 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (3)

47. Sat, Aug 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (4)

48. Thurs, Aug 17 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / James McFadden (5)

49. Fri, Aug 18 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / James McFadden (6)

50. Sat, Aug 19 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Carson Macedo (6)

51. Fri, Aug 25 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Logan Schuchart (4)

52. Sat, Aug 26 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Logan Schuchart (5)

53. Thurs, Aug 31 / Skagit Speedway / Burlington, WA / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

54. Fri, Sept 1 / Skagit Speedway / Burlington, WA / Rico Abreu (5)

55. Sat, Sept 2 / Skagit Speedway / Burlington, WA / Brad Sweet (7)

56. Mon, Sept 4 / Grays Harbor Raceway / Elma, WA / Logan Schuchart (6)

57. Sat, Sept 9 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, CA / Corey Day (1)

58. Fri, Sept 15 / Kings Speedway / Hanford, CA / Brad Sweet (8)

59. Sat, Sept 16 / Placerville Speedway / Placerville, CA / Buddy Kofoid (2)

60. Fri, Sept 22 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (6)

61. Sat, Sept 23 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Brad Sweet (9)

62. Fri, Sept 29 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (10)

63. Sat, Sept 30 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brent Marks (1)

64. Fri, Oct 6 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Tyler Courtney (1)

65. Sat, Oct 7 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Zeb Wise (1)

66. Sat, Oct 14 / Lakeside Speedway / Kansas City, KS / Donny Schatz (4)

67. Fri, Oct 20 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Carson Macedo (7)

68. Sat, Oct 21 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / David Gravel (11)