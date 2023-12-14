USRA B-Mod National Championship crown stays in Chisholm trophy case

- Advertisement -

After winning the USRA B-Mod National Championship for a second straight season in 2023, the trophy is staying in Osage, Iowa, for at least one more year.



Seventeen-year-old Joe “Smoke” Chisholm held off Shadren Turner in a nail-biter to top the class with more drivers than any other in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series after getting the job done last year at the age of 16.



Earning feature wins at the Deer Creek Speedway, Karl Chevrolet Hamilton County Speedway, Lucas Oil Speedway, Pritchard Family Auto Stores Mason City Motor Speedway and Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Chisholm racked up 18 feature wins to go along with 39 top-five and 42 top-ten finishes in 44 starts.



Three of the top four points-earners in 2022 made up the top three in the final standings of 2023. Tuner, who finished third in points last year with 27 wins, jumped up to claim the runner-honors this time with 25 victories.



Dan Hovden was third in this year’s final tally after bringing home a fourth-place points fund check in 2022. He won the 2019 Summit USRA Nationals when it was held at the Hamilton County Speedway.



USRA B-Mod 2023 National Championship

Final top 20 points standings showing finishing position, car number, driver, hometown and points earned.

1. 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 4545

2. 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo., 4525

3. 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, 4478

4. 22 Dalton Ragsdale, Muskogee, Okla., 4409

5. 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo., 4355

6. 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa, 4346

7. 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa, 4291

8. 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan., 4279

9. 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo., 4264

10. 56 Ty Griffith, Webster City, Iowa, 4257

11. 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D., 4257

12. 6 Dustin Kruse, Baltic, S.D., 4253

13. 3A Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield, Minn., 4188

14. 19K Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla., 4142

15. 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., 4129

16. 02K Hunter Kennedy, St. Ansgar, Iowa, 4100

17. 88 Bryer McCoy, Webster City, Iowa, 4011

18. 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan., 4007

19. 98 Kyle Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, 4003

20. 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla., 3973



With Joe Chisholm’s back-to-back crowns he continues the legacy of Chisholm championship. His older brother, Jim Chisholm, was the USRA B-Mod National Champion the previous two years in 2020 and 2021.



Past USRA B-Mod National Champions:

2023 – Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2022 – Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2021 – Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2020 – Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2019 – Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2018 – Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2017 – Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

2016 – J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2015 – Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

2014 – Chad Clancy, Smithville, Mo.

2013 – Troy Hovey, Decorah, Iowa.

2012 – Scott Drake, Webb City, Mo.

2011 – Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

2010 – Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

2009 – Matt Jones, Waukon, Iowa

2008 – Matt Jones, Waukon, Iowa

2007 – Matt Jones, Waukon, Iowa

2006 – Tony Dunker, Quincy, Ill.



In addition to a $6,000 national points fund check, Joe Chisholm will also earn awards from Summit Racing Equipment, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, AERO Race Wheels, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, Gunshepherd.com, Hooker Harness, JE Pistons, Keyser Manufacturing, Landrum Performance Springs, Performance Bodies & Parts, QA1, Quarter Master, Real Racing Wheels, Sybesma Graphics, Wehrs Machine & Race Products and Wilwood Racing and others.



