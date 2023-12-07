HomeOpen Wheel Modified NewsAfter 17-year hiatus, Beatrice Speedway to host USMTS again in 2024

After 17-year hiatus, Beatrice Speedway to host USMTS again in 2024

The lone to-be-announced item on last week’s release of the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt 2024 schedule in now officially announced as the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing will return to the Beatrice Speedway in Beatrice, Neb., for the first time since 2007.Set for Wednesday, June 19, the second USMTS Battle by the Big Blue River will create a spectacular doubleheader in Nebraska with the debut of the USMTS one night earlier at the Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb.“I have a lot of fond memories of Beatrice Speedway,” said USMTS CCO and event coordinator Jeff Nun. “I grew up watching my dad, Rex Nun, race there when I was a kid and I made many lifelong friendships there. I’m more than pumped about bringing the USMTS Modifieds back to this great venue and the fans that have kept it thriving for generations.”The Summit USMTS Modifieds made their first and only appearance at the Beatrice Speedway on Aug. 8, 2007. It produced a legendary main event packed full of legendary racers.Four-time USMTS National Champion Jason Hughes is expected to return in 2024 to defend his title after holding off arch rival Kelly Shryock to win the inaugural event nearly 17 years ago. With 2007 USMTS king Jason Krohn finishing third in that event, the podium at Beatrice represented 14 national titles.Right behind them, two Beatrice Speedway legends—Jordan Grabouski and Johnny Saathoff—rounded out the top five finishers that night.The event will pay no less than $3,000 to win and $300 to start the main event. Two (2) provisional starting spots will be awarded to the top two (2) in track points that fail to qualify for “A” Main.Tentatively, the support class for the Battle by the Big Blue River will be area Sports Mods. More information regarding start times, ticket prices and more will be releases soon.The Beatrice Speedway is a  semi-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located at the Gage County Fairgrounds—1.7 miles west of US 77 on US 136, then 0.3 miles south to 321 Logan St, Beatrice, NE 68310. To learn more check out https://www.beatricespeedway.com/.For more information about the track, call track promoter Tommy Denton at (402) 239-9772 or email him at info@beatricespeedway.com. For event information and marketing opportunities call Jeff Nun at (515) 297-3835 or email jeff@usmts.com.Jason Hughes won the Summit USMTS Modified main event at the Beatrice Speedway on Aug. 8, 2007.Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt 2024 ScheduleFeb 23-24 … Hunt County Raceway, Greenville, Texas, 9th Annual Winter NationalsMar 1-2 … Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas, 14th Annual Texas Spring NationalsMar 7-9 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., King of America XIIIApr 11-13 … Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La., 11th Annual Cajun ClashApr 19 … Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., ARMI Contractors Spring SaluteApr 20 … Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla., 9th Annual JuggernautApr 26-27 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 25th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree-doMay 3-4 … Heart O’ Texas Speedway, Elm Mott, TexasMay 22 … Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa, 14th Annual Spring ClassicMay 23 … Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa, 11th Annual War in West UnionMay 24 … Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis., 13th Annual Spring ShootoutMay 25 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 21st Annual Southern Minnesota Spring ChallengeMay 26 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa, 9th Annual Mod ManiaJun 13-15 … Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis., 25th Annual MastersJun 16 … Granite City Motor Park, Sauk Rapids, Minn.Jun 18 … Off-Road Speedway, Norfolk, Neb., Inaugural EventJun 19 … Beatrice Speedway, Beatrice, Neb., 2nd Annual Battle by the Big Blue River.Jun 20-22 … 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 2nd Annual Ed Gressel MemorialJul 11-13 … Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn., 4th Annual Mod WarsJul 16 … Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D., 14th Annual Summersota NationalsJul 17 … Park Jefferson Speedway, Jefferson, S.D., 9th Annual River City RumbleJul 18 … Fairmont Raceway, Fairmont, Minn., 10th Annual Summer SpectacularJul 19-21 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa, 11th Annual North Iowa NationalsAug 2-3 … Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo., 14th Annual Show-Me ShootoutAug 29-31 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 26th Annual Fall JamboreeOct 3-4 … Route 66 Motor Speedway, Amarillo, Texas, 11th Annual Amarillo AmbushOct 25 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., 16th Annual Halloween HavocOct 26 … 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 4th Annual Modified SpooktacularOfficials are anticipating that three more events will be added before the 2024 USMTS schedule is finalized. Keep watching here for future details.Nine-time USMTS National Champion Kelly Shryock battles with five-time IMCA Modified National champion Jordan Grabouski during the 2007 USMTS event at the Beatrice Speedway.Watch every USMTS event live and on-demand from anywhere on any device at RacinDirt. Check out usmts.com for schedulespointsphotossouvenirsvideos and more. Follow our social media channels on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe and get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.Awards Banquet set for Jan. 27 in Kansas City: The USMTS will host a joint awards banquet with the USRA on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino to celebrate the 2023 champions and more. Headlining the honorees will be 2023 USMTS National Champion Rodney Sanders, Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Tom Berry Jr., plus other top performers and special award winners.Harrah’s Kansas City offers one of the most exciting hotels and casinos in the heart of America, blending small-town charm with big-city amenities with over 390+ luxurious rooms, a collection of gourmet dining experiences and the area’s hottest gaming and entertainment. Tickets will go on sale soon.

