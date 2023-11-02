Hagar Aiming for 20th Win of Year Saturday During Season Finale

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – MARION, Ark. (Nov. 1, 2023) – Derek Hagar has one final night remaining on his 2023 racing schedule, giving him one more chance to reach his dream 20-win mark.

“Hitting that 20-win mark would be spectacular,” he said. “I feel that’s a pretty big accomplishment no matter who or where you are racing. To put yourself in position to win that many races is hard to do.”

Hagar plans to race a 305ci winged sprint car owned by Chad Jones this Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. He has eight victories at the track this season, including four in the 305 division.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” he said. “We don’t get to race there every weekend so to be able to click off eight wins at Riverside is unbelievable.

“We’ll be in a really good car. Chad has a nice piece and engine package so I’m looking forward to jumping in it. A.G. Rains takes care of the car. I do the shocks for Chad and A.G. does the maintenance on the car. I think it’ll be a simple transition from when we unload out of the trailer.”

Hagar has already surpassed his previous season high for wins – 16, which he accomplished in 2014 and 2016. However, Hagar has always dreamed of capturing 20 victories in a single season and he is just one more trip to Victory Lane away.

“I think it is in everybody’s mind,” he said. “You want to win as much as you can. Donny Schatz and Steve Kinser set that mark that it is doable, winning that many races. That first win of the year is always the hardest to get. Then you just see how many you can earn in a season. This is our last weekend to get to 20 wins. I hope we can, but if not we still had an outstanding year.”

SEASON STATS –

30 races, 19 wins, 26 top fives, 27 top 10s, 29 top 15s, 30 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – AR Dyno Specialty

AR Dyno Specialty is a chassis dyno based in Marion, Ark. For more information, visit http://www.Facebook.com/AR.DynoSpecialty .

“A.G. Rains and AR Dyno Specialty got us tuned up to where this thing runs top notch,” Hagar said. “We were able to pick up several wins with his technology and knowledge to help us to get this thing running well.”

Hagar would like to thank Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64 and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.

