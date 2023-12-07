HomeOpen Wheel Modified NewsDIRT MODIFIED HISTORY WILL BE MADE WITH ‘THE BIG DEAL’ AT MISSISSIPPI...

DIRT MODIFIED HISTORY WILL BE MADE WITH ‘THE BIG DEAL’ AT MISSISSIPPI THUNDER SPEEDWAY MAY 30 TO JUNE 1

Open Wheel Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
XR Events, promoters of the XR Super Series, Pennsboro Speedway, and a number of growing regional events have announced plans for The Big Deal at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, WI on May 30 to June 1 with a $100,001-to-WIN top prize, $2,500 to start, and over $300,000+ in total purse money.

The Big Deal will be contested by the ONUM Dirt Modifieds, a combined multi-sanction rules package that brings excitement to fans and puts the setup back in the drivers hands.

Event entry is open for The Big Deal by visiting www.xrevents.tickets and will be limited to 200 for the Modifieds and 50 USRA B Mods for the “Kind of a Big Deal” supporting event on June 1.

The Big Deal includes a unique format where the drivers roster is split on Thursday and Friday and racers will collect points from qualifying, heats with passing points, D to B Mains, and then culminating with a $5,000-to-WIN A Main Feature each night. The Top 16 in combined points from both nights will qualify for The Big Deal on June 1 with the rest of the field going through an Alphabet Soup format to determine the final 8 starters.

Broadcast for the event will be a joint collaboration between XR Events owned XR+ and RacinDirt, available to subscribers of the respective services.

Detailed information on The Big Deal is available now on the ONUM Dirt Modifieds website at: www.onumdm.com/tbd with entry now open at www.xrevents.tickets

To get rapid fire updates on ONUM Dirt Modifieds or The Big Deal visit on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/onumdm

