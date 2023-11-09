HomeRace Track NewsFloridaWorld of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Add Fourth Event at...

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Add Fourth Event at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals

FloridaVolusia Speedway ParkSprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

BARBERVILLE, FL (Nov. 9, 2023) – For the first time in the 53-year history of the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race four consecutive nights.

The premier 12-night dirt track racing event will kick off on Monday, Feb. 5, with DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, followed Tuesday with DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and a World of Outlaws Sprint Car tune-up. Then it’s four straight nights of The Greatest Show on Dirt together with DIRTcar UMP Modifieds to chase Big Gator championships during the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals opening week at Volusia.

The second week of action will see three-nights of DIRTcar Late Models (Feb. 12-14) and two nights of USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars (Feb. 12-13) setting the stage for World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models (Feb. 15-17) and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds (Feb. 14-17). All three divisions will be competing for a Big Gator trophy, too.

For tickets, camping and more visit DIRTcarNationals.com.

Monday, Feb. 5: DIRTcar UMP ModifiedsTuesday, Feb. 6: DIRTcar UMP Modifieds & World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car practiceWednesday, Feb. 7: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars & DIRTcar UMP ModifiedsThursday, Feb. 8: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars & DIRTcar UMP ModifiedsFriday, Feb. 9: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars & DIRTcar UMP ModifiedsSaturday, Feb. 10: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars & DIRTcar UMP Modified Gator ChampionshipSunday, Feb. 11: No RacingMonday, Feb. 12: DIRTcar Late Models & USAC Non-Wing Sprint CarsTuesday, Feb. 13: DIRTcar Late Models & USAC Non-Wing Sprint CarsWednesday, Feb. 14: DIRTcar Late Models & Super DIRTcar Series Big Block ModifiedsThursday, Feb. 15: World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models & Super DIRTcar Series Big Block ModifiedsFriday, Feb. 16: World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models & Super DIRTcar Series Big Block ModifiedsSaturday, Feb. 17: World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models & Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Caps World Finals with Second-Straight Win at Charlotte

20RT IN 2023: Thornton Jr. Caps World Finals with Second-Straight Win,...
Illinois

SPOON RIVER SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES 2024 MANAGEMENT TEAM, MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2023, FIRST TRACK MEETING!

  Spoon River Speedway will make a major announcement about their...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Opens World Finals Racing with Win in Skyline Motorsports Debut

SKYLINE’S THE LIMIT: Marlar Opens World Finals Racing with Win in...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Huset’s Speedway Adds $100,000-to-Win Huset’s High Bank Hustle to $250,000-to-Win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals; Track Hosts Six World of Outlaws Races in 2024

BRANDON, SD (Nov. 8, 2023) – A pair of six-figure World...
Big Block Modifieds

Bobby Pierce, Matt Sheppard, Brad Sweet Crowned 2023 Champions at World Finals

WORLD CHAMPS: Bobby Pierce, Matt Sheppard, Brad Sweet Crowned 2023 Champions...
Sprint Car & Midget News

All Roads Lead to Bakersfield: USAC Midget West Coast Swing Begins Nov. 14

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Bakersfield, California (November 8, 2023)………All roads...
Florida

Volusia Speedway Park Bringing Marquee Races During Winter Months

MORE TO COME: Volusia Speedway Park Bringing Marquee Races During Winter...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Awards Banquet Celebrates 2023 World of Outlaws Season

HAND OUT THE HARDWARE: Awards Banquet Celebrates 2023 World of Outlaws...

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

Kahne Reflects on Journey to Six World of Outlaws Championships

CATCHING KINSER: Kahne Reflects on Journey to Six World of Outlaws Championships Kasey Kahne equals...
Florida

Volusia Speedway Park Bringing Marquee Races During Winter Months

MORE TO COME: Volusia Speedway Park Bringing Marquee Races During Winter MonthsThe World’s Fastest...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Huset’s Speedway Adds $100,000-to-Win Huset’s High Bank Hustle to $250,000-to-Win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals; Track Hosts Six World of Outlaws Races in 2024

BRANDON, SD (Nov. 8, 2023) – A pair of six-figure World of Outlaws NOS...
Sprint Car & Midget News

All Roads Lead to Bakersfield: USAC Midget West Coast Swing Begins Nov. 14

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Bakersfield, California (November 8, 2023)………All roads lead to California’s...
Iowa

Chase Randall Awarded Knoxville/Huset’s 410 Sprint Series Presented by OpenWheel101.com Championship!

(Bill W) November 8, 2023, Monroe, IA – Chase Randall was victorious in the...
©