Nascar Drivers Kenny Schrader And Kenny Wallace To Compete At Springfield Raceway Turkey Bowl XVII In Larry Phillips Memorial

- Advertisement -

Springfield Mo.- Springfield Raceway is gearing up for the Super Late Model Touring UMP Summernationals on Tuesday evening as some of the top Dirt Late Model drivers will tackle The Quick-Quarter.

With a $5,000 to win feature,, this will draw not only the grueling touring event, several of the area’s top Late Model drivers are ready to defend their own turf on the action packed, multi lane Springfield 1/4 racy oval.

The event is being presented by Greenlawn Funeral Homes of Springfield and surrounding areas and Mr.Dent with 3 locations to serve your needs in West Plains, Seymour and the newest location right outside Springfield.

Currently, Jason “The High-Side Hustler’ Feger leads the Summernationals point lead with with Frank Heckenest of Illinois currently 2nd and Georgia young gun Ashton Winger of Georgia in third.

Texas driver and front runner Morgan Bagley has been following the tour along with several other standout drivers.

Holding the ground for the area drivers include 2 time Turkey Bowl champion And Comp Cams champion Logan Martin of West Plains, Republic, Mo wheelman and former Show-Me champion Payton Looney, former MLRA and MARS Late Model champion Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon and others.

Grandstand gates open at 5:50 with Hot laps at 6:50 and the Racing program at 7:25.

Adult Grandstand Admission is only $27 for this very special event with Admission only $5 for ages 6-High School. Seniors and Military are 25.

Pit gates open at 4:15 with Adult pit passes $40.

Also racing will be POWRI B Mods battling for $500 to win, POWRI Midwest A class Modifieds racing for $300 to win and Midwest Modz B class for $200 to win.