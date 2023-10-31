HomeDirt Late Model NewsWORLD FINALS SCHEDULE UPDATE: Thursday, Friday Start Times Moved Up; Wednesday Fan...

WORLD FINALS SCHEDULE UPDATE: Thursday, Friday Start Times Moved Up; Wednesday Fan Fest Moved to Afternoon

Published on

By jdearing
David Gravel - Brad Sweet
CONCORD, NC (Oct. 31, 2023) – Keeping the best interest of drivers and fans in mind, officials have adjusted the World of Outlaws World Finals schedules on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to extreme cold temperatures expected at night. Saturday’s schedule remains the same.

Wednesday (Nov. 1) will now see the Fan Fest party start at 12 p.m. (ET) in the midway at The Dirt Track at Charlotte with a live concert at 1:30 p.m. and the Race Day Live show on the Sage Fruit Stage at 3 p.m. Opening Ceremonies will still begin at 4:45 p.m., followed by qualifying for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and Super DIRTcar Series.

Then, Opening Ceremonies on Thursday (Nov. 2) and Friday (Nov. 3) will now start at 4 p.m., followed by racing for the three premier series. The Race Day Live show on the Sage Fruit Stage has also been moved up to 2:30 p.m. those two days.

The fan-favorite 3X4 Wide Parade Lap remains on Friday before the start of the three Feature events.

Saturday’s schedule will still see Opening Ceremonies start at 3 p.m. with racing to follow. Champions for the three series will crowned on the front stretch after the final Feature of the night.

For the full 2023 World of Outlaws World Finals schedule, CLICK HERE.

For tickets to the World of Outlaws World Finals, CLICK HERE. But if you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

