Tyler Davis repeats as USRA Modified National Champion

- Advertisement -

Tyler Davis backed up his first USRA Modified National Championship in 2022 with a second straight title in 2023 after a back-and-forth battle with Brandon Davis and Ryan Middaugh.



Tyler Davis competed in 33 USRA Modified events this season and finished inside the top five 25 times. He went to victory lane 16 times during his championship run.



The 33-year-old from Haysville, Kan., had 10 wins at his home track 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., as well as victories the Humboldt Speedway, Salina High Banks Speedway, Lakeside Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway.



The battle for the title came down to the final weekend of competition in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series with Brandon Davis settling for second place in the final standings and Middaugh finishing third.



USRA Modified 2023 National Championship

Final top 20 points standings showing finishing position, car number, driver, hometown and points earned.

1. 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., 4464

2. 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn., 4450

3. 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo., 4394

4. 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla., 4389

5. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 4384

6. 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan., 4211

7. 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla., 4174

8. 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., 4145

9. 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo., 4136

10. 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo., 4128

11. 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., 4056

12. 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., 4028

13. 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., 4003

14. 11M Carl McDade, Mulberry, Ark., 3979

15. 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa, 3959

16. 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., 3956

17. 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., 3862

18. 99H Lee Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo., 3854

19. 88 Sam Osman, Spiro, Okla., 3846

20. 15w Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan., 3840



The final margin of victory for Tyler Davis over Brandon Davis was a mere 14 points. Middaugh, who led early in the 2023 campaign wound up with the most wins (18), most top-five (34) and most top-ten (39) finishes but car count and passing points bonuses were his undoing.



Tyler Davis is now tied with Brandon Davis with two USRA Modified national titles. Lucas Schott, Jason Cummins and Brad Waits also have two titles each. Only Tyler Davis and Waits have done it back to back.



Past USRA Modified National Champions:

2023 – Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2022 – Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2021 – Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2020 – Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2019 – Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

2018 – Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2017 – Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

2016 – Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2015 – Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2014 – Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2013 – Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

2012 – Brandon Davis, Medford, Minn.

2011 – Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

2010 – Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

2009 – Greg Skaggs, Bixby, Okla.

2008 – Brad Waits, Zumbrota, Minn.

2007 – Brad Waits, Zumbrota, Minn.

2006 – Larry Herring, Lone Tree, Iowa

2005 – Ron Luitjens, Brewster, Minn.



In addition to a $10,000 paycheck for his efforts in 2023, Tyler Davis will also earn awards from Summit Racing Equipment, Beyea Custom Headers, Fast Shafts, KSE Racing Products , PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, AERO Race Wheels, Allstar Performance, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, Gunshepherd.com, Hooker Harness, JE Pistons, Keyser Manufacturing, Landrum Performance Springs, Performance Bodies & Parts, QA1, Quarter Master, Real Racing Wheels, Sybesma Graphics, Wehrs Machine & Race Products and Wilwood Racing.



Awards banquet approaching: Tyler Davis will be honored when the United States Racing Association (USRA) and United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) host a joint awards banquet on Saturday, Jan. 27, inside the 9,792-square-foot Nevada Ballroom at the Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino to celebrate the 2023 racing season for both organizations.



Tickets include a luxurious dinner featuring a plentiful selection of fine food and a succulent dessert bar. A cash bar will also be available. The cost is $65 per person and can be purchased by calling (515) 832-6000 or (515) 832-7944, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Tickets sales are available through Friday, Dec. 22, at 12 noon, and then resume on Wednesday, Jan. 3, after the holiday break. The deadline to purchase tickets to the awards banquet is Friday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m.



A limited number or hotel rooms have been reserved for banquet attendees. Call Harrah’s at 800-427-7247 or book online and mention the Group Code “S01US24” to receive the special Group Rate.



Harrah’s Kansas City offers one of the most exciting hotels and casinos in the heart of America, blending small-town charm with big-city amenities with over 390+ luxurious rooms, a collection of gourmet dining experiences and the area’s hottest gaming and entertainment. Visit Harrahs.com for more information.



Alternatively, you can book rooms at Ameristar Kansas City, which is located just minutes from Harrah’s. Use Group Code “USRA23” or “USMTS23” and call (816) 414-7000.



For more than two decades, the United States Racing Association has attracted more and more racetracks and dirt track racers each year through fair, logical and cost-effective rules accompanied by an organization that puts the racers, racetracks and their fans first. During the 2023 Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, more than 60 of America’s finest dirt ovals hosted more than 1,000 nights of racing.



To learn more about the USRA, check out USRAracing.com. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. To get USRA news and exclusive promotions delivered to your inbox, click here.



USRA competitors can register for the 2024 Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series online at USRAracing.com/Register or call (515) 832-6000 to register by phone. You can also download the application at USRAracing.com/Downloads and then submit your completed form by email at office@usraracing.com or fax at (515) 832-7958.