World of Outlaws Late Models Increase Points Fund, Bonus Program; $1.3 Million Now Available to Teams

The largest payout in Series history is up for grabs with $205,000 at stake for 2024 champion between points fund and Winner Circle Bonus

CONCORD, NC – November 16, 2023 – The turn of the calendar to 2024 will see the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models present the largest points fund and bonus program in Series history.

More than $1.3 million will now be available between the overall championship purse and Winner Circle Bonus Program – a 13.6% percent increase from 2023.“It’s our mission to see Late Model drivers thrive so they can give fans an exciting show every race night, and the best way to do that is by helping them be as financially healthy as we can,” said Brian Carter, World of Outlaws CEO. “That’s why it’s exciting to be able to increase their points fund and add to the Winner Circle Bonus program yet again.”

The Series added more than $140,000 to the 2024 points fund, seeing the champion now walk away with a Series-high $175,000. The points fund was also expanded to now pay out the top 13 full-time drivers with the goal to expand that further in the future.

And that’s not the only check they’ll be walking away with at the end of the year. With the Winner Circle bonus – awarded monthly – the top 13 full-time drivers can earn an extra $30,000 in total by the end of year with perfect attendance – $5,000 more per driver than 2023. So now, the 2024 champion could end the year with $205,000, and even the driver that finishes 13th could walk away with $55,000.The way the Winner Circle program works is full-time drivers will earn an extra $3,000 each month they follow the tour throughout the 10-month season stretch – adding up to the extra $30,000 at the end of the year.

As an incentive for all current teams that return next season, the first Winner Circle payment in March will be distributed to the top 13 teams based on the 2023 standings. New teams that join, who were not on tour in 2023, will start receiving the bonus money the following month.

“Not everybody is going to win every night. We have to try and make sure we’re keeping the sport healthy,” said Steve Francis, World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series Director. “We heard what everybody said, and we’re trying to help in every way we can.”

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will commence its 2024 season at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 17-20, for an annual Late Model Paloozaevent.

TICKETS: http://bit.ly/3tT75tN

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all our events live on DIRTVision – available either online or through the DIRTVision App.

FULL 2024 Championship Purse (With Potential Winner Circle Money Added)

  1. $175,000 ($205,000)
  2. $125,000 ($155,000)
  3. $110,000 ($140,000)
  4. $100,000 ($130,000)
  5. $80,000 ($110,000)
  6. $60,000 ($90,000)
  7. $50,000 ($80,000)
  8. $47,000 ($77,000)
  9. $43,000 ($73,000)
  10. $40,000 ($70,000)
  11. $37,000 ($67,000)
  12. $33,000 ($63,000)
  13. $25,000 ($55,000)
