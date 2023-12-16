HomeIllinoisDuQuoin State FairgroundsThomas Meseraull Masters Jr Knepper 55 with POWRi National Midget League Win

Thomas Meseraull Masters Jr Knepper 55 with POWRi National Midget League Win

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Published on

By jdearing
Darren Rutmanis photo
DuQuoin, IL. (12/16/23) Thomas Meseraull would wait until the perfect on-track timing while earning the feature win indoor at the Southern Illinois Center, in DuQuoin Illinois, with the POWRi National Midget League, in the Jr Knepper fifty-five lap feature event to capture his seventh career league victory.

Early on-track excitement with fifty-three entries the POWRi National Midgets would find Cannon McIntosh start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 9.599-second lap as Thomas Meseraull, Ryan Timms, Broc Elliott, Hayden Reinbold, Joe B Miller, Daniel Robinson, and Shane Cottle each would notch heat racing wins with Chris Baue and Karter Sarff earning the semi-feature victories.

Starting the feature field would find high-point qualifier Broc Elliott, in just his second midget start, lead the field as the green flag flew with Matt Westfall gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap with Elliott, Zach Daum, Joe B Miller, and Thomas Meseraull all circling inside the top five.

Hindered by caution on the initial start the field would be bunched together as Matt Westfall continued to set the pace as Zach Daum and Joe B Miller maintained momentum inside the early podium placements with Thomas Meseraull and Ryan Timms raced within striking distance.

Keeping the leading pace for thirty-four revolutions, Matt Westfall would appear to be in winning form until lap traffic would alter his plans as Zach Daum would overtake the lead just past the mid-race point with Thomas Meseraull following into the lead pack with Cannon McIntosh also racing into winning contention.

Striking late, Thomas Meseraull would move into the lead with eight laps remaining and hold the front through all sorts of challenges for the front of the field to capture his second feature victory of 2023 with Cannon McIntosh taking the runner-up spot coming out of the final corners as Zach Daum finished a close third.

“MF1 BABY, we moved rides and it was kind of a struggle but we put in the work and this thing is a rocket,” said the victorious Thomas Meseraull in the Southern Illinois Center winners circle. Adding, I was almost out of midget racing but Tim Engler just doesn’t give up. I knew if this thing wheelied straight it would be gold and I can tell you that this is what dreams are made of to build our wins.”

Staying in the hunt all event, Matt Westfall would finish fourth with Joe B Miller rounding out the POWRi National top-five finishers in the Jr Knepper 55 running inside at the Southern Illinois Center.

POWRi National Midgets | Southern Illinois Center | 12/16/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Group Qualifying Time: 08-Cannon McIntosh(9.599)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 00-Ryan Timms

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 00DP-Broc Elliott

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold

Max Papis Innovations Heat Race 5 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Diversified Machine Heat Race 6 Winner: 57R-Daniel Robinson

Victory Fuel Heat Race 7 Winner: 86-Shane Cottle

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 36-Chris Baue

KSE Racing Products Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 21S-Karter Sarff

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 00DP-Broc Elliott

MVT Services Hard Charger: 32-Trey Marcham

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Toyota Racing Development A Feature 1 (55 Laps): 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[5]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[8]; 3. 91-Zach Daum[4]; 4. 54W-Matt Westfall[2]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 6. 32-Trey Marcham[20]; 7. 00-Ryan Timms[6]; 8. 14J-Chase Stockon[22]; 9. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 10. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[11]; 11. 41-Howard Moore[21]; 12. 7-Cody Beard[16]; 13. 00DP-Broc Elliott[1]; 14. 57R-Daniel Robinson[10]; 15. 63-Frankie Guerrini[19]; 16. 15-RJ Corson[14]; 17. 36-Chris Baue[17]; 18. 83M-Rylan Gray[9]; 19. 86-Shane Cottle[12]; 20. 43-Gunnar Setser[13]; 21. 21S-Karter Sarff[18]; 22. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[15].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 36-Chris Baue[1]; 2. 63-Frankie Guerrini[2]; 3. 41-Howard Moore[4]; 4. 15C-Carter Chevalier[3]; 5. 57A-Abby Hohlbein[8]; 6. 35-Tyler Robbins[6]; 7. 001-Greg Mitchell[5]; 8. 11G-Gage Rucker[7]; 9. 12-Corbin Gurley[9]; 10. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[10]; 11. 37-Logan Prickett[12]; 12. 002-Garrett Mitchell[11]; 13. 28-Brandon Mattox[13]; 14. 4G-Cole Garner[15]; 15. (DNS) 4K-Kayla Roell; 16. (DNS) 44T-Thomas Davies; 17. (DNS) 10-Chett Gehrke; 18. (DNS) 31-Miles Doherty; 19. (DNS) 51R-Greg Ross.

KSE Racing B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 21S-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham[4]; 3. 14J-Chase Stockon[11]; 4. 08M-Chase McDermand[14]; 5. 53-Sean Robbins[6]; 6. 92X-Slater Helt[7]; 7. 23-Devon Dobie[5]; 8. 5H-Tyler Vantoll[3]; 9. 11J-Todd Jackson[13]; 10. 16TH-Kevin Newton[8]; 11. 81-Dekota Gay[12]; 12. 92-Josh Most[15]; 13. (DNS) 11K-Charles Kunz; 14. (DNS) 16-Harley Burns; 15. (DNS) 1H-Henry Chambers; 16. (DNS) 14X-Andy Pake; 17. (DNS) 83-Will Armitage; 18. (DNS) 00X-Brant Woods.

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[4]; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]; 3. 83M-Rylan Gray[8]; 4. 32-Trey Marcham[5]; 5. 11G-Gage Rucker[7]; 6. 11J-Todd Jackson[1]; 7. 4G-Cole Garner[3]; 8. 14X-Andy Pake[2].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 00-Ryan Timms[4]; 2. 7-Cody Beard[2]; 3. 15C-Carter Chevalier[3]; 4. 001-Greg Mitchell[5]; 5. 11K-Charles Kunz[8]; 6. 4K-Kayla Roell[1]; 7. (DNS) 10-Chett Gehrke; 8. (DNS) 83-Will Armitage.

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 00DP-Broc Elliott[6]; 2. 54W-Matt Westfall[8]; 3. 35-Tyler Robbins[1]; 4. 15-RJ Corson[7]; 5. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[3]; 6. 002-Garrett Mitchell[5]; 7. 44T-Thomas Davies[2]; 8. (DNS) 31-Miles Doherty.

AFCO Racing Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 2. 91-Zach Daum[7]; 3. 5H-Tyler Vantoll[3]; 4. 23-Devon Dobie[5]; 5. 16TH-Kevin Newton[6]; 6. 81-Dekota Gay[4]; 7. 37-Logan Prickett[8]; 8. (DNS) 00X-Brant Woods.

Rod End Supply Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 3. 41-Howard Moore[2]; 4. 57A-Abby Hohlbein[3]; 5. 1H-Henry Chambers[1]; 6. 16-Harley Burns[7]; 7. (DNS) 51R-Greg Ross.

Engler Machine Tool Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 57R-Daniel Robinson[3]; 2. 43-Gunnar Setser[4]; 3. 53-Sean Robbins[1]; 4. 63-Frankie Guerrini[6]; 5. 92X-Slater Helt[7]; 6. 28-Brandon Mattox[2]; 7. 08M-Chase McDermand[5].

Victory Fuel Heat 7 (10 Laps): 1. 86-Shane Cottle[2]; 2. 36-Chris Baue[1]; 3. 21S-Karter Sarff[4]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 5. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]; 6. 14J-Chase Stockon[5]; 7. 92-Josh Most[3].

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.

