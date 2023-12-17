Reed Whitney Wins with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros in Southern Illinois Center

- Advertisement -

DuQuoin, IL. (12/16/23) Reed Whitney would perfect the night in claiming his first feature win of the year with the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool at the Southern Illinois Center, in DuQuoin Illinois, in an actioned packed event in support of the Jr Knepper 55.

Entering a stout field of twenty POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro competitors, Reed Whitney would clock an overall hot lap quick-time with a 9.717-second lap as Daniel Robinson, Chevy Boyer, and Reed Whitney would earn the heat racing victories as well as Reed Whitney gaining the night’s high-point qualifier accolade after driving from starting fourth to winning his heat.

Securing the front of the field for the duration of the feature event Reed Whitney claimed his first career micro win in an intense and action-packed twenty-five-lap feature event. Staying close to the lead the whole race would find JB Gilbert fly to finish runner-up from starting third with Alex Burgener finalizing the podium placements from starting thirteenth in the grid.

“I knew this whole field was fast and I needed to keep my nose clean while hitting all my marks,” said feature winner Kale Drake in the I-44 Riverside Speedway victory lane ceremonies. Adding, “This feels great to not only win the race but to also clinch the championship in the same night.”

Staying with the contending pack would find Daniel Robinson finish fourth as Rylan Gray would round out the top-five finishers after starting in the tenth position in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League feature event at Southern Illinois Center in the final feature of 2023.

Southern Illinois Center | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 12/16/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 87-Reed Whitney(9.717)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 10-Daniel Robinson

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 25B-Chevy Boyer

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 87-Reed Whitney

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 87-Reed Whitney

Victory Fuel Hard Charger: 171-Jaxon Wiggs(+14)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 87-Reed Whitney

Toyota Racing Development A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 87-Reed Whitney[1]; 2. 24-JB Gilbert[3]; 3. 96-Alex Burgener[13]; 4. 10-Daniel Robinson[4]; 5. 3R-Rylan Gray[15]; 6. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[10]; 7. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[20]; 8. 76-Blake Galloway[19]; 9. 55S-Daryn Stark[2]; 10. 30T-Tyler Vantoll[14]; 11. 25B-Chevy Boyer[5]; 12. 3-Drew Sherman[7]; 13. 262-Kevin Horcher[18]; 14. 58-Bryan Brewster[11]; 15. 3P-Robert Parish Jr[12]; 16. 26-Dane Sensel[8]; 17. 22K-Kole Kirkman[6]; 18. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 19. 22-Jaxon Bishop[17]; 20. 18-Steve Finn[16].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Daniel Robinson[1]; 2. 22K-Kole Kirkman[3]; 3. 26-Dane Sensel[2]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 5. 96-Alex Burgener[6]; 6. 22-Jaxon Bishop[4]; 7. 76-Blake Galloway[7].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25B-Chevy Boyer[1]; 2. 3-Drew Sherman[2]; 3. 24-JB Gilbert[7]; 4. 3P-Robert Parish Jr[3]; 5. 30T-Tyler Vantoll[4]; 6. 18-Steve Finn[5]; 7. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[6].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Reed Whitney[4]; 2. 55S-Daryn Stark[6]; 3. 58-Bryan Brewster[1]; 4. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[5]; 5. 3R-Rylan Gray[2]; 6. 262-Kevin Horcher[3].

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.