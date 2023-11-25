HomeRace Track NewsOhioDIRTVision Set to Broadcast 2024 Lou Blaney Memorial at Sharon Speedway; Event...

DIRTVision Set to Broadcast 2024 Lou Blaney Memorial at Sharon Speedway; Event Will Celebrate Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Championship

OhioSharon Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
HARTFORD, OH (Nov. 24, 2024) – The 16th annual Lou Blaney Memorial at Sharon Speedway will feature a special purse for its 410 Sprint Car race to celebrate Ryan Blaney’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The race on Saturday, Aug. 17, will pay $12,000-to-win/$1,200-to-start, and have the entire night streamed live on DIRTVision.In addition to the increased purse, Ryan Blaney will also be on hand as a special guest during the night that honors his Hall of Fame grandfather.

“I’m happy for his accomplishment,” said Dave Blaney, Ryan’s father, and owner of Sharon Speedway. “That’s a huge accomplishment. It’s going to be with him forever. It’s a great way to celebrate it. And the cool thing is, he’s the Cup champ for a year.

“There’s a lot of fans and family up there that don’t get to see him much, so that will be cool… For us these days, it’s our biggest race of the year, dad’s memorial.”

There have been 14 different Sprint Car winners of the Lou Blaney Memorial in its 15-year history, including the likes of Tony Stewart, Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild and Christopher Bell. Tyler Courtney won the race in 2023. Dave Blaney is currently the only driver to have won it twice (2014 and 2018). His brother, Dale Blaney, also won it in 2019.Dave Blaney said he plans to compete in the event again in 2024. The last time Ryan got to attend the race, his dad won.

In addition to 410 Sprint Cars, Big Block Modifieds with the BRP Modified Tour will also be in attendance. Three-time and defending Super DIRT Week champion Mat Williamson won the Modified portion of the Lou Blaney Memorial in 2023.For more information on the event and to get tickets, stay tuned to SharonSpeedway.com. Further ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.If you can’t make it to the track, you’ll be able to watch every lap live on DIRTVision – by downloading the DIRTVision App or watching at DIRTVis

