HomeRace Track NewsMissouriNascar Drivers Kenny Schrader And Kenny Wallace To Compete At Springfield Raceway...

Nascar Drivers Kenny Schrader And Kenny Wallace To Compete At Springfield Raceway Turkey Bowl XVII In Larry Phillips Memorial

MissouriSpringfield Raceway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Springfield Mo.- Springfield Raceway is gearing up for the Super Late Model Touring UMP Summernationals on Tuesday evening as some of the top Dirt Late Model drivers will tackle The Quick-Quarter.
With a $5,000 to win feature,, this will draw not only the grueling touring event, several of the area’s top Late Model drivers are ready to defend their own turf on the action packed, multi lane Springfield 1/4 racy oval.
The event is being presented by Greenlawn Funeral Homes of Springfield and surrounding areas and Mr.Dent with 3 locations to serve your needs in West Plains, Seymour and the newest location right outside Springfield.
Currently, Jason “The High-Side Hustler’ Feger leads the Summernationals point lead with with Frank Heckenest of Illinois currently 2nd and Georgia young gun Ashton Winger of Georgia in third.
Texas driver and front runner Morgan Bagley has been following the tour along with several other standout drivers.
Holding the ground for the area drivers include 2 time Turkey Bowl champion And Comp Cams champion Logan Martin of West Plains, Republic, Mo wheelman and former Show-Me champion Payton Looney, former MLRA and MARS Late Model champion Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon and others.
Grandstand gates open at 5:50 with Hot laps at 6:50 and the Racing program at 7:25.
Adult Grandstand Admission is only $27 for this very special event with Admission only $5 for ages 6-High School. Seniors and Military are 25.
Pit gates open at 4:15 with Adult pit passes $40.
Also racing will be POWRI B Mods battling for $500 to win, POWRI Midwest A class Modifieds racing for $300 to win and Midwest Modz B class for $200 to win.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Big Block Modifieds

Jim DenHamer’s photos from The World Finals – 11/4/23

Big Block Modifieds

Jim DenHamer’s photos from The World Finals – 11/2/23

Florida

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Add Fourth Event at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals

BARBERVILLE, FL (Nov. 9, 2023) – For the first time in...
Dirt Late Model News

Riverside Int’l Speedway Results – 11/4/23

27 entries BIG CREEK CANNABIS 305 WINGED SPRINTS A Feature 1 (30 Laps):...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Sawalich Becomes Youngest All American 400 Winner in History

Rising star William Sawalich earned the biggest win of his young...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Gravel Perfects the Low Line for World Finals Victory

NOT DONE YET: Gravel Perfects the Low Line for World Finals...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Caps World Finals with Second-Straight Win at Charlotte

20RT IN 2023: Thornton Jr. Caps World Finals with Second-Straight Win,...
Iowa

Lee County Speedway Results – 11/4/23

Donnellson, IA 21 entries SPORT COMPACTS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4T-Travis Demint;...

RELATED ARTICLES

Missouri

Springfield Raceway Preparing For Turkey Bowl XVII With Larry Phillips Memorial.

Springfield Mo. With over $68,000 in prize money being offered, The Springfield Raceway will...
Missouri

Scotland County Speedway Results – 11/3/23

Scotland County Speedway Memphis, MO 11/3/2313 entries MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. 77-Kurt Kile; 2. 4TW-Tim...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil MLRA Season Finale at Lucas Oil Speedway canceled due to forecast of rain, cool weather

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 27, 2023) - With an unwavering forecast of persistent rain and cool...
Dirt Late Model News

McCowan eager to celebrate top rookie honors in MLRA Season Finale on home track in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 25, 2023) - It seems fitting for Dillon McCowan that the Lucas...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil MLRA Season Finale, plus added money for Super Stocks, Modifieds coming up Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 23, 2023) - Since Lucas Oil Speedway added a big finish to...
©