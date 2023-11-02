HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsHagar Aiming for 20th Win of Year Saturday During Season Finale

Hagar Aiming for 20th Win of Year Saturday During Season Finale

Sprint Car & Midget NewsUSCS

Published on

By jdearing
Derek Hagar - Photo by Jones Sports Media
- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – MARION, Ark. (Nov. 1, 2023) – Derek Hagar has one final night remaining on his 2023 racing schedule, giving him one more chance to reach his dream 20-win mark.

“Hitting that 20-win mark would be spectacular,” he said. “I feel that’s a pretty big accomplishment no matter who or where you are racing. To put yourself in position to win that many races is hard to do.”

Hagar plans to race a 305ci winged sprint car owned by Chad Jones this Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. He has eight victories at the track this season, including four in the 305 division.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” he said. “We don’t get to race there every weekend so to be able to click off eight wins at Riverside is unbelievable.

“We’ll be in a really good car. Chad has a nice piece and engine package so I’m looking forward to jumping in it. A.G. Rains takes care of the car. I do the shocks for Chad and A.G. does the maintenance on the car. I think it’ll be a simple transition from when we unload out of the trailer.”

Hagar has already surpassed his previous season high for wins – 16, which he accomplished in 2014 and 2016. However, Hagar has always dreamed of capturing 20 victories in a single season and he is just one more trip to Victory Lane away.

“I think it is in everybody’s mind,” he said. “You want to win as much as you can. Donny Schatz and Steve Kinser set that mark that it is doable, winning that many races. That first win of the year is always the hardest to get. Then you just see how many you can earn in a season. This is our last weekend to get to 20 wins. I hope we can, but if not we still had an outstanding year.”

SEASON STATS –

30 races, 19 wins, 26 top fives, 27 top 10s, 29 top 15s, 30 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – AR Dyno Specialty

AR Dyno Specialty is a chassis dyno based in Marion, Ark. For more information, visit http://www.Facebook.com/AR.DynoSpecialty .

“A.G. Rains and AR Dyno Specialty got us tuned up to where this thing runs top notch,” Hagar said. “We were able to pick up several wins with his technology and knowledge to help us to get this thing running well.”

Hagar would like to thank Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64 and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

 

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP , contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Steve Lewis & Chuck Gurney Named Co-Grand Marshals for Turkey Night G.P.

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ventura, California (October 26, 2023)………USAC racing...
Dirt Late Model News

Chris Madden claims $49K National 100 win at East Alabama Motor Speedway

East Alabama Motor Speedway OCTOBER 29th RESULTS 40 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature...
POWRi Series News

Kale Drake Earns a Ride for the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals with Keith Kunz Motorsports

(10/27/23) Keith Kunz Motorsports, a powerhouse in the world of midget,...
Open Wheel Modified News

Strickler, Brown, Mason, Horning Win World Short Track All-Star Invitationals

Kyle Strickler Opens UMP Modified Action at Charlotte with All-Star Invitational...
Race Track News

Benson, Slone, Taylor Score Thrilling Hornet Victories at World Short Track

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 28, 2023) – The DIRTVision Hornets brought everything...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb, Jr. Looks for Second National 100 Title this Weekend at EAMS

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season...
Sprint Car & Midget News

2023 Championship, Big Paydays, Historic Wins Await at World of Outlaws World Finals

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 2023 Championship, Big Paydays, Historic Wins Await...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Battling for World of Outlaws Championship Down to the Wire

Inside Line Promotions - WINDOM, Minn. (Oct. 31, 2023) - Big...

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

Christopher Bell Putting Tyler Courtney Behind The Wheel At The Tulsa Shootout!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 2, 2023) One of the biggest names in...
Big Block Modifieds

Jim DenHamer photos from The World Finals opening night – 11/1/23

Sprint Car & Midget News

Haudenschild, Marks Lead World Finals Low-E Insulation Qualifying Night

STARTING STRONG: Haudenschild, Marks Lead World Finals Low-E Insulation Qualifying Night Wednesday’s pair of Charlotte...
Sprint Car & Midget News

(Ro)Okie of the Year: Pursley Earns USAC Sprint Car Top Rookie Honors for 2023

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (November 1, 2023)………Just six years earlier, Daison...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jade Avedisian’s Xtreme Outlaw Series Championship Marks New Height for Women in Motorsports

HERstory: Jade Avedisian’s Championship Marks New Height for Women in Motorsports CONCORD, NC (Nov. 1,...
©