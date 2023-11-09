World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars Add Fourth Event at Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals

- Advertisement -

BARBERVILLE, FL (Nov. 9, 2023) – For the first time in the 53-year history of the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race four consecutive nights.

The premier 12-night dirt track racing event will kick off on Monday, Feb. 5, with DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, followed Tuesday with DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and a World of Outlaws Sprint Car tune-up. Then it’s four straight nights of The Greatest Show on Dirt together with DIRTcar UMP Modifieds to chase Big Gator championships during the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals opening week at Volusia.

The second week of action will see three-nights of DIRTcar Late Models (Feb. 12-14) and two nights of USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars (Feb. 12-13) setting the stage for World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models (Feb. 15-17) and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds (Feb. 14-17). All three divisions will be competing for a Big Gator trophy, too.

For tickets, camping and more visit DIRTcarNationals.com.

Monday, Feb. 5: DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Tuesday, Feb. 6: DIRTcar UMP Modifieds & World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car practice

Wednesday, Feb. 7: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars & DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Thursday, Feb. 8: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars & DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Friday, Feb. 9: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars & DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Saturday, Feb. 10: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars & DIRTcar UMP Modified Gator Championship

Sunday, Feb. 11: No Racing

Monday, Feb. 12: DIRTcar Late Models & USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Tuesday, Feb. 13: DIRTcar Late Models & USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Wednesday, Feb. 14: DIRTcar Late Models & Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds

Thursday, Feb. 15: World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models & Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds

Friday, Feb. 16: World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models & Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds

Saturday, Feb. 17: World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models & Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds